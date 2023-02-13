Skiers, in letter to FIS, eye World Cup schedule moves to address climate change

Associated PressFeb 13, 2023, 7:32 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin, Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are among nearly 200 athletes from multiple disciplines who have signed a letter addressed to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation demanding action over climate change.

The letter was delivered during the world Alpine skiing championships after warm weather and a lack of snow wiped out nearly a month of racing at the start of this season, with preseason training on melting European glaciers heading toward extinction and the impact of climate change on the schedule being seen even in January.

“It’s about time to address a really important topic,” Kilde said after earning a silver medal in downhill on Sunday. “We see that the world is changing. We see also the impact of our sport. … I want the future generations to experience winter and to be able to do what I do.”

The letter was written by Austrian downhiller Julian Schütter, an ambassador for the nonprofit organization Protect Our Winters, known as POW.

“We are already experiencing the effects of climate change in our everyday lives and our profession,” the athletes said in the letter. “The public opinion about skiing is shifting towards unjustifiability. … We need progressive organizational action. We are aware of the current sustainability efforts of FIS and rate them as insufficient.”

Olympic cross-country skiing champion Jessie Diggins and Freeride World Tour champions Arianna Tricomi and Xavier de le Rue were also among the letter’s signees.

“This is our most important race, let’s win it together,” the athletes said.

There has been a lack of snow all season.

In terms of Alpine skiing, the athletes asked the federation, known as FIS, to shift the start of the season from late October to late November and the end of the season from mid-March to late April.

“The seasons have shifted and in the interest of us all we need to adapt to those new circumstances,” they said.

Racers also requested a more “geographically reasonable” race schedule to reduce carbon emissions, citing how the men’s circuit will have traveled from Europe to North America and back twice by the end of this season.

“The races of Beaver Creek in November and those in Aspen in February are 50 kilometers (30 miles) away from each other,” the skiers said, referring to the two Colorado resorts. “Planning those two races one after the other would reduce approximately 1,500 tons of (carbon emissions).”

The athletes also asked FIS to create a sustainability department.

There was no immediate response from FIS.

Kimi Goetz completes breakthrough year with first speed skating World Cup win

By Feb 12, 2023, 1:49 PM EST
Kimi Goetz completed a year of speed skating firsts by earning her maiden individual World Cup win on Sunday.

Goetz won a 1000m in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland in 1 minute, 16.00 seconds. She edged reigning Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan by 18 hundredths and reigning world champion, countrywoman Brittany Bowe, by 43 hundredths.

Goetz, 28, prevailed one day before the first anniversary of her long-awaited Olympic debut.

She placed seventh in the 1000m and 18th in the 500m at the 2022 Winter Games, then a month later picked up her first World Cup podium.

This season, Goetz picked up three more podiums before reaching the top step for the first time on Sunday. She is the lone U.S. woman to win an individual World Cup race this season.

The world championships are next month in the Netherlands.

Goetz first bid to make the Olympics in short track, coming close at the 2014 trials. She then fell during warm-up on the first day of trials in 2018, sustained a concussion and then switched to long track in August 2018 after a back injury flared up.

Jagger Eaton is first skateboarder to win street, park world titles

By Feb 12, 2023, 1:23 PM EST
American Jagger Eaton became the first skateboarder to win world championships in both Olympic disciplines of street and park with his gold medal in park on Sunday, according to Olympics.com.

Eaton, who took street bronze in the first Olympic skateboarding event in Tokyo, won the park event at the world championships in the United Arab Emirates by scoring 93 points on his third and final run.

Eaton overtook Brazilian Augusto Akio, who earned silver. Another Brazilian, Olympic silver medalist Pedro Barros, took bronze. Olympic champion Keegan Palmer of Australia finished eighth.

In 2021, Eaton overtook Jamie Foy for the last spot on the three-man U.S. Olympic street team by finishing fourth at worlds, the last Olympic qualifier. After his Olympic bronze, he won a street world title in November 2021.

At this month’s worlds, Eaton, named after Rolling Stone lead singer Mick Jagger, was also the top American in street, placing sixth.

Earlier Sunday, 14-year-old Brit Sky Brown earned her first world title as the Tokyo Olympic park podium was reversed. Japan’s Kokona Hiraki earned silver, just as she did in Tokyo. Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi finished third.

All of the medalists took a big step toward the Paris 2024 Games as worlds is part of Olympic qualifying, which runs into June 2024.

