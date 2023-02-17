Marco Odermatt rallies to win giant slalom at Alpine skiing worlds

By Feb 17, 2023, 8:44 AM EST
Marco Odermatt
Swiss Marco Odermatt overtook Austrian Marco Schwarz to win the giant slalom at the world Alpine skiing championships, coupling with his downhill title from last week.

Odermatt, who trailed Schwarz by 58 hundredths after the first of two runs, prevailed after Schwarz made last mistakes in his second run. Schwarz’s lead dwindled to 18 hundredths at the last intermediate split with 17 seconds left to ski, but he ended up four tenths behind and in third place.

Loic Meillard made it a Swiss one-two, finishing 32 hundredths back of Odermatt, the Olympic GS champion.

River Radamus was the top American in 12th.

ALPINE WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Odermatt, 25, became the youngest man to win two individual gold medals at a worlds since Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal, who also won the downhill and GS in 2007.

Odermatt won nine of his 13 World Cup GS races since the start of last season and finished on the podium in the other four.

“I actually didn’t expect to win [after the first run],” Odermatt said. “Marco skied so well in the first run. He did some mistakes in the second that helped me for gold.”

Schwarz, a 27-year-old who took combined silver last week, was bidding to extend Austria’s streak of at least one gold medal at every worlds dating to 1989.

Austria has two more chances to avoid a goose egg in the women’s and men’s slaloms the next two days, but it does not have a skier ranked in the top three in the world in that discipline.

Downhiller Vincent Kriechmayr was the lone Austrian man or woman to win a World Cup race so far this season, but he finished 11th and 12th in his two events last week.

Worlds continue Saturday with the women’s slalom, where Mikaela Shiffrin eyes a modern-era record-breaking eighth world championships gold medal across all events, live on Peacock.

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

By Feb 17, 2023, 8:50 AM EST
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, France …

Women’s Combined
Gold: Federica Brignone (ITA) — 1:57.47
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.62
Bronze: Ricarda Haaser (AUT) — +2.26
4. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) — +2.48
5. Franziska Gritsch (AUT) — +2.71
6. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.43
7. Laura Gauche (FRA) — +3.71
8. Emma Aicher (GER) — +3.78
9. Elena Curtoni (ITA) — +4.05
10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) — +4.91
13. Bella Wright (USA) — +6.21
DSQ (slalom). Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
DNS (slalom). Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)
DNS (slalom). Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR)
DNS (slalom). Sofia Goggia (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Marta Bassino (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Breezy Johnson (USA)
DNF (super-G). Tricia Mangan (USA)

ALPINE WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule

Men’s Combined
Gold: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — 1:53.31
Silver: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.10
Bronze: Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.44
4. River Radamus (USA) — +.69
5. Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) — +.72
6. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +1.20
7. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) — +2.99
8. Albert Ortega (ESP) — +3.50
9. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +4.43
10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +5.25
DNF (slalom). Johannes Strolz (AUT)
DNF (slalom). Luke Winters (USA)
DNS (slalom). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNS (slalom). James Crawford (CAN)
DSQ (super-G). Marco Odermatt (SUI)

Women’s Super-G
Gold: Marta Bassino (ITA) — 1:28.06
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.11
Bronze: Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.33
Bronze: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) — +.33
5. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.36
6. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.37
7. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.54
8. Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.55
9. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.58
10. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.69
11. Sofia Goggia (ITA) — +.76
24. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +2.09
DNF. Tricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Bella Wright (USA)

Men’s Super-G
Gold: Jack Crawford (CAN) — 1:07.22
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.01
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +.26
4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — +.37
5. Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.58
6. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.59
7. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) — +.62
8. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.65
9. Brodie Seger (CAN) — +.67
9. Andreas Sander (GER) — +.67
12. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +.87
16. River Radamus (USA) — +1.30
17. Kyle Negomir (USA) — +1.48
18. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.52
30. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.14

Women’s Downhill
Gold: Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:28.03
Silver: Nina Ortlieb (AUT) — +.04
Bronze: Corinne Suter (SUI) — +.12
4. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.37
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) — +.37
6. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) — +.42
7. Stephanie Venier (AUT) — +.57
8. Kira Weidle (GER) — +.61
9. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.71
10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.84
19. Bella Wright (USA) — +1.68
23. Tricia Mangan (USA) — +2.21
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)
DSQ. Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Men’s Downhill
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:47.05
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.48
Bronze: Cameron Alexander (CAN) — +.89
4. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.93
5. Jack Crawford (CAN) — +1.01
6. Maxence Muzaton (FRA) — +1.08
7. Florian Schieder (ITA) — +1.09
8. Miha Hrobat (SLO) — +1.13
8. Dominik Paris (ITA) — +1.13
10. Thomas Dressen (GER) — +1.15
11. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +1.16
17. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +1.61
24. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.90
26. Jared Goldberg (USA) — +1.98
28. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.20

Team Parallel
Gold: United States
Silver: Norway
Bronze: Canada
4. Austria
5. Switzerland
6. Germany
7. France
8. Italy
9. Poland
10. Czech Republic

Women’s Parallel
Gold: Maria Therese Tviberg (NOR)
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI)
Bronze: Thea Louise Stjernesund NOR)
4. Marie Lamure (FRA)
5. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL)
6. Lena Duerr (GER)
7. Franziska Gritsch (AUT)
8. Sara Hector (SWE)
9. Nina O’Brien (USA)
9. Coralie Frasse Sombet (FRA)

Men’s Parallel
Gold: Alexander Schmid (GER)
Silver: Dominik Raschner (AUT)
Bronze: Timon Haugen (NOR)
4. Adrian Pertl (AUT)
5. Rasmus Windingstad (NOR)
6. Zan Kranjec (SLO)
7. Alexander Steen Olsen (NOR)
8. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA)
9. Sam Maes (BEL)
10. Joan Verdu (AND)
15. River Radamus (USA)

Women’s Giant Slalom
Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:07.13
Silver: Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.12
Bronze: Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.22
4. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.31
5. Marta Bassino (ITA) — +.80
6. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) — +.92
7. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — +.93
8. Thea Louise Stjernesund (NOR) — +1.26
9. Coralie Frasse Sombet (FRA) — +1.32
10. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL) — +1.43
11. Nina O’Brien (USA) — +1.43
13. Sara Hector (SWE) — +1.80
15. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +2.18
18. Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +2.32
23. Katie Hensien (USA) — +2.80
24. Katharina Liensberger (AUT) — +2.97
28. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.77
DNF (run 2). Tessa Worley (FRA)

Men’s Giant Slalom
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 2:34.08
Silver: Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.32
Bronze: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.40
4. Stefan Brennsteiner (AUT) — +.76
5. Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR) — +.96
6. Zan Kranjec (SLO) — +1.34
7. Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +1.68
8. Filip Zubcic (CRO) — +2.20
9. Gino Caviezel (SUI) — +2.24
10. Filippo Della Vite (ITA) — +2.34
12. River Radamus (USA) — +2.60
20. Brian McLaughlin (USA) — +4.56
DNF (run 2). Tommy Ford (USA)
DNF (run 1). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNF (run 1). Hubertus von Hohenlohe (MEX)

Women’s Slalom (Feb. 18)
Men’s Slalom (Feb. 19)

U.S. artistic swimming team featured in Super Bowl commercial

By Feb 17, 2023, 7:17 AM EST
USA Artistic Swimming
USA Artistic Swimming
Eight members of the Los Angeles-based U.S. artistic swimming national team featured in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl LVII pregame show on Sunday.

Two-time Olympian Anita Alvarez, plus national teamers Claudia Coletti, Jaime Czarkowski, Elizabeth Davidson, Keana Hunter, Jacklyn Luu, Daniella Ramirez and Natalia Vega performed in the ad for the hair care products brand TRESemmé, which recently announced a two-year partnership with USA Artistic Swimming through the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The commercial was filmed in early November in Los Angeles and choreographed by Parris Goebel, who also choreographed the halftime show headlined by Rihanna.

Alvarez made national headlines last June when she fainted in the pool at the end of her free solo final routine at the world championships in Budapest.

Two people dove in to help, including U.S. head coach Andrea Fuentes, a retired Spanish Olympic artistic swimmer. Fuentes rescued Alvarez from the bottom of the pool.

In June 2021, Alvarez briefly lost consciousness at the end of a routine at an Olympic qualification event, leading Fuentes to dive into the pool, fully clothed, to help.

The TRESemmé commercial begins with an image of a quote from Fuentes — “The way hair moves in water is so fluid and free … But this is not something we are able to experience in our competitions.”

The full-length commercial was published on YouTube in January, and the spot aired on TV a few times before the Super Bowl.

Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder placed 13th in the duet at the Tokyo Games, five years after Alvarez and Mariya Koroleva took ninth in Rio. Solo artistic swimming is not on the Olympic program.

Also in 2022, Coletti, Czarkowski, Davidson, Hunter, Ramirez and Vega were part of the team that posted the U.S.’ best combined results at the world championships since 2007, the last year it qualified for the Olympic team event.

The Americans were sixth in the technical routine, ninth in the free routine and fifth in the highlight (acrobatic) routine, the three events that will make up the 2024 Paris Games competition.

The U.S. still must qualify for the 10-nation 2024 Olympic team event. It failed to reach the last three Olympics. It missed the Tokyo Games by one spot and .2108 of a point in a last-chance qualifier.

The winner of November’s Pan American Games in Chile qualifies for the Olympics. The U.S. is expected to contend with Canada and Mexico for that spot.

If the U.S. does not win Pan Ams, its last shot to qualify will be the February 2024 World Championships. The top five nations among those not already qualified via continental championships will round out the 10-nation Olympic field.

