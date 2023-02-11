Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Coleman won the Millrose Games 60m after meet headliner Noah Lyles was disqualified for a false start after flinching in the blocks.

Coleman, the world record holder at 6.34 seconds from 2018, prevailed in 6.47 on a day where three American records fell in longer events, including the world’s second-fastest men’s indoor mile in history.

Lyles was allowed to race the 60m under protest of the false start and had the second-fastest time of 6.53, getting beat off the start by Coleman and never bridging the gap.

Coleman, the world’s fastest 100m sprinter in the last Olympic cycle who missed the Tokyo Games while banned for missing drug tests, celebrated with a hushing motion to his lips.

“There’s just been a lot of talk and a lot of chatter recently, even though I haven’t really been on social media,” Coleman, who had a rivalry with Lyles in 2018 and 2019, told Citius. “It’s hard to not hear and see everything. I feel like [it was] a hyped-up race coming in, too.”

The Millrose Games is the most prestigious annual indoor international track and field meet, taking place at the Armory in New York City.

MILLROSE GAMES: Full Results

Lyles and Coleman will likely meet again in the 100m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in July, where three spots for August’s world championships are available. Separate from those three spots, Fred Kerley has a bye into worlds as reigning world champion.

Coleman was sixth in the 100m at last year’s worlds in defense of his title from 2019.

Lyles, the reigning world 200m champion, ran his 60m personal best of 6.51 at last Saturday’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. He was pleased with 6.53 at Millrose.

“If I can get the race in, that’s all that matters,” Lyles said of still running after the disqualification. “I don’t care if I win or if I lose. If I can work on what I need to work on, that’s all that matters.

“Everybody knows I’m just here to play around. I’m not a 60-meter runner.”

Also at Millrose, Yared Nuguse ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history, an American record 3:47.38. Nuguse, who withdrew before the Tokyo Olympics with a strained right quadriceps, just missed Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha‘s world record of 3:47.01 from 2019.

Abby Steiner, who won 4x100m and 4x100m relay golds at last year’s worlds, ran the third-fastest indoor 300m in history, an American record 35.54.

Alicia Monson broke Karissa Schweizer‘s American indoor 3000m record by 65 hundredths in clocking 8:25.05. Monson was 13th in the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m.

Aleia Hobbs took the women’s 60m in 7.04 seconds, a week after clocking 7.02 to prevail in Boston.

Last month, Hobbs clocked a personal-best 6.98 to become the third-fastest American in history after Gail Devers and Marion Jones (both 6.95). Hobbs, 26, placed sixth in the 100m at last July’s world championships.

The 60m, 300m, mile and 3000m are not Olympic distances.

Tokyo Olympic champ Katie Moon (née Nageotte) won the pole vault with a 4.81-meter clearance, beating fellow American Bridget Williams and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi of Greece. Last week in Boston, Moon was fourth with a 4.45-meter clearance.

The indoor season continues next week with the USA Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque. Coverage airs Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

