Cross-country skiing World Cup reschedules first U.S. stop since 2001

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In 2024, the cross-country skiing World Cup will visit the U.S. for the first time since 2001.

Wirth Park in Minneapolis hosts races on President’s Day weekend next year — pending final International Ski Federation confirmation of the dates — four years after a Minneapolis stop was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last cross-country skiing World Cup in the U.S. was in Soldier Hollow, Utah, in January 2001, a test event for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

The U.S.’ best cross-country skier, triple Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, is from Afton, Minnesota, which is 25 miles east of Minneapolis.

“I’m excited to give ski fans from around the U.S. a chance to see the action up close for the first time in over 20 years,” Diggins said in a press release. “I am so proud to represent Minnesota as one of the first American athletes to win Olympic gold in cross country, and now to bring the sport I love to the state I call home.”

Also in 2024, Soldier Hollow will host the first biathlon World Cup in the U.S. since February 2019.

Last weekend, the ski jumping World Cup visited the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic host of Lake Placid, New York, for its first U.S. stop since 2004.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!