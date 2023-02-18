Ryan Crouser breaks world record, Aleia Hobbs breaks American record in 60m

By Feb 18, 2023, 7:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser launched the farthest shot put throw in history, 23.38 meters (76 feet, 8 1/2 inches), at an indoor meet in Idaho on Saturday.

Crouser threw farther than his indoor world record from 2021 (22.82) and his outdoor world record from 2021 (23.37).

Crouser, 30, won his first world title last year and next year can become the first person to win three Olympic shot put titles. He said last year that he plans to add the discus in 2026.

Later Saturday, Aleia Hobbs became the second-fastest 60m sprinter in history at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque.

Hobbs, who was sixth in the 100m at last July’s world outdoor championships, won Saturday’s 60m in 6.94 seconds, breaking the American record of 6.95 that was shared by Gail Devers and Marion Jones. Only Russian Irina Privalova has been faster, including the world record of 6.92 from 1993.

USATF Indoors: Full Results

USATF Indoors lacked most of the nation’s top athletes, in part because there are no world indoor championships this year.

Meet headliner Noah Lyles withdrew between Saturday’s 60m semifinals and final due to hip flexor tightness.

World heptathlon bronze medalist Anna Hall recorded the second-best pentathlon score in history of 5,004 points. She just missed the world record of 5,013 from Ukrainian Nataliya Dobrynska in 2012.

DeAnna Price, the 2019 World hammer throw champion, broke the world record in the weight throw with a 26.02-meter launch, beating reigning world hammer champ Brooke Andersen.

The track and field season moves outdoors starting in March, with the Diamond League beginning in May.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Letesenbet Gidey
Letesenbet Gidey falls, helped up with world cross-country championships...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin finishes world championships with slalom silver behind Canadian...
Mikaela Shiffrin World Championships
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

Letesenbet Gidey falls, helped up with world cross-country championships finish in sight

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:34 PM EST
0 Comments

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey fell as she was passed for the lead within sight of the finish at the world cross-country championships, then was helped up and crossed the finish line on her own.

Gidey, the world-record holder at 5000m, 10,000m and the half marathon, looked over her shoulder three times at surging Kenyan Beatrice Chebet in the final 100 meters of the 10km race, grimaced, slowed and then collapsed or tripped on the bumpy terrain.

Chebet won in 33 minutes, 48 seconds. As the second- and third-place women finished, a man wearing a credential and Ethiopian team clothes ran onto the course and picked Gidey up. LetsRun.com reported that the man was her coach.

A second man in Ethiopian gear also assisted her briefly before Gidey jogged her final 20 strides on her own, crossing 22 seconds after Chebet. Gidey was disqualified for receiving the assistance.

After finishing, Gidey received medical attention and left “in a wheelchair with water being dumped over her body,” according to LetsRun. Temperatures were around 80 degrees during the race that began at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Nine hours later, Gidey said in a social media post that was doing well.

“Today was a good race with a sad ending for me,” was posted on her account. “Let’s take the good forward to the future.”

Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the men’s race in 29:17, beating Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi by nine seconds.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Ryan Crouser
Ryan Crouser breaks world record, Aleia Hobbs breaks American record in 60m
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin finishes world championships with slalom silver behind Canadian...
Mikaela Shiffrin World Championships
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results

Mikaela Shiffrin finishes world championships with slalom silver behind Canadian surprise

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:08 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin finished the world Alpine skiing championships with silver in her best event, the slalom, feeling the fatigue of two weeks of racing that included three medals, one gold and parting with her longtime coach earlier this week.

She finished 57 hundredths behind surprise Canadian winner Laurence St-Germain combining times from two runs in Meribel, France. German Lena Duerr earned bronze.

“It’s quite an unbelievable day after everything after these last two weeks,” Shiffrin said on the Swiss SRF broadcast. “It’s been the full range of emotions. For me, like a totally complete world championships with disappointment and excitement and triumphs and stress and everything. To finish today with another medal, that’s crazy.

“In general the headline would be losing gold. For me, it’s just as much winning silver.”

ALPINE WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

The last five minutes of Saturday’s race were bonkers.

St-Germain, a 28-year-old ranked 18th in the world in slalom this season, was third after the first run behind Swiss Wendy Holdener and the leader Shiffrin. St-Germain skied into the lead in the second run.

Then came Holdener, the world’s second-ranked slalom skier. She was leading St-Germain by 72 hundredths with 20 seconds left on the course when she straddled a gate, getting disqualified.

“I didn’t see [what happened to Holdener], but I could kind of hear,” Shiffrin, who was at the start gate when it happened, said later on the Austrian ORF broadcast.

Shiffrin began her run with a 61 hundredths advantage over St-Germain but lost most of it by the first split time and ended up 57 hundredths back with the 27th-fastest second run of the first 28 women who finished.

“It was not so much the conditions,” she said, adding that she backed off “here and there.” “At the end of two weeks, if I’m a little bit tired, I cannot move quick enough in slalom [for gold].”

St-Germain, whose only event at these worlds was the slalom, has a best individual finish on the World Cup of fifth and computer science and biomedical engineering degrees.

“Kind of weird,” she said of winning. “I was really not expecting this, obviously.”

Shiffrin finished worlds with one gold medal and two silvers in four races, rebounding after skiing out of her first race a few gates from what would have been a gold medal.

“Probably the biggest challenge has been just to keep my focus,” she said. “It’s been a long season, an exciting season, but even just the last two weeks has been just constantly pushing. At this point now I feel like the overload of everything.”

This past Tuesday, Shiffrin announced that Mike Day, her coach of seven years, left the team after being told he would not be retained for next season.

On Thursday, she won the giant slalom, her seventh career world title, to become the most decorated Alpine skier in modern world championships history.

With Saturday’s silver, she is up to 14 world medals (in 17 individual starts), breaking her tie with Swede Anja Pärson for the most since World War II.

“I’m a pretty pathetic partier, actually, but we want to try to celebrate a bit,” Shiffrin said of her overall performance at worlds.

The only skier with more medals and golds is German Christl Cranz, who in the 1930s won 15 medals and 12 golds. Back then, worlds were held annually with three events and fewer skiers (the International Ski Federation lists the top six finishers per race from that era). Worlds are now biennial with six individual events, including four that Shiffrin contests.

Shiffrin will return to the World Cup in March. With 85 career World Cup wins (including a circuit-leading 11 this season), she is one shy of the record held by Ingemar Stenmark, a Swedish star of the 1970s and ’80s.

World championships results do not count toward the World Cup.

Worlds end Sunday with the men’s slalom, live on Peacock.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Letesenbet Gidey
Letesenbet Gidey falls, helped up with world cross-country championships...
Ryan Crouser
Ryan Crouser breaks world record, Aleia Hobbs breaks American record in 60m
Mikaela Shiffrin World Championships
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships results