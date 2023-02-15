2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Feb 15, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
2 Comments

Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19.

France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most successful season in four years with a tour-leading 11 World Cup wins in 23 starts. Shiffrin is up to 85 career World Cup victories, one shy of Ingemar Stenmark‘s record accumulated over the 1970s and ’80s.

World championships races do not count in the World Cup tally.

Shiffrin is expected to race at least four times at worlds. Going into these championships, she earned a medal in 11 of her 13 career world championships races, including each of the last 10 dating to 2015.

Shiffrin won at least one race at each of the last five world championships (nobody has gold from six different worlds). Her six total golds and 11 total medals are American records. At this edition, she can become the most decorated skier in modern world championships history from any nation.

She entered worlds one medal shy of the record for most individual world championships medals since World War II (Norway’s Kjetil Andre Aamodt) and four medals shy of the all-time record. (Worlds were held annually in the 1930s, albeit with fewer races.)

She also entered one gold medal shy of the post-World War II individual record shared by Austrian Toni Sailer, Frenchwoman Marielle Goitschel and Swede Anja Pärson.

The other favorites at these worlds include Italian Sofia Goggia, the world’s top female downhiller this season, and the two leading men: Swiss Marco Odermatt (No. 1 in super-G and giant slalom) and Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (No. 1 in downhill).

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Time (ET) Platform
Mon., Feb. 6 Women’s Combined Super-G Run 5 a.m. Peacock
Women’s Combined Slalom Run 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Tues., Feb. 7 Men’s Combined Super-G Run 5 a.m. Peacock
Men’s Combined Slalom Run 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Wed., Feb. 8 Women’s Super-G 5:30 a.m. Peacock
Thu., Feb. 9 Men’s Super-G 5:30 a.m. Peacock
Sat., Feb. 11 Women’s Downhill 5 a.m. Peacock
Highlights 2:30 p.m.* NBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 12 Men’s Downhill 5 a.m Peacock
Highlights 3 p.m.* NBC, Peacock
Tue., Feb. 14 Team Parallel 6:15 a.m. Peacock
Men’s/Women’s Parallel Qualifying 11 a.m. Peacock
Wed., Feb. 15 Men’s/Women’s Parallel 6 a.m. Peacock
Thu., Feb. 16 Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 3:45 a.m. Peacock
Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock
Fri., Feb. 17 Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 4 a.m. Peacock
Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock
Sat., Feb. 18 Women’s Slalom Run 1 4 a.m. Peacock
Women’s Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock
Highlights 2:30 p.m.* NBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 19 Men’s Slalom Run 1 4 a.m. Peacock
Men’s Slalom Run 2 7:30 a.m. Peacock
Highlights 3 p.m.* NBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast
*All NBC coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for TV subscribers.

Cross-country skiing World Cup reschedules first U.S. stop since 2001

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:55 AM EST
Minnesota Cross-Country Skiing World Cup
Getty
0 Comments

In 2024, the cross-country skiing World Cup will visit the U.S. for the first time since 2001.

Wirth Park in Minneapolis hosts races on President’s Day weekend next year — pending final International Ski Federation confirmation of the dates — four years after a Minneapolis stop was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last cross-country skiing World Cup in the U.S. was in Soldier Hollow, Utah, in January 2001, a test event for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

The U.S.’ best cross-country skier, triple Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, is from Afton, Minnesota, which is 25 miles east of Minneapolis.

“I’m excited to give ski fans from around the U.S. a chance to see the action up close for the first time in over 20 years,” Diggins said in a press release. “I am so proud to represent Minnesota as one of the first American athletes to win Olympic gold in cross country, and now to bring the sport I love to the state I call home.”

Also in 2024, Soldier Hollow will host the first biathlon World Cup in the U.S. since February 2019.

Last weekend, the ski jumping World Cup visited the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic host of Lake Placid, New York, for its first U.S. stop since 2004.

Norway wins half the medals in parallel races at Alpine skiing worlds

Associated PressFeb 15, 2023, 11:35 AM EST
0 Comments

MERIBEL, France — Norwegian skiers collected three of the six medals in the individual parallel events at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday.

Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway and Alexander Schmid of Germany won gold in the women’s and men’s races, respectively.

Tviberg beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in the women’s final and Schmid beat Dominik Raschner of Austria in the men’s final.

Norwegians earned bronze in both events, with Thea Louise Stjernesund finishing third in the women’s event and Timon Haugan in the men’s event.

“We train it every year. Not everybody prepares for it,” Tviberg said. “We think every medal counts and we try to go for it.”

Norway also finished second to the United States in the team parallel race on Tuesday, having won the world title two years ago — to go with team event bronzes at the last two Olympics.

Individual parallel races are not on the Olympic program. The team parallel event has been cut from the Olympics.

ALPINE WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Tviberg cried after the semifinal when she realized she had earned the first individual podium result of her career, then threw her white gloves into the air after the final.

“It’s really emotional for me,” she said.

Holdener earned her second silver of the competition, having also finished second in the combined race that opened worlds.

Stjernesund took the bronze when local favorite Marie Lamure of France lost her left ski midway down in the small final.

Schmid helped Germany to the silver medal in the team event at last year’s Beijing Olympics and was on the team that took bronze at the last worlds, when he finished fourth in the individual parallel.

Four of Schmid’s five World Cup podium results have also come in either individual or team parallel.

He became the first German man to win a world skiing title since Hansjörg Tauscher of West Germany won gold in downhill in 1989.

“I’m really proud of myself,” Schmid said.

Racers took a rope tow back up to the finish after each of their runs in the four-round, direct elimination event.

Americans River Radamus and Nina O’Brien, who were part of the winning U.S. team on Tuesday, were eliminated in the first round.

