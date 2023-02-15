Norway wins half the medals in parallel races at Alpine skiing worlds

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MERIBEL, France — Norwegian skiers collected three of the six medals in the individual parallel events at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday.

Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway and Alexander Schmid of Germany won gold in the women’s and men’s races, respectively.

Tviberg beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in the women’s final and Schmid beat Dominik Raschner of Austria in the men’s final.

Norwegians earned bronze in both events, with Thea Louise Stjernesund finishing third in the women’s event and Timon Haugan in the men’s event.

Norway also finished second to the United States in the team parallel race on Tuesday, having won the world title two years ago — to go with team event bronzes at the last two Olympics.

Holdener earned her second silver of the competition, having also finished second in the combined race that opened worlds.

Individual parallel races are not on the Olympic program. The team parallel event has been cut from the Olympics.

