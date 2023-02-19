Femke Bol breaks oldest world record in track

By Feb 19, 2023, 11:22 AM EST
Femke Bol
Getty
0 Comments

Femke Bol, the Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist, broke the longest-standing world record in a track race, taking down a 41-year-old record in the women’s indoor 400m on Sunday.

Bol, 22, ran 49.26 seconds at the Dutch indoor championships in Apeldoorn.

“When I crossed the line I knew that the record was mine, because of the noise that the crowd made,” she said, according to World Athletics.

She broke Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova‘s world record of 49.59 from March 1982. That was the longest-standing world record in any track race that’s on the Olympic or world outdoor or indoor championships program.

The outdoor 400m world record is 47.60, set by German Marita Koch in 1985.

The new longest-standing world record is now Kratochvilova’s outdoor 800m world record of 1:53.28 from 1983. Since Kratochvilova set that 800m record, once has a woman come within 96 hundredths of a second of it.

The only older world record in all of track and field (not just races) is Czech Helena Fibingerova‘s indoor shot put world record of 22.50 meters set in 1977.

Earlier this indoor season, Bol ran the fastest time in history in the indoor 500m (1:05.63), which is not on the world championships program. She also has the fastest time in history in the 300m hurdles (36.86), which is not on the Olympic or world championships program.

Bol is the third-fastest woman in history in her primary event, the 400m hurdles, behind Americans Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammad. At last year’s worlds, she took silver in a race won by McLaughlin-Levrone in a world record time. Bol was 1.59 seconds behind.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

AJ Ginnis
Henrik Kristoffersen wins ski worlds slalom; Greece gets first winter sports...
Aerials team
U.S. aerials follows Olympic team gold with world title
Johannes Thingnes Boe
Johannes Thingnes Boe denied first sweep of individual golds at biathlon...

Henrik Kristoffersen wins ski worlds slalom; Greece gets first winter sports medal ever

By Feb 19, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen rallied from 16th place after the first run to win the world Alpine skiing championships slalom.

AJ Ginnis took silver for Greece’s first Olympic or world championships medal in any Winter Olympic program event, according to the International Ski Federation.

A technically demanding first section of the second run wreaked havoc in the final event of the two-week worlds in Courchevel, France.

ALPINE SKIING WORLDS: Results

Kristoffersen, 28, mastered it for his second world title and first in his primary event. Kristoffersen has 23 World Cup slalom wins, fourth in men’s history, and until Sunday was the only man or woman with more than 11 World Cup slalom victories who had not won an Olympic or world title in the event.

He had to wait in the leader’s chair for nearly a half-hour while the 15 skiers went who were faster than him in the first run.

“It’s way worse sitting at the bottom, waiting, than standing at the start, leading after the first run,” said Kristoffersen, the 2019 World giant slalom champion who in previous Olympic and world championships slaloms had finishes of third, third, fourth, fourth and fourth. “I won most things in slalom except Olympic gold and world championship gold. So, I think it was about time.”

Ginnis, also 28, raced for the U.S. at the 2017 Worlds, then was dropped from the national team after the 2017-18 season following several injuries and a best World Cup finish of 26th.

He switched to his birth nation of Greece, where he had learned to ski at Mount Parnassus, a 2 ½-hour drive from Athens. He moved to Austria at age 12 and then Vermont three years after that.

Ginnis, whose had six knee surgeries, tore an ACL last year and thought he was done with ski racing when he went to Beijing to work the Olympics for NBC. That experience lit a fire.

On Feb. 4, Ginnis finished second in the last World Cup slalom before worlds after never previously finishing in the top 10 of a World Cup race.

“When I came back, I told myself, my goal is to go into the next Olympic cycle being a medal contender,” he said. “Fighting back from injuries, getting cut from teams, trying to fundraise for what we’re doing now. … This is a dream come true on every level.”

Ginnis does not blame the U.S. team for letting him go.

“All credit to them,” he said after placing second in the first run Sunday. “They did develop me. I think for me it was like a will of wanting to ski for my home country because I did grow up there and then for them, I was a really injured athlete. So I don’t blame them at all for cutting the team when they did. It sure made things harder for me.”

Italian Alex Vinatzer earned bronze, which ensured Norway finished worlds with the most medals outright for the first time in history.

Austria won zero golds at a worlds for the first time since 1987, missing its last chance when first-run leader Manuel Feller finished tied for seventh on Sunday.

Luke Winters was the top American in 30th.

The men’s Alpine skiing World Cup season resumes next weekend with a giant slalom and slalom in Palisades Tahoe, California.

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s next races are the first weekend in March at a World Cup stop in Kvitfjell, Norway. She is one World Cup victory shy of the career record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark, a slalom and giant slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Femke Bol
Femke Bol breaks oldest world record in track
Aerials team
U.S. aerials follows Olympic team gold with world title
Johannes Thingnes Boe
Johannes Thingnes Boe denied first sweep of individual golds at biathlon...

U.S. aerials follows Olympic team gold with world title

By Feb 19, 2023, 10:34 AM EST
Aerials team
Miha Matavz/FIS
0 Comments

The U.S. won the mixed-gender aerials team event to open the world freestyle skiing championships, one year after taking gold in the event’s Olympic debut.

Ashley CaldwellChris Lillis and Quinn Dehlinger combined to prevail in Georgia (the country, not the state), tallying 331.37 points on Sunday. They topped longtime aerials power China by 10.66 points. Ukraine took bronze.

“These events have so much anxiety because we’re so close off the hill,” Lillis said. “I felt like every jump I took was for my two teammates.”

Caldwell landed a full-double full, then Lillis and Dehlinger each did a double full-full-full.

Last year, Caldwell, Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld won the first Olympic aerials team event, marking the first U.S. Olympic aerials podium finish since 2010 and first gold since Nikki Stone and Eric Bergoust swept the women’s and men’s titles in 1998. Later in the 2022 Games, Megan Nick took bronze in the women’s event.

Caldwell, who said she almost skipped worlds to spend time with her family, and Lillis added to their world medal collections. Caldwell won individual gold in 2017 and silver in 2021. Lillis took silver in 2021.

Dehlinger, a 20-year-old slopestyle convert from Cincinnati, took silver at junior worlds last year.

China didn’t bring back any of its medalists from last year’s Olympics. Ukraine’s top aerialist, Oleksandr Abramenko, is out with a season-ending knee injury.

The men’s and women’s individual aerials finals are Wednesday at 5 a.m. ET, live on Peacock.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Femke Bol
Femke Bol breaks oldest world record in track
AJ Ginnis
Henrik Kristoffersen wins ski worlds slalom; Greece gets first winter sports...
Johannes Thingnes Boe
Johannes Thingnes Boe denied first sweep of individual golds at biathlon...