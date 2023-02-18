Mikaela Shiffrin finishes world championships with slalom silver behind Canadian surprise

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:08 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin finished the world Alpine skiing championships with silver in her best event, the slalom, feeling the fatigue of two weeks of racing that included three medals, one gold and parting with her longtime coach earlier this week.

She finished 57 hundredths behind surprise Canadian winner Laurence St-Germain combining times from two runs in Meribel, France. German Lena Duerr earned bronze.

“It’s quite an unbelievable day after everything after these last two weeks,” Shiffrin said on the Swiss SRF broadcast. “It’s been the full range of emotions. For me, like a totally complete world championships with disappointment and excitement and triumphs and stress and everything. To finish today with another medal, that’s crazy.

“In general the headline would be losing gold. For me, it’s just as much winning silver.”

The last five minutes of Saturday’s race were bonkers.

St-Germain, a 28-year-old ranked 18th in the world in slalom this season, was third after the first run behind Swiss Wendy Holdener and the leader Shiffrin. St-Germain skied into the lead in the second run.

Then came Holdener, the world’s second-ranked slalom skier. She was leading St-Germain by 72 hundredths with 20 seconds left on the course when she straddled a gate, getting disqualified.

“I didn’t see [what happened to Holdener], but I could kind of hear,” Shiffrin, who was at the start gate when it happened, said later on the Austrian ORF broadcast.

Shiffrin began her run with a 61 hundredths advantage over St-Germain but lost most of it by the first split time and ended up 57 hundredths back with the 27th-fastest second run of the first 28 women who finished.

“It was not so much the conditions,” she said, adding that she backed off “here and there.” “At the end of two weeks, if I’m a little bit tired, I cannot move quick enough in slalom [for gold].”

St-Germain, whose only event at these worlds was the slalom, has a best individual finish on the World Cup of fifth and computer science and biomedical engineering degrees.

“Kind of weird,” she said of winning. “I was really not expecting this, obviously.”

Shiffrin finished worlds with one gold medal and two silvers in four races, rebounding after skiing out of her first race a few gates from what would have been a gold medal.

“Probably the biggest challenge has been just to keep my focus,” she said. “It’s been a long season, an exciting season, but even just the last two weeks has been just constantly pushing. At this point now I feel like the overload of everything.”

This past Tuesday, Shiffrin announced that Mike Day, her coach of seven years, left the team after being told he would not be retained for next season.

On Thursday, she won the giant slalom, her seventh career world title, to become the most decorated Alpine skier in modern world championships history.

With Saturday’s silver, she is up to 14 world medals (in 17 individual starts), breaking her tie with Swede Anja Pärson for the most since World War II.

“I’m a pretty pathetic partier, actually, but we want to try to celebrate a bit,” Shiffrin said of her overall performance at worlds.

The only skier with more medals and golds is German Christl Cranz, who in the 1930s won 15 medals and 12 golds. Back then, worlds were held annually with three events and fewer skiers (the International Ski Federation lists the top six finishers per race from that era). Worlds are now biennial with six individual events, including four that Shiffrin contests.

Shiffrin will return to the World Cup in March. With 85 career World Cup wins (including a circuit-leading 11 this season), she is one shy of the record held by Ingemar Stenmark, a Swedish star of the 1970s and ’80s.

World championships results do not count toward the World Cup.

Worlds end Sunday with the men’s slalom, live on Peacock.

Letesenbet Gidey falls, helped up with world cross-country championships finish in sight

By Feb 18, 2023, 9:27 AM EST
Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey fell as she was passed for the lead within sight of the finish at the world cross-country championships, then was helped up and crossed the finish line on her own.

Gidey, the world-record holder at 5000m, 10,000m and the half marathon, looked over her shoulder three times at surging Kenyan Beatrice Chebet in the final 100 meters of the 10km race, grimaced, slowed and then collapsed or tripped on the bumpy terrain.

Chebet won in 33 minutes, 48 seconds. As the second- and third-place women finished, a man wearing a credential and Ethiopian team clothes ran onto the course and picked Gidey up. LetsRun.com reported that the man was her coach.

A second man in Ethiopian gear also assisted her briefly before Gidey jogged her final 20 strides on her own, crossing 22 seconds after Chebet. Gidey was disqualified for receiving the assistance.

After finishing, Gidey received medical attention and left “in a wheelchair with water being dumped over her body,” according to LetsRun. Temperatures were around 80 degrees during the race that began at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Messages have been sent to Gidey’s agent and the Ethiopian federation to check on her condition.

Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the men’s race in 29:17, beating Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi by nine seconds.

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:46 AM EST
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, France …

Women’s Combined
Gold: Federica Brignone (ITA) — 1:57.47
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.62
Bronze: Ricarda Haaser (AUT) — +2.26
4. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) — +2.48
5. Franziska Gritsch (AUT) — +2.71
6. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.43
7. Laura Gauche (FRA) — +3.71
8. Emma Aicher (GER) — +3.78
9. Elena Curtoni (ITA) — +4.05
10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) — +4.91
13. Bella Wright (USA) — +6.21
DSQ (slalom). Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
DNS (slalom). Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)
DNS (slalom). Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR)
DNS (slalom). Sofia Goggia (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Marta Bassino (ITA)
DNF (super-G). Breezy Johnson (USA)
DNF (super-G). Tricia Mangan (USA)

ALPINE WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule

Men’s Combined
Gold: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — 1:53.31
Silver: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.10
Bronze: Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.44
4. River Radamus (USA) — +.69
5. Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) — +.72
6. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +1.20
7. Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) — +2.99
8. Albert Ortega (ESP) — +3.50
9. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +4.43
10. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +5.25
DNF (slalom). Johannes Strolz (AUT)
DNF (slalom). Luke Winters (USA)
DNS (slalom). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNS (slalom). James Crawford (CAN)
DSQ (super-G). Marco Odermatt (SUI)

Women’s Super-G
Gold: Marta Bassino (ITA) — 1:28.06
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.11
Bronze: Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.33
Bronze: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) — +.33
5. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.36
6. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.37
7. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +.54
8. Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.55
9. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.58
10. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.69
11. Sofia Goggia (ITA) — +.76
24. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +2.09
DNF. Tricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Bella Wright (USA)

Men’s Super-G
Gold: Jack Crawford (CAN) — 1:07.22
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.01
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +.26
4. Marco Odermatt (SUI) — +.37
5. Raphael Haaser (AUT) — +.58
6. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.59
7. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) — +.62
8. Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.65
9. Brodie Seger (CAN) — +.67
9. Andreas Sander (GER) — +.67
12. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +.87
16. River Radamus (USA) — +1.30
17. Kyle Negomir (USA) — +1.48
18. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.52
30. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.14

Women’s Downhill
Gold: Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:28.03
Silver: Nina Ortlieb (AUT) — +.04
Bronze: Corinne Suter (SUI) — +.12
4. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) — +.37
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) — +.37
6. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) — +.42
7. Stephanie Venier (AUT) — +.57
8. Kira Weidle (GER) — +.61
9. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.71
10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.84
19. Bella Wright (USA) — +1.68
23. Tricia Mangan (USA) — +2.21
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)
DSQ. Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Men’s Downhill
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:47.05
Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) — +.48
Bronze: Cameron Alexander (CAN) — +.89
4. Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.93
5. Jack Crawford (CAN) — +1.01
6. Maxence Muzaton (FRA) — +1.08
7. Florian Schieder (ITA) — +1.09
8. Miha Hrobat (SLO) — +1.13
8. Dominik Paris (ITA) — +1.13
10. Thomas Dressen (GER) — +1.15
11. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) — +1.16
17. Erik Arvidsson (USA) — +1.61
24. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) — +1.90
26. Jared Goldberg (USA) — +1.98
28. Travis Ganong (USA) — +2.20

Team Parallel
Gold: United States
Silver: Norway
Bronze: Canada
4. Austria
5. Switzerland
6. Germany
7. France
8. Italy
9. Poland
10. Czech Republic

Women’s Parallel
Gold: Maria Therese Tviberg (NOR)
Silver: Wendy Holdener (SUI)
Bronze: Thea Louise Stjernesund NOR)
4. Marie Lamure (FRA)
5. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL)
6. Lena Duerr (GER)
7. Franziska Gritsch (AUT)
8. Sara Hector (SWE)
9. Nina O’Brien (USA)
9. Coralie Frasse Sombet (FRA)

Men’s Parallel
Gold: Alexander Schmid (GER)
Silver: Dominik Raschner (AUT)
Bronze: Timon Haugen (NOR)
4. Adrian Pertl (AUT)
5. Rasmus Windingstad (NOR)
6. Zan Kranjec (SLO)
7. Alexander Steen Olsen (NOR)
8. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA)
9. Sam Maes (BEL)
10. Joan Verdu (AND)
15. River Radamus (USA)

Women’s Giant Slalom
Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:07.13
Silver: Federica Brignone (ITA) — +.12
Bronze: Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) — +.22
4. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) — +.31
5. Marta Bassino (ITA) — +.80
6. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) — +.92
7. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — +.93
8. Thea Louise Stjernesund (NOR) — +1.26
9. Coralie Frasse Sombet (FRA) — +1.32
10. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL) — +1.43
11. Nina O’Brien (USA) — +1.43
13. Sara Hector (SWE) — +1.80
15. Alice Robinson (NZL) — +2.18
18. Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +2.32
23. Katie Hensien (USA) — +2.80
24. Katharina Liensberger (AUT) — +2.97
28. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +3.77
DNF (run 2). Tessa Worley (FRA)

Men’s Giant Slalom
Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 2:34.08
Silver: Loic Meillard (SUI) — +.32
Bronze: Marco Schwarz (AUT) — +.40
4. Stefan Brennsteiner (AUT) — +.76
5. Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR) — +.96
6. Zan Kranjec (SLO) — +1.34
7. Alexis Pinturault (FRA) — +1.68
8. Filip Zubcic (CRO) — +2.20
9. Gino Caviezel (SUI) — +2.24
10. Filippo Della Vite (ITA) — +2.34
12. River Radamus (USA) — +2.60
20. Brian McLaughlin (USA) — +4.56
DNF (run 2). Tommy Ford (USA)
DNF (run 1). Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR)
DNF (run 1). Hubertus von Hohenlohe (MEX)

Women’s Slalom
Gold: Laurence St-Germain (CAN) — 1:43.15
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.57
Bronze: Lena Duerr (GER) — +.69
4. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) — +.71
5. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — +.85
6. Aline Danioth (SUI) — +.97
7. Sara Hector (SWE) — +1.12
8. Lara Della Mea (ITA) — +1.19
9. Ana Bucik (SLO) — +1.22
10. Hanna Elfman Aronsson (SWE) — +1.31
20. Katharina Liensberger (AUT) — +1.90
26. Katie Hensien (USA) — +2.11
DNF (run 2). Ava Sunshine (USA)
DNF (run 2). Anna Swenn-Larsson (SWE)
DNS (run 2). Michelle Gisin (SUI)
DNF (run 1). Nina O’Brien (USA)

Men’s Slalom (Feb. 19)

