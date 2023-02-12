Marco Odermatt wins downhill at Alpine skiing worlds, joined on podium by another surprise

By Feb 12, 2023, 7:07 AM EST
Swiss Marco Odermatt is the world’s top-ranked super-G and giant slalom skier, but his first world championships medal, and gold medal, came in the downhill on Sunday.

Odermatt, the 2022 Olympic GS champion who has no World Cup downhill wins, sped to downhill gold by 48 hundredths of a second over Norwegian favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in Courchevel, France.

“Wasn’t easy the last days after the disappointing super-G,” said Odermatt, who was fourth in Thursday’s super-G.

Kilde, who won five of the eight World Cup downhills this season, skied after Odermatt and led the Swiss by two tenths at the first intermediate split. But he steadily gave back time over the final 80 seconds of the course.

Canadian Cameron Alexander was the surprise bronze medalist in his first Olympic or world championships race. Alexander has one World Cup top five (a downhill win last March).

Erik Arvidsson was the top American in 17th.

Odermatt is ranked third in the world in downhill, but has no World Cup wins in the discipline among his eight career podiums.

None of the four speed event gold medalists at these worlds previously won a World Cup race in the discipline.

Women’s super-G winner Marta Bassino of Italy was ranked sixth in the world in the event this season. Women’s downhill winner Jasmine Flury of Switzerland was ranked 11th. Men’s super-G winner James Crawford of Canada was ranked 14th.

Switzerland now boasts the four reigning Olympic and world championships downhill gold medalists — Corinne SuterBeat Feuz, Flury and Odermatt.

Odermatt, 25, became the youngest world downhill champion since 2009 (Lindsey VonnJohn Kucera) and the youngest man to own individual Olympic and world championships gold medals across all disciplines since 2010 (Swiss Carlo Janka).

He did grow up idolizing a downhiller, Swiss Didier Cuche, who won two world championships silver medals in the event.

Alexander became the first man to win a world championships downhill medal in his first career world championships race since Swiss Urs Lehmann and American AJ Kitt in 1993. On Saturday, silver medalist Nina Ortlieb achieved that feat for the women for the first time since Selina Heregger in 2001.

Worlds continue Tuesday with the mixed-gender team parallel event, live on Peacock.

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

By Feb 12, 2023, 7:12 AM EST
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, France …

Women’s Combined
Gold: Federica Brignone (ITA) — 1:57.47
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.62
Bronze: Ricarda Haaser (AUT) — +2.26
4. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) — +2.48
5. Franziska Gritsch (AUT) — +2.71
6. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.43
7. Laura Gauche (FRA) — +3.71
8. Emma Aicher (GER) — +3.78
9. Elena Curtoni (ITA) — +4.05
10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) — +4.91
13. Bella Wright (USA) — +6.21
DSQ (slalom). Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
DNS (slalom). Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)
DNS (slalom). Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR)
DNS (slalom). Sofia Goggia (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Marta Bassino (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Breezy Johnson (USA)
DNF (super-G). Tricia Mangan (USA)

Men’s Combined
Gold: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — 1:53.31
Silver: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.10
Bronze: Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.44
4. River Radamus (USA) — +.69
5. Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) — +.72
6. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +1.20
7. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) — +2.99
8. Albert Ortega (ESP) — +3.50
9. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +4.43
10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +5.25
DNF (slalom). Johannes Strolz (AUT)
DNF (slalom). Luke Winters (USA)
DNS (slalom). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNS (slalom). James Crawford (CAN)
DSQ (super-G). Marco Odermatt (SUI)

Women’s Super-G
Gold: Marta Bassino (ITA) — 1:28.06
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.11
Bronze: Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.33
Bronze: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) — +.33
5. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.36
6. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.37
7. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.54
8. Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.55
9. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.58
10. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.69
11. Sofia Goggia (ITA) — +.76
24. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +2.09
DNF. Tricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Bella Wright (USA)

Men’s Super-G
Gold: Jack Crawford (CAN) — 1:07.22
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.01
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +.26
4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — +.37
5. Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.58
6. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.59
7. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) — +.62
8. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.65
9. Brodie Seger (CAN) — +.67
9. Andreas Sander (GER) — +.67
12. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +.87
16. River Radamus (USA) — +1.30
17. Kyle Negomir (USA) — +1.48
18. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.52
30. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.14

Women’s Downhill
Gold: Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:28.03
Silver: Nina Ortlieb (AUT) — +.04
Bronze: Corinne Suter (SUI) — +.12
4. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.37
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) — +.37
6. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) — +.42
7. Stephanie Venier (AUT) — +.57
8. Kira Weidle (GER) — +.61
9. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.71
10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.84
19. Bella Wright (USA) — +1.68
23. Tricia Mangan (USA) — +2.21
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)
DSQ. Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Men’s Downhill
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:47.05
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.48
Bronze: Cameron Alexander (CAN) — +.89
4. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.93
5. Jack Crawford (CAN) — +1.01
6. Maxence Muzaton (FRA) — +1.08
7. Florian Schieder (ITA) — +1.09
8. Miha Hrobat (SLO) — +1.13
8. Dominik Paris (ITA) — +1.13
10. Thomas Dressen (GER) — +1.15
11. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +1.16
17. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +1.61
24. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.90
26. Jared Goldberg (USA) — +1.98
28. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.20

Team Parallel (Feb. 14)
Men’s Parallel (Feb. 15)
Women’s Parallel (Feb. 15)
Women’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 16)
Men’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 17)
Women’s Slalom (Feb. 18)
Men’s Slalom (Feb. 19)

Yared Nuguse runs second-fastest indoor mile ever, gets American record at Millrose Games

By Feb 11, 2023, 8:26 PM EST
Yared Nuguse ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history and broke the American record, winning the Millrose Games Wanamaker Mile in 3 minutes, 47.38 seconds on Saturday.

Only Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha‘s world record of 3:47.01 from 2019 is faster. It’s the first time since Steve Scott in 1985 that an American man ranks in the top two on an all-time mile list (indoors or outdoors).

Nuguse, who withdrew before the Tokyo Olympic 1500m with a strained right quadriceps, smashed Bernard Lagat‘s American record of 3:49.89 from 2005.

Nuguse ran the second-fastest mile by an American in history when including indoor and outdoor times. Only Alan Webb‘s U.S. outdoor record of 3:46.91 from 2007 is faster.

MILLROSE GAMES: Full Results

Nuguse is having a resurgent indoor season, also breaking the American record in the 3000m two weeks earlier.

His previous career highlight was earning the third and last spot on the Tokyo Olympic team in the 1500m in 2021 coming off an NCAA season at Notre Dame.

Nuguse, now 23, warmed up for his Olympic debut but withdrew before the first round, knowing he couldn’t overcome the quad injury and that running could make it worse.

He went back to Notre Dame for one last season, then moved to Boulder, Colorado, to train under three-time U.S. Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein.

Coming off a hamstring injury, Nuguse placed 11th in the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 1500m, missing the three-man team for last year’s world championships. Yet after worlds, Nuguse ran the fastest 1500m for an American in 2022, a 3:33.26 in September.

“After I didn’t run at the Olympics and all that, I had a lot of stuff pop back up for the rest of that year, which means I didn’t really complete any of the goals I really wanted to,” he said. “Going into a pro lifestyle, I was really excited to get back out there and be the person I know I am.”

Nuguse heads into the outdoor season among a group of young male American milers looking to make the three-man world team. That also includes former Oregon teammates Cole Hocker (Olympic Trials champion) and Cooper Teare (2022 U.S. champion).

Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic champion, is also back after missing all of 2022 due to a knee injury that required surgery. Hocker, Teare and Centrowitz were not in the Wanamaker Mile field with Nuguse, though.

Two other American records fell at the Millrose Games.

Abby Steiner won the 300m in 35.54, taking down Quanera Hayes‘ record of 35.71 from 2017. Steiner’s time was the third-fastest in history behind the world record of 35.45 that is shared by Russian Irina Privalova (1993) and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo (2018).

Alicia Monson broke Karissa Schweizer‘s American indoor 3000m record by 65 hundredths in clocking 8:25.05. Monson was 13th in the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m.

The mile, 300m and 3000m are not Olympic events.

