2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19.

France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most successful season in four years with a tour-leading 11 World Cup wins in 23 starts. Shiffrin is up to 85 career World Cup victories, one shy of Ingemar Stenmark‘s record accumulated over the 1970s and ’80s.

World championships races do not count in the World Cup tally.

Shiffrin is expected to race at least four times at worlds. Going into these championships, she earned a medal in 11 of her 13 career world championships races, including each of the last 10 dating to 2015.

Shiffrin won at least one race at each of the last five world championships (nobody has gold from six different worlds). Her six total golds and 11 total medals are American records. At this edition, she can become the most decorated skier in modern world championships history from any nation.

She entered worlds one medal shy of the record for most individual world championships medals since World War II (Norway’s Kjetil Andre Aamodt) and four medals shy of the all-time record. (Worlds were held annually in the 1930s, albeit with fewer races.)

She also entered one gold medal shy of the post-World War II individual record shared by Austrian Toni Sailer, Frenchwoman Marielle Goitschel and Swede Anja Pärson.

The other favorites at these worlds include Italian Sofia Goggia, the world’s top female downhiller this season, and the two leading men: Swiss Marco Odermatt (No. 1 in super-G and giant slalom) and Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (No. 1 in downhill).

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Time (ET) Platform Mon., Feb. 6 Women’s Combined Super-G Run 5 a.m. Peacock Women’s Combined Slalom Run 8:30 a.m. Peacock Tues., Feb. 7 Men’s Combined Super-G Run 5 a.m. Peacock Men’s Combined Slalom Run 8:30 a.m. Peacock Wed., Feb. 8 Women’s Super-G 5:30 a.m. Peacock Thu., Feb. 9 Men’s Super-G 5:30 a.m. Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 Women’s Downhill 5 a.m. Peacock Highlights 2:30 p.m.* NBC, Peacock Sun., Feb. 12 Men’s Downhill 5 a.m Peacock Highlights 3 p.m.* NBC, Peacock Tue., Feb. 14 Team Parallel 6:15 a.m. Peacock Men’s/Women’s Parallel Qualifying 11 a.m. Peacock Wed., Feb. 15 Men’s/Women’s Parallel 6 a.m. Peacock Thu., Feb. 16 Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 3:45 a.m. Peacock Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock Fri., Feb. 17 Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 4 a.m. Peacock Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock Sat., Feb. 18 Women’s Slalom Run 1 4 a.m. Peacock Women’s Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock Highlights 2:30 p.m.* NBC, Peacock Sun., Feb. 19 Men’s Slalom Run 1 4 a.m. Peacock Men’s Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock Highlights 3 p.m.* NBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast

*All NBC coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for TV subscribers.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk