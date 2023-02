Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mexico’s Prince Hubertus von Hohenlohe, a 64-year-old with quite a back story, competed in his 20th world Alpine skiing championships by taking part in the giant slalom.

Hohenlohe skied but failed to finish his one run in Thursday’s qualifying and one run in Friday’s medal race. On Friday, he skied out 78 seconds into his run, already more than 20 seconds behind first-run leader Marco Schwarz‘s time.

Hohenlohe made his World Cup debut in 1981, his world championships debut in 1982 and his Olympic debut in 1984. His best Olympic finish was 26th in the 1984 slalom. His last Olympics was 2014.

He competed at every world championships since 1982 except when he missed the 2007 Worlds with a broken leg.

He is the oldest Olympic Alpine skier in history by 10 years, according to Olympedia.org.

Hohenlohe was able to compete in the Olympics and world championships into his 50s and 60s due to the lenient (relative to other sports) qualification process for athletes from non-traditional winter sports nations, especially in the technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

