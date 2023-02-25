Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics training, coach confirms

By Feb 25, 2023, 1:24 PM EST
Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion, returned to training at a gymnastics center, six years after her last meet, but she has not announced a competitive comeback.

Gymnastics coach Valeri Liukin said Friday that Douglas has been working very hard at his family’s World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Texas, confirming previous reports that did not name sources from last autumn.

Liukin was speaking to NBC Sports’ John Roethlisberger at the Winter Cup in Louisville. The next major meet is the U.S. Championships in August.

Douglas has not made any public statements about training or her gymnastics career.

A representative for Douglas said in late December that there was “nothing to report’ at the time when asked to comment on Douglas’ gymnastics future and the reports of her return to training, which included a photo that appeared to be taken at WOGA with coach Anna Liukin addressing a group of gymnasts including Douglas. Douglas’ gym affiliation was also changed on her USA Gymnastics bio to WOGA.

WOGA produced the two Olympic all-around champions before Douglas — Carly Patterson and Nastia Liukin — and reigning U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain.

Douglas, 27, last competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning a second consecutive team gold medal. For the next six years, there were no reports of her training, but she never announced a retirement.

If Douglas makes a run for the 2024 Paris Games, she will bid to become the oldest U.S. Olympic female gymnast since 1952, according to Olympedia.org. Suni Lee and Simone Biles, the last two Olympic all-around gold medalists, could also return to elite competition this year or next, which could make for an unprecedented field of champions at domestic meets.

Lee said in November that she plans to return to elite gymnastics after her current sophomore season at Auburn ends in April. Biles has said she is undecided about returning before the 2024 Paris Games, but has kept her name in a drug-testing pool to make a potential comeback easier. Neither has competed on the elite level since the Tokyo Games.

It is rare for an Olympian in any sport to return from a break of more than a year or two.

In gymnastics, Annia Hatch competed at the 1996 World Championships for Cuba, retired in 1997, became a U.S. citizen, returned to major competition in 2002 and made the 2004 U.S. Olympic team at age 26.

In 2021, 2008 Olympian Chellsie Memmel ended a nine-year retirement. She competed at nationals as a 32-year-old mother of two and did not make Olympic Trials.

Douglas, a Virginia Beach native, started gymnastics at age 6 in 2002 and left her family in 2010 to train in West Des Moines, Iowa, under Liang Chow, who had led Shawn Johnson to four medals at the Beijing Games.

The move paid off. After finishing fourth in the junior all-around at the 2010 U.S. Championships, Douglas moved up to senior in 2011 and was the youngest member of that year’s world championships team that took gold.

Douglas soared even higher in 2012. That March, she posted the highest all-around score at the American Cup, ahead of world champion Jordyn Wieber.

Douglas then took second to Wieber at the U.S. Championships and won the Olympic Trials, setting her up as an all-around gold-medal contender in London.

In the Olympic all-around final, Douglas won by the second-closest margin of victory (.259 of a point over Russian Viktoria Komova) under the scoring system implemented after the 2004 Athens Games.

She became the first Black gymnast to capture an Olympic all-around title and the third consecutive American after Patterson and Liukin. Biles and Lee extended the streak at the last two Games.

After London, Douglas took two full years off from competition, bouncing from Iowa to Los Angeles to Iowa to Ohio at different training gyms. She returned in 2015, along with Aly Raisman, determined to become the first gymnast to make back-to-back U.S. Olympic women’s teams since 2000.

Douglas was shaky at first but peaked at the October 2015 World Championships, taking the all-around silver medal behind Biles.

Douglas then won the March 2016 American Cup, her first all-around title since the London Games.

Douglas had struggles at the meets that decided the five-woman Rio Olympic team, placing fourth in the all-around at the U.S. Championships and seventh at the Olympic Trials.

Still, Douglas was chosen for the squad, based partly on her experience, her strong 2015 season and her skill on uneven bars.

Douglas tried to defend her all-around title in Rio but was outscored by Biles and Raisman in qualifying. A nation can advance no more than two gymnasts per individual Olympic final, so Douglas’ defense ended there, even though her qualifying score would have earned silver in the all-around final.

She helped the U.S. to repeat gold in the team event and, in her most recent competitive routine, placed seventh in the bars final.

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for sixth time

By Feb 25, 2023, 5:06 PM EST
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis broke the men’s pole vault world record for a sixth time by clearing 6.22 meters at an indoor meet in France on Saturday.

Duplantis, a 23-year-old, Louisiana-raised Swede, has now raised the world record from Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie‘s 6.16 meters in 2014 to 6.22 meters (20 feet and nearly 5 inches), upping it by one centimeter at each of his six record-breaking meets.

He broke it Saturday on his third and final attempt at the height without touching the bar. Lavillenie watched it trackside, sprinted to Duplantis and was the first person to embrace him, bowling him over.

“I wanted to do it for Renaud,” said Duplantis, who looked at Lavillenie as a role model growing up. “This is really special.”

Ukrainian Sergey Bubka broke the outdoor world record 17 times and indoor world record 18 times in the 1980s and ’90s, including by one centimeter on many occasions, taking advantage of bonus money each time he raised it. It has since been changed to one world record combining indoors and outdoors.

Last year, Duplantis raised his world record three times, swept the world indoor and outdoor and Diamond League titles and was named Male Athlete of the Year across the sport.

“It’s probably been by far the best year that I’ve ever had,” Duplantis said after his season.

The next significant milestone is 6.25 meters, or 20 feet, 6 inches.

“We’ll so how high, but I want to push it higher than people think is even possible,” he said last year.

Kaitlin Hawayek, Jean-Luc Baker to miss world figure skating championships

By Feb 25, 2023, 11:20 AM EST
Kaitlin Hawayek, Jean-Luc Baker
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, the U.S.’ second-ranked ice dance couple, will miss next month’s world figure skating championships.

Hawayek and Baker chose not to compete “as they continue to prioritize their healing and mental health,” according to U.S. Figure Skating on Friday. On Saturday, Hawayek detailed in a social media post some of what she called “personal reasons” for their absence since their last competition in December.

“Many people don’t know that during the Olympic season, I not only experienced a significant concussion, but I also fully tore my ACL in the same training incident,” she posted. “The athlete mentality came into full force as I my dream of going to the Olympic’s was so close to achieving and at that moment, pushing myself to return in time for the season was not a question in my mind. This past year, I have continued to face significant post-concussive challenges that put me in constant pain and limitation to how I could live my life outside training, and as the months past and I pushed through, anxiety and depression really began to have an impact on my life that felt too large to just push through and continue to ignore in order to live the ‘tough competitor’ mentality.”

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko replace them on the three-couple U.S. ice dance team for worlds in Japan.

Hawayek and Baker, who rank sixth in the world this season by best total score, also withdrew before January’s U.S. Championships, saying in a joint statement that “significant physical injuries have led to challenges in our mental health” over the previous 18 months.

They had successfully petitioned for a spot on the world team, which also includes U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates and U.S. silver medalists Caroline Green and Michael Parsons. Carreira and Ponomarenko were third at nationals.

Hawayek and Baker earned bronze at the previous four U.S. Championships and were 11th in their Olympic debut last year. That came after a delayed start to their 2021-22 season following Hawayek’s concussion in a July 2021 training fall.

After Olympic bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue retired, Hawayek and Baker ascended this past Grand Prix season by ranking second among American couples behind Chock and Bates and placing fifth at December’s Grand Prix Final, their most recent competition.

“Our competitive aspirations are still there, and Jean-Luc and I are putting our focus onto next season, allowing myself to take the time now to get my physical and mental health to where it needs to be to continue to perform with the same authenticity and love that we value so much in what we put out on the ice,” Hawayek posted on Saturday.

