Freestyle skiers in World Cup action on NBC Sports, Peacock

Olympic gold medalists David Wise and Alex Hall headline World Cup freestyle skiing and snowboarding stops in the U.S. this weekend, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.
Wise, who last Sunday won his fifth X Games Aspen ski halfpipe title, led the qualifiers into the final at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix in California.
He’s joined in the 10-man final by U.S. Olympic teammates Aaron Blunck and Birk Irving. The women’s ski halfpipe final includes the top three from last week’s X Games — Brit Zoe Atkin, Canadian Rachael Karker and American Svea Irving. Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China is out after suffering a knee injury in an X Games training crash.
The ski slopestyle finals include the reigning men’s and women’s Olympic gold medalists — Hall, plus Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland.
The marquee snowboarders in Mammoth finals are Olympic big air silver medalist Julia Marino (slopestyle) and X Games silver medalist Maddie Mastro (halfpipe). Two-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim is taking the season off, and another double Olympic champion, Jamie Anderson, is pregnant.
Aerials and moguls skiers are competing in their lone U.S. World Cup stop in Park City, Utah.
The moguls fields including Olympic gold medalists Walter Wallberg of Sweden, Mikael Kingsbury of the U.S., Perrine Laffont of France and Jakara Anthony of Australia. Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf is the standout American.
The aerials include every member of the U.S. team that took gold at last year’s Olympics — Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld.
Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding World Cup Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Saturday
|Moguls
|11 a.m.
|CNBC, Peacock
|Ski Halfpipe
|3 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday
|Ski Slopestyle
|12 p.m.
|CNBC, Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 12
|Aerials, Dual Moguls
|2 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Snowboard Halfpipe
|2 p.m.
|CNBC, Peacock
All NBC and CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.
