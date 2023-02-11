Yared Nuguse runs second-fastest indoor mile ever, gets American record at Millrose Games

Feb 11, 2023
Yared Nuguse ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history and broke the American record, winning the Millrose Games Wanamaker Mile in 3 minutes, 47.38 seconds on Saturday.

Only Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha‘s world record of 3:47.01 from 2019 is faster. It’s the first time since Steve Scott in 1985 that an American man ranks in the top two on an all-time mile list (indoors or outdoors).

Nuguse, who withdrew before the Tokyo Olympic 1500m with a strained right quadriceps, smashed Bernard Lagat‘s American record of 3:49.89 from 2005.

Nuguse ran the second-fastest mile by an American in history when including indoor and outdoor times. Only Alan Webb‘s U.S. outdoor record of 3:46.91 from 2007 is faster.

Nuguse is having a resurgent indoor season, also breaking the American record in the 3000m two weeks earlier.

His previous career highlight was earning the third and last spot on the Tokyo Olympic team in the 1500m in 2021 coming off an NCAA season at Notre Dame.

Nuguse, now 23, warmed up for his Olympic debut but withdrew before the first round, knowing he couldn’t overcome the quad injury and that running could make it worse.

He went back to Notre Dame for one last season, then moved to Boulder, Colorado, to train under three-time U.S. Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein.

Coming off a hamstring injury, Nuguse placed 11th in the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 1500m, missing the three-man team for last year’s world championships. Yet after worlds, Nuguse ran the fastest 1500m for an American in 2022, a 3:33.26 in September.

“After I didn’t run at the Olympics and all that, I had a lot of stuff pop back up for the rest of that year, which means I didn’t really complete any of the goals I really wanted to,” he said. “Going into a pro lifestyle, I was really excited to get back out there and be the person I know I am.”

Nuguse heads into the outdoor season among a group of young male American milers looking to make the three-man world team. That also includes former Oregon teammates Cole Hocker (Olympic Trials champion) and Cooper Teare (2022 U.S. champion).

Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic champion, is also back after missing all of 2022 due to a knee injury that required surgery. Hocker, Teare and Centrowitz were not in the Wanamaker Mile field with Nuguse, though.

Two other American records fell at the Millrose Games.

Abby Steiner won the 300m in 35.54, taking down Quanera Hayes‘ record of 35.71 from 2017. Steiner’s time was the third-fastest in history behind the world record of 35.45 that is shared by Russian Irina Privalova (1993) and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo (2018).

Alicia Monson broke Karissa Schweizer‘s American indoor 3000m record by 65 hundredths in clocking 8:25.05. Monson was 13th in the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m.

The mile, 300m and 3000m are not Olympic events.

Christian Coleman wins Millrose Games 60m after Noah Lyles disqualified

Feb 11, 2023
Christian Coleman won the Millrose Games 60m after meet headliner Noah Lyles was disqualified for a false start after flinching in the blocks.

Coleman, the world record holder at 6.34 seconds from 2018, prevailed in 6.47 on a day where three American records fell in longer events, including the world’s second-fastest men’s indoor mile in history.

Lyles was allowed to race the 60m under protest of the false start and had the second-fastest time of 6.53, getting beat off the start by Coleman and never bridging the gap.

Coleman, the world’s fastest 100m sprinter in the last Olympic cycle who missed the Tokyo Games while banned for missing drug tests, celebrated with a hushing motion to his lips.

“There’s just been a lot of talk and a lot of chatter recently, even though I haven’t really been on social media,” Coleman, who had a rivalry with Lyles in 2018 and 2019, told Citius. “It’s hard to not hear and see everything. I feel like [it was] a hyped-up race coming in, too.”

The Millrose Games is the most prestigious annual indoor international track and field meet, taking place at the Armory in New York City.

Lyles and Coleman will likely meet again in the 100m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in July, where three spots for August’s world championships are available. Separate from those three spots, Fred Kerley has a bye into worlds as reigning world champion.

Coleman was sixth in the 100m at last year’s worlds in defense of his title from 2019.

Lyles, the reigning world 200m champion, ran his 60m personal best of 6.51 at last Saturday’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. He was pleased with 6.53 at Millrose.

“If I can get the race in, that’s all that matters,” Lyles said of still running after the disqualification. “I don’t care if I win or if I lose. If I can work on what I need to work on, that’s all that matters.

“Everybody knows I’m just here to play around. I’m not a 60-meter runner.”

Also at Millrose, Yared Nuguse ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history, an American record 3:47.38. Nuguse, who withdrew before the Tokyo Olympics with a strained right quadriceps, just missed Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha‘s world record of 3:47.01 from 2019.

Abby Steiner, who won 4x100m and 4x100m relay golds at last year’s worlds, ran the third-fastest indoor 300m in history, an American record 35.54.

Alicia Monson broke Karissa Schweizer‘s American indoor 3000m record by 65 hundredths in clocking 8:25.05. Monson was 13th in the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m.

Aleia Hobbs took the women’s 60m in 7.04 seconds, a week after clocking 7.02 to prevail in Boston.

Last month, Hobbs clocked a personal-best 6.98 to become the third-fastest American in history after Gail Devers and Marion Jones (both 6.95). Hobbs, 26, placed sixth in the 100m at last July’s world championships.

The 60m, 300m, mile and 3000m are not Olympic distances.

Tokyo Olympic champ Katie Moon (née Nageotte) won the pole vault with a 4.81-meter clearance, beating fellow American Bridget Williams and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi of Greece. Last week in Boston, Moon was fourth with a 4.45-meter clearance.

The indoor season continues next week with the USA Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque. Coverage airs Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds

Feb 11, 2023
Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France.

Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a second over Austrian Nina Ortlieb, who like Flury earned her first world championships medal.

Swiss Corinne Suter, the reigning Olympic and world champion, took bronze.

It was the second-closest women’s downhill in world championships history.

“It still feels like a dream,” Flury, who wiped away tears in the finish area, said nearly an hour after her run on France TV. “I don’t know what’s happening.”

Flury has one World Cup downhill podium in 51 career starts dating to 2014. This season, she ranks 11th in the world with a best finish of fourth.

Ortlieb went nearly two years between World Cup races after blowing out her right knee in a January 2021 crash, missing the 2022 Olympics before returning in December. Her father, Patrick, won the 1992 Olympic downhill in nearby Val d’Isere.

Like Ortlieb, Suter had a high-speed crash in her last race before worlds three weeks ago.

Bella Wright was the top American in 19th. It was the first time since 2001 that an American woman didn’t finish in the top 10 of a world championships downhill.

Sofia Goggia, the world’s top-ranked downhiller, was six hundredths behind Flury at the last intermediate split. But she then lost her balance and nearly crashed, skiing through a gate six gates from the finish to get disqualified.

Goggia and the other Italians raced with black armbands in memory of former teammate Elena Fanchini, who died Wednesday at age 37.

“I’m more than disappointed,” Goggia, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion, told Eurosport, adding that she’s “sorrowful” not to win a medal at worlds after previously placing 11th in the super-G. “This hurts inside, and it’s painful. But at the same time, I know that sport is this way.”

Mikaela Shiffrin did not enter the downhill. She has never raced it at worlds. She is expected back for next week’s giant slalom and slalom.

Worlds continue Sunday with the men’s downhill, live on Peacock.

