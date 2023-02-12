Kimi Goetz completed a year of speed skating firsts by earning her maiden individual World Cup win on Sunday.
Goetz won a 1000m in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland in 1 minute, 16.00 seconds. She edged reigning Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan by 18 hundredths and reigning world champion, countrywoman Brittany Bowe, by 43 hundredths.
Goetz, 28, prevailed one day before the first anniversary of her long-awaited Olympic debut.
She placed seventh in the 1000m and 18th in the 500m at the 2022 Winter Games, then a month later picked up her first World Cup podium.
This season, Goetz picked up three more podiums before reaching the top step for the first time on Sunday. She is the lone U.S. woman to win an individual World Cup race this season.
The world championships are next month in the Netherlands.
Goetz first bid to make the Olympics in short track, coming close at the 2014 trials. She then fell during warm-up on the first day of trials in 2018, sustained a concussion and then switched to long track in August 2018 after a back injury flared up.
American Jagger Eaton became the first skateboarder to win world championships in both Olympic disciplines of street and park with his gold medal in park on Sunday, according to Olympics.com.
Eaton, who took street bronze in the first Olympic skateboarding event in Tokyo, won the park event at the world championships in the United Arab Emirates by scoring 93 points on his third and final run.
Eaton overtook Brazilian Augusto Akio, who earned silver. Another Brazilian, Olympic silver medalist Pedro Barros, took bronze. Olympic champion Keegan Palmer of Australia finished eighth.
In 2021, Eaton overtook Jamie Foy for the last spot on the three-man U.S. Olympic street team by finishing fourth at worlds, the last Olympic qualifier. After his Olympic bronze, he won a street world title in November 2021.
At this month’s worlds, Eaton, named after Rolling Stone lead singer Mick Jagger, was also the top American in street, placing sixth.
Earlier Sunday, 14-year-old Brit Sky Brown earned her first world title as the Tokyo Olympic park podium was reversed. Japan’s Kokona Hiraki earned silver, just as she did in Tokyo. Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi finished third.
All of the medalists took a big step toward the Paris 2024 Games as worlds is part of Olympic qualifying, which runs into June 2024.
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, France …
Women’s Combined
Gold: Federica Brignone (ITA) — 1:57.47
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.62
Bronze: Ricarda Haaser (AUT) — +2.26
4. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) — +2.48
5. Franziska Gritsch (AUT) — +2.71
6. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.43
7. Laura Gauche (FRA) — +3.71
8. Emma Aicher (GER) — +3.78
9. Elena Curtoni (ITA) — +4.05
10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) — +4.91
13. Bella Wright (USA) — +6.21
DSQ (slalom). Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
DNS (slalom). Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)
DNS (slalom). Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR)
DNS (slalom). Sofia Goggia (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Marta Bassino (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Breezy Johnson (USA)
DNF (super-G). Tricia Mangan (USA)
ALPINE WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule
Men’s Combined
Gold: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — 1:53.31
Silver: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.10
Bronze: Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.44
4. River Radamus (USA) — +.69
5. Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) — +.72
6. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +1.20
7. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) — +2.99
8. Albert Ortega (ESP) — +3.50
9. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +4.43
10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +5.25
DNF (slalom). Johannes Strolz (AUT)
DNF (slalom). Luke Winters (USA)
DNS (slalom). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNS (slalom). James Crawford (CAN)
DSQ (super-G). Marco Odermatt (SUI)
Women’s Super-G
Gold: Marta Bassino (ITA) — 1:28.06
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.11
Bronze: Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.33
Bronze: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) — +.33
5. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.36
6. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.37
7. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.54
8. Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.55
9. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.58
10. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.69
11. Sofia Goggia (ITA) — +.76
24. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +2.09
DNF. Tricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Bella Wright (USA)
Men’s Super-G
Gold: Jack Crawford (CAN) — 1:07.22
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.01
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +.26
4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — +.37
5. Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.58
6. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.59
7. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) — +.62
8. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.65
9. Brodie Seger (CAN) — +.67
9. Andreas Sander (GER) — +.67
12. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +.87
16. River Radamus (USA) — +1.30
17. Kyle Negomir (USA) — +1.48
18. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.52
30. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.14
Women’s Downhill
Gold: Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:28.03
Silver: Nina Ortlieb (AUT) — +.04
Bronze: Corinne Suter (SUI) — +.12
4. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.37
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) — +.37
6. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) — +.42
7. Stephanie Venier (AUT) — +.57
8. Kira Weidle (GER) — +.61
9. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.71
10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.84
19. Bella Wright (USA) — +1.68
23. Tricia Mangan (USA) — +2.21
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)
DSQ. Sofia Goggia (ITA)
Men’s Downhill
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:47.05
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.48
Bronze: Cameron Alexander (CAN) — +.89
4. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.93
5. Jack Crawford (CAN) — +1.01
6. Maxence Muzaton (FRA) — +1.08
7. Florian Schieder (ITA) — +1.09
8. Miha Hrobat (SLO) — +1.13
8. Dominik Paris (ITA) — +1.13
10. Thomas Dressen (GER) — +1.15
11. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +1.16
17. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +1.61
24. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.90
26. Jared Goldberg (USA) — +1.98
28. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.20
Team Parallel (Feb. 14)
Men’s Parallel (Feb. 15)
Women’s Parallel (Feb. 15)
Women’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 16)
Men’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 17)
Women’s Slalom (Feb. 18)
Men’s Slalom (Feb. 19)
