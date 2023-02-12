Jagger Eaton is first skateboarder to win street, park world titles

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

American Jagger Eaton became the first skateboarder to win world championships in both Olympic disciplines of street and park with his gold medal in park on Sunday, according to Olympics.com.

Eaton, who took street bronze in the first Olympic skateboarding event in Tokyo, won the park event at the world championships in the United Arab Emirates by scoring 93 points on his third and final run.

Eaton overtook Brazilian Augusto Akio, who earned silver. Another Brazilian, Olympic silver medalist Pedro Barros, took bronze. Olympic champion Keegan Palmer of Australia finished eighth.

In 2021, Eaton overtook Jamie Foy for the last spot on the three-man U.S. Olympic street team by finishing fourth at worlds, the last Olympic qualifier. After his Olympic bronze, he won a street world title in November 2021.

At this month’s worlds, Eaton, named after Rolling Stone lead singer Mick Jagger, was also the top American in street, placing sixth.

Earlier Sunday, 14-year-old Brit Sky Brown earned her first world title as the Tokyo Olympic park podium was reversed. Japan’s Kokona Hiraki earned silver, just as she did in Tokyo. Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi finished third.

All of the medalists took a big step toward the Paris 2024 Games as worlds is part of Olympic qualifying, which runs into June 2024.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!