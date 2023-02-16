Mikaela Shiffrin wins Alpine worlds giant slalom, ties gold medals record

By Feb 16, 2023, 9:14 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin won her first giant slalom world title to become the most decorated skier in modern world Alpine skiing championships history with 13 medals, including seven golds.

Shiffrin, racing two days after parting with her coach of seven years, prevailed by 12 hundredths of a second over Italian Federica Brignone, combining times from two runs on Thursday. Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel earned bronze in Meribel, France.

Shiffrin led by 36 hundredths at the last intermediate split, but a late slip between gates had her questioning whether she would hold onto the lead.

“My whole body went numb down there. … So much stress,” she said on France TV. “I thought that maybe you just threw everything away, or maybe you’re going to go harder now.

“I don’t even know how to explain it, but my heart is just going crazy. I feel like I’m going to faint.”

Shiffrin had the fastest first run by 12 hundredths over Frenchwoman Tessa Worley, who skied out of the second run.

Shiffrin broke her tie with Kjetil Andre Aamodt, a Norwegian standout of the 1990s and 2000s, for the most individual world championships medals since World War II.

Shiffrin also tied the modern record for individual gold medals with Austrian Toni Sailer (1950s), Frenchwoman Marielle Goitschel (1960s) and Swede Anja Pärson (2000s).

In the 1930s, German Christl Cranz won 15 medals and 12 golds when worlds were held annually with three events and fewer skiers (the International Ski Federation lists the top six finishers per race from that era). Worlds are now biennial with six individual events, including four that Shiffrin contests.

Shiffrin, 27, has 13 medals in 16 career individual world championships races dating to 2013. She won silver or bronze in the GS at the previous three worlds in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

She has one event left at these worlds, the slalom on Saturday.

As she has throughout the two-week worlds, Shiffrin dismissed drawing parallels to last year’s Olympics, where she skied out of three of her five individual events and had a best individual finish of ninth.

On Thursday, she won an Olympics or world championships event for the first time in her last 10 starts.

“I wouldn’t say revenge [from the Olympics],” she said. “It’s so easy to see the similarities between Olympics, world championships and last year to now, but there’s no real correlation except that the big events you want to make it work in that moment. Today, I really saw myself losing it.”

Worlds continue Friday with the men’s giant slalom, live on Peacock.

Chase Ealey returns home at USATF Indoors a world champ after COVID denied her Olympics

By Feb 16, 2023, 9:50 AM EST
Chase Ealey went from a favorite to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the start of 2020, to after the postponement missing the Olympics in 2021 to winning a world championship in 2022.

In those two and a half years, Ealey probably would have retired if not for a Scottish steeplechaser. She also met the Englishman whom she called her shot put savior. She got engaged.

At the venue of her lowest moment as an athlete in 2021, Ealey experienced her greatest success in 2022. She does not dwell on that poetic story arc.

“I always say, in sports, you’ve got to be a goldfish,” she said, channeling Ted Lasso. “You’ve got to forget the bad and the good.”

Ealey is a headliner at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships (airing Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock). They are in Albuquerque, about 75 miles south of her hometown of Los Alamos.

She didn’t consider missing this meet while slowed by a rib muscle injury this winter.

“Hell or high water, I’m going to go and see my family and let them watch me throw,” she said. “I can have a broken leg, and I’m going to go.”

As a New Mexico high schooler, Ealey swept state titles in the 100m, javelin and shot put her junior and senior years. Her throws were complementary to her sprinting (and a venue for her to spend more time with her older sister).

Some recruiters wanted her to become a heptathlete, but she came to prefer the shot. “Why run and puke when you can throw and eat?” is advice she remembered years later. She chose to do it at Oklahoma State.

After her last NCAA season, she placed seventh at the 2016 Olympic Trials. Ealey continued on, but didn’t make the 2017 World Championships team and by 2018 was ready to retire. She might have if not for 2012 Olympic shot putter Ryan Whiting, who offered to coach her if she switched her throwing technique from gliding in the ring to spinning. Historically, the world’s top women glided.

Ealey believes that the 2018 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships was her first meet as a spinner. She fouled all three throws, including one that hit a marker outside of the sector.

The transition took time. She went six months before her next meet in January 2019. Ealey won the U.S. indoor and outdoor titles that year, then was seventh at the world championships in Doha. For the year, she had the world’s second-best throw. Ealey was primed to make her first Olympic team in 2020, and to be a medal contender until the Games were postponed by one year.

Ealey contracted COVID twice in 2020. The second bout, which lasted from late 2020 into early 2021, had severe, lasting consequences. A doctor told her that her senses of smell and taste, which she temporarily lost, healed incorrectly.

She began throwing up every meal. Fluids went down fine, “so I was living off the shakes that elderly people eat,” she said. The prognosis: It will correct itself, but it may take three to six months. Ealey lost 40 pounds.

She likened it to being stuck in a sinking boat with a life jacket.

“I was trying to lose weight already, but this was too much too fast,” she said. “I couldn’t keep up with my body changing. So I didn’t really know how to work with the body I had for months. I think it killed my confidence. My mentality was just gone after that.”

Ealey routinely threw 19 meters in 2019. In 2021, she cracked 18.4 meters in just one of her first eight meets. She entered Olympic Trials ranked seventh in the nation for the year.

She remembers walking into Oregon’s Hayward Field for trials with, in retrospect, a false confidence.

She had improved physically, “but then it was about trying to get back in the little amount of time I had. The overall mental effect is what really held me down the most,” she said. “I was trying to fake it ’til I make it, but the problem is shot put in the U.S. is what it is. It’s competitive as hell.”

She finished fifth, missing the Olympic team by two spots. She sat with fourth-place finisher Maggie Ewen, who in 2019 ranked second behind Ealey in the U.S.

“We both just kind of started crying,” Ealey said. “It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt as an athlete, I think because I knew my potential was great.”

Three weeks later, Ealey competed at a small meet in California and launched a throw that would have put her on the Olympic team at trials.

“That kind of sucked,” she said. “But, in the U.S., if you have a bad day at trials, it doesn’t matter [what you do afterward].”

Ealey credited sports psychologist Lennie Waite with helping her through 2021. Waite, a 2016 Olympic steeplechaser from Scotland, “got me out of a hole, and I think without her I probably would have retired,” she said.

Then came another Brit before the start of the 2022 season.

Paul Wilson, a part-time throws coach, full-time sales manager for a windows and doors company and Leeds United season-ticket holder, approached Ealey while she threw at a training camp in Loughborough. He asked if he could offer a technique tip, and it eventually led to Ealey moving overseas to join his training group.

“We worked hard on getting her to use her legs and to use the hip because the hip wasn’t coming through for the release of the ball,” said Wilson, who stopped throwing in his teens after tearing a knee ligament in a rugby scrum. “For [the first] two or three days, she was walking like John Wayne just because she hasn’t used her hips before.”

Ealey exploded. At last March’s world indoor championships, she tied the American record and won the silver medal. Outdoors, she upped her personal best at four consecutive meets across four countries on two continents over 27 days.

The last one, the second-best outdoor throw in American history, came at nationals at Hayward Field. She prevailed at the same place where she had missed the Olympic team the year before.

Three weeks later, she became the first U.S. woman to win a world title in the shot put, also at Hayward. Ealey was in tears.

“All I could think was I really want to validate myself and show what I know I was capable of from the beginning,” she said. “It all kind of culminated in that moment. I said, ‘This is me. I’m not out. I was down, but I’m not gone.'”

As soon as the competition ended, Ealey became a runner again, rushing to the stands to hug her boyfriend (now fiancé). Then she embraced Wilson, who in that moment reminded her that he told her she could do it. It is believed that Ealey is the first woman to win an Olympic or world shot put title as a spinner, not a glider, said Daniel McQuaid of Mcthrows.com.

“Paul is probably my savior as an athlete,” she said, adding that she’s still close with Whiting. “He keeps me really grounded and calm. Paul has a lot to do with where my mentality was, which, in my opinion, 95% of competing is mental.”

Ealey has an appointment with her tattoo artist in California to commemorate the world title, though she is keeping the design a secret. Of her many tattoos, a favorite is a leg sleeve dedicated to her favorite director Tim Burton‘s films.

In the meantime, she now competes carrying not only an 8.8-pound ball, but also sometimes feeling the weight of being a world champion. So she’s adopting the goldfish mentality.

Wilson echoed what longtime throws coach Don Babbitt told him.

“The easy part is getting to be world champion,” he said. “The hardest part is everyone wants a piece of you.”

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

By Feb 16, 2023, 8:30 AM EST
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, France …

Women’s Combined
Gold: Federica Brignone (ITA) — 1:57.47
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.62
Bronze: Ricarda Haaser (AUT) — +2.26
4. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) — +2.48
5. Franziska Gritsch (AUT) — +2.71
6. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.43
7. Laura Gauche (FRA) — +3.71
8. Emma Aicher (GER) — +3.78
9. Elena Curtoni (ITA) — +4.05
10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) — +4.91
13. Bella Wright (USA) — +6.21
DSQ (slalom). Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
DNS (slalom). Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)
DNS (slalom). Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR)
DNS (slalom). Sofia Goggia (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Marta Bassino (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Breezy Johnson (USA)
DNF (super-G). Tricia Mangan (USA)

Men’s Combined
Gold: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — 1:53.31
Silver: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.10
Bronze: Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.44
4. River Radamus (USA) — +.69
5. Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) — +.72
6. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +1.20
7. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) — +2.99
8. Albert Ortega (ESP) — +3.50
9. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +4.43
10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +5.25
DNF (slalom). Johannes Strolz (AUT)
DNF (slalom). Luke Winters (USA)
DNS (slalom). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNS (slalom). James Crawford (CAN)
DSQ (super-G). Marco Odermatt (SUI)

Women’s Super-G
Gold: Marta Bassino (ITA) — 1:28.06
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.11
Bronze: Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.33
Bronze: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) — +.33
5. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.36
6. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.37
7. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.54
8. Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.55
9. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.58
10. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.69
11. Sofia Goggia (ITA) — +.76
24. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +2.09
DNF. Tricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Bella Wright (USA)

Men’s Super-G
Gold: Jack Crawford (CAN) — 1:07.22
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.01
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +.26
4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — +.37
5. Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.58
6. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.59
7. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) — +.62
8. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.65
9. Brodie Seger (CAN) — +.67
9. Andreas Sander (GER) — +.67
12. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +.87
16. River Radamus (USA) — +1.30
17. Kyle Negomir (USA) — +1.48
18. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.52
30. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.14

Women’s Downhill
Gold: Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:28.03
Silver: Nina Ortlieb (AUT) — +.04
Bronze: Corinne Suter (SUI) — +.12
4. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.37
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) — +.37
6. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) — +.42
7. Stephanie Venier (AUT) — +.57
8. Kira Weidle (GER) — +.61
9. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.71
10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.84
19. Bella Wright (USA) — +1.68
23. Tricia Mangan (USA) — +2.21
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)
DSQ. Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Men’s Downhill
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:47.05
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.48
Bronze: Cameron Alexander (CAN) — +.89
4. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.93
5. Jack Crawford (CAN) — +1.01
6. Maxence Muzaton (FRA) — +1.08
7. Florian Schieder (ITA) — +1.09
8. Miha Hrobat (SLO) — +1.13
8. Dominik Paris (ITA) — +1.13
10. Thomas Dressen (GER) — +1.15
11. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +1.16
17. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +1.61
24. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.90
26. Jared Goldberg (USA) — +1.98
28. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.20

Team Parallel
Gold: United States
Silver: Norway
Bronze: Canada
4. Austria
5. Switzerland
6. Germany
7. France
8. Italy
9. Poland
10. Czech Republic

Women’s Parallel
Gold: Maria Therese Tviberg (NOR)
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI)
Bronze: Thea Louise Stjernesund NOR)
4. Marie Lamure (FRA)
5. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL)
6. Lena Duerr (GER)
7. Franziska Gritsch (AUT)
8. Sara Hector (SWE)
9. Nina O’Brien (USA)
9. Coralie Frasse Sombet (FRA)

Men’s Parallel
Gold: Alexander Schmid (GER)
Silver: Dominik Raschner (AUT)
Bronze: Timon Haugen (NOR)
4. Adrian Pertl (AUT)
5. Rasmus Windingstad (NOR)
6. Zan Kranjec (SLO)
7. Alexander Steen Olsen (NOR)
8. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA)
9. Sam Maes (BEL)
10. Joan Verdu (AND)
15. River Radamus (USA)

Women’s Giant Slalom
Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:07.13
Silver: Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.12
Bronze: Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.22
4. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.31
5. Marta Bassino (ITA) — +.80
6. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) — +.92
7. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — +.93
8. Thea Louise Stjernesund (NOR) — +1.26
9. Coralie Frasse Sombet (FRA) — +1.32
10. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL) — +1.43
11. Nina O’Brien (USA) — +1.43
13. Sara Hector (SWE) — +1.80
15. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +2.18
18. Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +2.32
23. Katie Hensien (USA) — +2.80
24. Katharina Liensberger (AUT) — +2.97
28. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.77
DNF. Tessa Worley (FRA)

Men’s Giant Slalom (Feb. 17)
Women’s Slalom (Feb. 18)
Men’s Slalom (Feb. 19)

