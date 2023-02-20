Government officials want IOC clarity on neutrality for Russia, Belarus

Associated PressFeb 20, 2023, 9:22 AM EST
Getty
The governments of more than 30 nations released a letter Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year’s Paris Olympics.

“As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable `neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press in advance of its wider release.

Among those signing the letter were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany. Those five countries brought nearly one-fifth of all athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The letter was the product of a Feb. 10 summit in London between government leaders, who heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said Russian athletes had no place at the Paris Games as long as the country’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

The International Olympic Committee is trying to find a way to allow Russians into the Olympics, citing the opinion of United Nations human rights experts who believe Russians and Belarusians should not face discrimination simply for the passports they hold. The IOC wants competitors from those countries who have not supported the war to be able to compete as neutral athletes, with no symbols of their countries allowed.

While acknowledging there was an argument for them to compete as neutral athletes, the government officials noted in the joint letter how closely sports and politics are intertwined in Russia and Belarus. Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago Friday and Belarus has been Russia’s closest ally.

“We have strong concerns on how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as `neutrals’ – under the IOC’s conditions of no identification with their country – when they are directly funded and supported by their states (unlike, for example, professional tennis players),” the letter said. “The strong links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also of clear concern. Our collective approach throughout has therefore never been one of discrimination simply on the basis of nationality, but these strong concerns need to be dealt with by the IOC.”

Last week, IOC president Thomas Bach said the IOC stood in solidarity with Ukraine’s athletes, but also that sports has to respect the human rights of all athletes.

“History will show who is doing more for peace. The ones who try to keep lines open, to communicate, or the ones who want to isolate or divide,” Bach said.

Also last week, European Union lawmakers condemned the IOC’s efforts to reintegrate Russia into world sports. The EU parliament asked the 27 member states to pressure the IOC to reverse its decision and said the Olympic body’s approach was “an embarrassment to the international world of sport.”

Monday’s letter, while calling for clarity from the IOC, said the quickest way for Russia to get back into the international sports scene would be “by ending the war they started.”

Greg Foster, Olympic medalist, world champion in hurdles, dies at 64

By Feb 20, 2023, 11:43 AM EST
Greg Foster of the USA celebrates his win as he slows down from the finish of the 110 Metres H
Getty
Greg Foster, the 1984 Olympic silver medalist and three-time world champion in the 110m hurdles, has died at age 64, according to NBC Sports analyst Ato Boldon and UCLA track and field.

In 2020, Foster had a heart transplant after being diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2016 and undergoing chemotherapy.

From 1981 through 1991, Foster won six national 110m hurdles titles (including the 1984 Olympic Trials), gold at the first three editions of the world outdoor championships in 1983, 1987 and 1991 and the 1984 Olympic silver medal in Los Angeles.

In August 1981, Foster ran his personal best of 13.03 seconds, finishing runner-up to rival Renaldo Nehemiah in a race where Nehemiah became the first man to break 13 seconds in the 110m hurdles.

Foster, in relation to Nehemiah, was “Gehrig to his sport’s Ruth, Alydar to Affirmed, the Lakers to the Celtics,” the Washington Post wrote.

After Nehemiah left track for the NFL, Foster won the 1983 World title despite hitting the eighth and ninth of 10 hurdles.

He entered the 1984 Los Angeles Games with the four fastest times in the world for the year, according to World Athletics. In the final, Foster flinched in the starting blocks, yet quickly regained the lead from lane one before being beaten at the tape by three hundredths by Roger Kingdom from lane eight.

“For a year and a half before that Olympics, I never lost,” Foster said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “I would have loved to lose all those races and win the Olympics.”

In 1985, Foster’s mom, an aunt, a cousin and his 5-year-old nephew who had been named after him died from a hit-and-run car accident.

Foster won the 1986 U.S. title, then repeated as world champion in 1987.

Foster, once engaged to Florence Griffith Joyner, broke his left arm while working out six weeks before the 1988 Olympic Trials. Wearing a 24-inch cast, he hit several hurdles and failed to finish his semifinal.

“That is a vision of the Olympic spirit more lasting than any medal,” his coach, Bob Kersee, said then, according to Sports Illustrated.

Foster broke his left arm again in a 1989 pickup basketball game that included Darryl Strawberry, then broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in 1990.

Also in 1990, he tested positive for pseueoephredrine, ephredrine and phenylpropanolamine, banned stimulants commonly found in over-the-counter medication, after taking extra-strength aspirin and “some 89-cent vitamins that I bought at a gas station.” He was banned three months.

Again, he came back, winning a third consecutive world title in 1991 (when worlds were held every four years).

He then placed fourth at the 1992 Olympic Trials, missing the three-man team for Barcelona by two hundredths of a second coming back from a groin strain. At 33, he was bidding to become, at the time, the oldest U.S. Olympic male sprinter in 80 years, according to Olympedia.org. His last recorded race was in 1996.

The Greg Foster Invitational indoor track and field meet was held Saturday at his alma mater of Proviso East High School outside Chicago.

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

Olympic stars among Laureus World Sports Awards nominees

By Feb 20, 2023, 6:40 AM EST
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Olympic champions Katie LedeckySydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mikaela Shiffrin are among the nominees for this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards.

Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone and Shiffrin are nominees for Sportswoman of the Year, along fellow Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican sprint legend, and tennis player Iga Swiatek of Poland and Spanish soccer player Alexia Putellas.

In 2022, Ledecky won all four of her events at the world swimming championships. McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her 400m hurdles record twice, including at the world championships. Shiffrin rebounded from a medal-less Olympics to win her fourth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. Fraser-Pryce broke 10.70 seconds in the 100m a record seven times for one year, including winning the world title.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah won the award last year after sweeping the 100m, 200m and 4x100m golds at the Tokyo Olympics. Before that, the award was won the previous six years by Simone Biles (three times), Serena Williams (twice) and Naomi Osaka (2021). Lindsey Vonn was the last Winter Olympian to win in 2011.

The Sportsman of the Year nominees include Swede Mondo Duplantis, who upped his pole vault world record three times in 2022 and swept the world indoor and outdoor and Diamond League titles in the event. Duplantis is up against basketball player Stephen Curry, soccer players Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, tennis player Rafael Nadal and Formula One driver Max Verstappen, who won last year.

Olympic sports stars are also nominated for Breakthrough of the Year (figure skater Nathan Chen, hurdler Tobi Amusan), Comeback of the Year (runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen) and Action Sportsperson of the Year (skier Eileen Gu, snowboarder Chloe Kim).

American Paralympic stars Oksana Masters and Declan Farmer are among the nominees for Sportsperson of the Year with a disability.

Traditionally, Laureus World Sports Academy members have voted to determine the winners. They will be announced in the spring.

