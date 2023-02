Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports, USA Network, E! and Peacock combine to air live coverage throughout the figure skating season.

From October to April, the platforms combine to air more than 200 hours of coverage, including the Grand Prix Series (October to December), the U.S. Championships in January and the world championships in March.

Peacock will live stream coverage of every event at those major competitions throughout the season.

All NBC, USA and E! coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Figure skating experienced more change this year than any other in recent history.

Russian skaters are banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine. None of the reigning Olympic gold medalists are entered in the fall Grand Prix Series. Yuzuru Hanyu, Alysa Liu and the ice dance couple of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue retired.

Enter American Ilia Malinin, the world junior champion who in September became the first skater to land a clean, fully rotated quadruple Axel in competition.

The U.S. also has the top returning ice dance couple of Madison Chock and Evan Bates, reigning world pairs’ champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, plus Isabeau Levito and Lindsay Thorngren, who took gold and bronze at last season’s junior worlds.

2022-23 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule