Norway wins half the medals in parallel races at Alpine skiing worlds

Associated PressFeb 15, 2023, 8:35 AM EST
0 Comments

MERIBEL, France — Norwegian skiers collected three of the six medals in the individual parallel events at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday.

Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway and Alexander Schmid of Germany won gold in the women’s and men’s races, respectively.

Tviberg beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in the women’s final and Schmid beat Dominik Raschner of Austria in the men’s final.

Norwegians earned bronze in both events, with Thea Louise Stjernesund finishing third in the women’s event and Timon Haugan in the men’s event.

Norway also finished second to the United States in the team parallel race on Tuesday, having won the world title two years ago — to go with team event bronzes at the last two Olympics.

Holdener earned her second silver of the competition, having also finished second in the combined race that opened worlds.

Individual parallel races are not on the Olympic program. The team parallel event has been cut from the Olympics.

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

By Feb 15, 2023, 8:30 AM EST
1 Comment

Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, France …

Women’s Combined
Gold: Federica Brignone (ITA) — 1:57.47
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.62
Bronze: Ricarda Haaser (AUT) — +2.26
4. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) — +2.48
5. Franziska Gritsch (AUT) — +2.71
6. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.43
7. Laura Gauche (FRA) — +3.71
8. Emma Aicher (GER) — +3.78
9. Elena Curtoni (ITA) — +4.05
10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) — +4.91
13. Bella Wright (USA) — +6.21
DSQ (slalom). Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
DNS (slalom). Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)
DNS (slalom). Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR)
DNS (slalom). Sofia Goggia (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Marta Bassino (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Breezy Johnson (USA)
DNF (super-G). Tricia Mangan (USA)

Men’s Combined
Gold: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — 1:53.31
Silver: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.10
Bronze: Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.44
4. River Radamus (USA) — +.69
5. Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) — +.72
6. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +1.20
7. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) — +2.99
8. Albert Ortega (ESP) — +3.50
9. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +4.43
10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +5.25
DNF (slalom). Johannes Strolz (AUT)
DNF (slalom). Luke Winters (USA)
DNS (slalom). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNS (slalom). James Crawford (CAN)
DSQ (super-G). Marco Odermatt (SUI)

Women’s Super-G
Gold: Marta Bassino (ITA) — 1:28.06
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.11
Bronze: Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.33
Bronze: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) — +.33
5. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.36
6. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.37
7. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.54
8. Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.55
9. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.58
10. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.69
11. Sofia Goggia (ITA) — +.76
24. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +2.09
DNF. Tricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Bella Wright (USA)

Men’s Super-G
Gold: Jack Crawford (CAN) — 1:07.22
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.01
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +.26
4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — +.37
5. Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.58
6. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.59
7. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) — +.62
8. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.65
9. Brodie Seger (CAN) — +.67
9. Andreas Sander (GER) — +.67
12. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +.87
16. River Radamus (USA) — +1.30
17. Kyle Negomir (USA) — +1.48
18. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.52
30. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.14

Women’s Downhill
Gold: Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:28.03
Silver: Nina Ortlieb (AUT) — +.04
Bronze: Corinne Suter (SUI) — +.12
4. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.37
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) — +.37
6. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) — +.42
7. Stephanie Venier (AUT) — +.57
8. Kira Weidle (GER) — +.61
9. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.71
10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.84
19. Bella Wright (USA) — +1.68
23. Tricia Mangan (USA) — +2.21
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)
DSQ. Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Men’s Downhill
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:47.05
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.48
Bronze: Cameron Alexander (CAN) — +.89
4. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.93
5. Jack Crawford (CAN) — +1.01
6. Maxence Muzaton (FRA) — +1.08
7. Florian Schieder (ITA) — +1.09
8. Miha Hrobat (SLO) — +1.13
8. Dominik Paris (ITA) — +1.13
10. Thomas Dressen (GER) — +1.15
11. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +1.16
17. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +1.61
24. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.90
26. Jared Goldberg (USA) — +1.98
28. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.20

Team Parallel
Gold: United States
Silver: Norway
Bronze: Canada
4. Austria
5. Switzerland
6. Germany
7. France
8. Italy
9. Poland
10. Czech Republic

Women’s Parallel
Gold: Maria Therese Tviberg (NOR)
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI)
Bronze: Thea Louise Stjernesund NOR)
4. Marie Lamure (FRA)
5. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL)
6. Lena Duerr (GER)
7. Franziska Gritsch (AUT)
8. Sara Hector (SWE)
9. Nina O’Brien (USA)
9. Coralie Frasse Sombet (FRA)

Men’s Parallel
Gold: Alexander Schmid (GER)
Silver: Dominik Raschner (AUT)
Bronze: Timon Haugen (NOR)
4. Adrian Pertl (AUT)
5. Rasmus Windingstad (NOR)
6. Zan Kranjec (SLO)
7. Alexander Steen Olsen (NOR)
8. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA)
9. Sam Maes (BEL)
10. Joan Verdu (AND)
15. River Radamus (USA)

Women’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 16)
Men’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 17)
Women’s Slalom (Feb. 18)
Men’s Slalom (Feb. 19)

Mikaela Shiffrin parts with coach during world championships

By Feb 15, 2023, 8:25 AM EST
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin is no longer working with her head coach, Mike Day, she announced during the world Alpine skiing championships.

“After working with Mike Day for seven seasons, I’ve decided to move forward with new leadership on my team for the next phase of my career,” Shiffrin said in a statement through her publicist on Tuesday. “I want to thank Mike and acknowledge all of his work and dedication over the last several years.”

Shiffrin had told Day that she planned to take a new direction with her staff at the end of the season, and Day decided to leave immediately, Shiffrin’s publicist said.

A message was sent to Day seeking comment.

“Mikaela wants to do something different going forward. She wants a new challenge. And she informed Mike and Mike decided to go home,” U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s a shock for me that he took off.”

Day is no longer working for U.S. Ski and Snowboard in any capacity, an Alpine team press contact said.

“Shiffrin will be moving forward with new coaching, and will continue to be supported closely by the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team coaches for the remainder of the season and in the future,” according to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard statement. “The team thanks Mike Day for his work and great success over the last seven years.”

SkiRacing.com first reported the news.

After serving as men’s technical head coach from 2010-13, Day rejoined U.S. Ski and Snowboard in 2016 as women’s technical head coach, working specifically with Shiffrin.

He was listed as team Shiffrin head coach when this season’s U.S. Alpine staff was announced in October with Mark Mitter also listed as a coach. Shiffrin’s mom, Eileen, was her first coach and still accompanies her on the World Cup.

Shiffrin and Day’s partnership ceased midway through the world championships: two days before she’s scheduled to race the giant slalom and four days before the slalom in Meribel, France.

Last week, Shiffrin appeared en route to a gold medal in the combined until she skied out three gates from the finish of an aggressive slalom run, taking extra risk to chase down Italian Federica Brignone, who was fastest in the super-G run of the event.

Two days later, she earned silver behind Italian Marta Bassino in the super-G, which is Shiffrin’s fourth-best discipline behind slalom, giant slalom and combined (though combined is no longer contested on the World Cup).

At age 27, she earned a 12th career individual world championships medal, tying retired Norwegian Kjetil Andre Aamodt for the most since World War II.

This fall and winter, Shiffrin put up her best World Cup season in four years, winning a circuit-leading 11 times to reach 85 career World Cup victories, one shy of the record held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark, a slalom and giant slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s.

The World Cup season resumes after the world championships next week.

