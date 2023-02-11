Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds

By Feb 11, 2023, 6:08 AM EST
Jasmine Flury
Getty
Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France.

Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a second over Austrian Nina Ortlieb, who like Flury earned her first world championships medal.

It was the second-closest women’s downhill in world championships history.

“It still feels like a dream,” Flury, who wiped away tears in the finish area, said nearly an hour after her run on France TV. “I don’t know what’s happening.”

ALPINE WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Flury has one World Cup downhill podium in 51 career starts dating to 2014. This season, she ranks 11th in the world with a best finish of fourth.

The silver medalist Ortlieb’s father, Patrick, won the 1992 Olympic downhill in nearby Val d’Isere.

Swiss Corinne Suter, the reigning Olympic and world champion, took bronze. Ortlieb and Suter had high-speed crashes in their last race before worlds three weeks ago.

Bella Wright was the top American in 19th. It was the first time since 2001 that an American woman didn’t finish in the top 10 of a world championships downhill.

Sofia Goggia, the world’s top-ranked downhiller, was six hundredths behind Flury at the last intermediate split. But she then lost her balance and nearly crashed, skiing through a gate six gates from the finish to get disqualified.

Goggia and the other Italians raced with black armbands in memory of former teammate Elena Fanchini, who died Wednesday at age 37.

Mikaela Shiffrin did not enter the downhill. She has never raced it at worlds. She is expected back for next week’s giant slalom and slalom.

Worlds continue Sunday with the men’s downhill, live on Peacock.

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

By Feb 11, 2023, 6:04 AM EST
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, France …

Women’s Combined
Gold: Federica Brignone (ITA) — 1:57.47
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.62
Bronze: Ricarda Haaser (AUT) — +2.26
4. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) — +2.48
5. Franziska Gritsch (AUT) — +2.71
6. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.43
7. Laura Gauche (FRA) — +3.71
8. Emma Aicher (GER) — +3.78
9. Elena Curtoni (ITA) — +4.05
10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) — +4.91
13. Bella Wright (USA) — +6.21
DSQ (slalom). Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
DNS (slalom). Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)
DNS (slalom). Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR)
DNS (slalom). Sofia Goggia (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Marta Bassino (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Breezy Johnson (USA)
DNF (super-G). Tricia Mangan (USA)

Men’s Combined
Gold: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — 1:53.31
Silver: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.10
Bronze: Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.44
4. River Radamus (USA) — +.69
5. Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) — +.72
6. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +1.20
7. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) — +2.99
8. Albert Ortega (ESP) — +3.50
9. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +4.43
10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +5.25
DNF (slalom). Johannes Strolz (AUT)
DNF (slalom). Luke Winters (USA)
DNS (slalom). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNS (slalom). James Crawford (CAN)
DSQ (super-G). Marco Odermatt (SUI)

Women’s Super-G
Gold: Marta Bassino (ITA) — 1:28.06
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.11
Bronze: Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.33
Bronze: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) — +.33
5. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.36
6. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.37
7. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.54
8. Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.55
9. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.58
10. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.69
11. Sofia Goggia (ITA) — +.76
24. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +2.09
DNF. Tricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Bella Wright (USA)

Men’s Super-G
Gold: Jack Crawford (CAN) — 1:07.22
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.01
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +.26
4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — +.37
5. Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.58
6. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.59
7. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) — +.62
8. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.65
9. Brodie Seger (CAN) — +.67
9. Andreas Sander (GER) — +.67
12. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +.87
16. River Radamus (USA) — +1.30
17. Kyle Negomir (USA) — +1.48
18. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.52
30. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.14

Women’s Downhill
Gold: Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:28.03
Silver: Nina Ortlieb (AUT) — +.04
Bronze: Corinne Suter (SUI) — +.12
4. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.37
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) — +.37
6. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) — +.42
7. Stephanie Venier (AUT) — +.57
8. Kira Weidle (GER) — +.61
9. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.71
10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.84
19. Bella Wright (USA) — +1.68
23. Tricia Mangan (USA) — +2.21
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)
DSQ. Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Men’s Downhill (Feb. 12)
Team Parallel (Feb. 14)
Men’s Parallel (Feb. 15)
Women’s Parallel (Feb. 15)
Women’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 16)
Men’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 17)
Women’s Slalom (Feb. 18)
Men’s Slalom (Feb. 19)

Jasmine Flury
Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds
IBA president calls on U.S. boxers to defy world championships boycott

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 12:25 PM EST
Boxing
Getty
The president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) is offering financial support to American boxers who defy a U.S. boycott of the upcoming world championships, which he said was decided by people “worse than hyenas and jackals.”

USA Boxing said Wednesday it would not send a team to the women’s world championships next month or the men’s championships in May. It cited longstanding governance issues at the IBA, which is suspended from the Olympics, and the IBA’s decision to allow Russia and its ally Belarus to compete with flags and anthems after the invasion of Ukraine.

“Those who are doing this to our athletes are worse than hyenas and jackals, they violate the integrity of sport and culture,” IBA president and Russian businessman Umar Kremlev said Friday at a tournament in Morocco, according to an IBA translation. “IBA will do its utmost to help athletes from the USA to come and participate in the World Boxing Championships and will assist them, including financially.”

The world championships were traditionally the pinnacle of a strictly amateur boxing system. Since Kremlev took office and signed a major sponsorship deal with Russian state gas company Gazprom, the IBA now offers prize money — up to $200,000 for a gold medal at the men’s championships.

USA Boxing said only half that amount was on offer for the women’s winners and criticized a “lack of equality,” and said it was not clear where the money was coming from.

Ireland has joined the boycott and said Friday it would not send any fighters, referees or judges to the world championships. That means no title defense for Irish world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke in New Delhi next month.

“IBA practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure our sport’s future. There are no winners in the current landscape,” the Irish Athletic Boxing Association said. “All members deserve a level playing field in tournaments run to the highest possible standard by an organization which has their welfare, their futures, and their sport at its heart.”

The world championships have lost their usual status as a qualifier for the Olympics after the IBA, then known as AIBA, was suspended by the International Olympic Committee in 2019. The IOC had concerns about the association’s then-perilous finances and a history of suspect decisions by referees and judges in Olympic bouts. The IOC is organizing Olympic qualifiers at continental events like the Pan American Games and will administer the tournaments at next year’s Paris Games.

Jasmine Flury
Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds
