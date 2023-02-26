Jaelin Kauf ends U.S. moguls medal drought at worlds, Mikael Kingsbury breaks records

By Feb 26, 2023, 8:28 AM EST
0 Comments

Jaelin Kauf earned the first U.S. moguls medal at a world championships in eight years, a silver on Saturday to end the nation’s longest podium drought in the event.

The U.S. is the most successful nation in Olympic moguls with 12 medals, but had not earned a world championships medal since the last of Hannah Kearney‘s four medals in 2015 (a silver). From 2003 through 2015, the U.S. earned at least one moguls medal at seven consecutive world championships, then had none in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Kauf followed her Olympic silver medal last year by finishing runner-up on Saturday to 2018 Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France. Laffont tallied 87.40 points in her super final run to Kauf’s 83.56. Austrian Avital Carroll took bronze in Bakuriani, Georgia.

“Post-Christmas and the second half of the [season], really focused on my strengths,” said Kauf, who had the best time in the super final contrasted to Laffont’s air superiority. “That’s skiing with speed and executing the jumps that I have to a really high level. I feel like I’m really pushing the sport.”

Kauf added another silver behind Laffont in Sunday’s dual moguls, the head-to-head discipline that makes its Olympic debut in 2026.

“Definitely going for the gold both days, but I’ll settle for second,” Kauf said with a laugh. “That last run, in the gate, I was telling myself, ‘You’re skiing to win. Leave it all out there last run,’ and that’s exactly what I did.”

In 2018, Kauf entered the Olympics ranked No. 1 in the World Cup standings and finished seventh. In 2022, Kauf entered the Olympics ranked 19th in the World Cup and finished second. This year, Kauf entered worlds ranked fourth in the World Cup.

The 26-year-old Kauf’s parents were both pro tour moguls champions. They never competed in the Olympics, but both later took up ski cross. Her mom made X Games podiums in 1999, 2000 and 2002.

Laffont broke the female record with her fifth total moguls and dual moguls world title, surpassing Traa and Canadian Jenn Heil.

At last year’s Olympics, Laffont shockingly finished fourth after missing just two World Cup podiums in the four-year Olympic cycle.

Australian Jakara Anthony, who won the Olympics last year, placed 17th on Saturday, her worst finish in a top-level moguls or dual moguls event since January 2018.

In Saturday’s men’s moguls, Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury became the first man or woman to win four world titles in the event, breaking his tie for the record with Frenchman Edgar Grospiron, who won gold in Olympic moguls’ debut in 1992.

“I came here with no pressure because I told myself, you know, I’ve won six times at world championships [between moguls and dual moguls], so why put pressure again?” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury scored 89.82 points, relegating Australian Matt Graham to silver (88.90) and Sweden’s Walter Wallberg to bronze (88.52). Wallberg upset Kingsbury at last year’s Olympics.

Then on Sunday, Kingsbury won his fourth world title in dual moguls, breaking this tie with fellow Canadians Heil and Alexandre Bilodeau for the most in that event.

Peacock airs live coverage of the world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships. The next finals are in snowboard slopestyle on Monday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern earn team sprint bronze at cross-country skiing...
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for sixth time
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics training, coach confirms

Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern earn team sprint bronze at cross-country skiing worlds

By Feb 26, 2023, 8:29 AM EST
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern
Getty
0 Comments

Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern earned team sprint bronze at the world championships, a U.S. cross-country skiing record-extending fifth career world medal for Diggins.

Diggins, skiing the penultimate lap, pulled Sweden and Norway and opened a key eight-second gap on fourth-place Germany in Planica, Slovenia.

She handed off to Kern, her training partner of eight years, who finished five seconds behind Sweden and three seconds behind Norway but 17 seconds ahead of fourth-place Germany.

It marked the first U.S. cross-country skiing medal at worlds since 2017, when Diggins and Sadie Bjornsen took team sprint bronze. The next year, Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the Olympic team sprint, marking the first U.S. Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing.

Diggins, 31, is the U.S. cross-country skiing record holder for Olympic medals (three, including one of every color), world championships medals (one gold, two silver, two bronze) and individual World Cup wins (14).

Kern, a 25-year-old whose parents are German, earned her first global championships podium to go along with four World Cup podiums (one individual from 2019).

Worlds continue with the women’s 10km freestyle on Tuesday, where Diggins is a medal contender.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jaelin Kauf
Jaelin Kauf ends U.S. moguls medal drought at worlds, Mikael Kingsbury breaks...
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for sixth time
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics training, coach confirms

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for sixth time

By Feb 25, 2023, 5:06 PM EST
Mondo Duplantis
Getty
0 Comments

Mondo Duplantis broke the men’s pole vault world record for a sixth time by clearing 6.22 meters at an indoor meet in France on Saturday.

Duplantis, a 23-year-old, Louisiana-raised Swede, has now raised the world record from Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie‘s 6.16 meters in 2014 to 6.22 meters (20 feet and nearly 5 inches), upping it by one centimeter at each of his six record-breaking meets.

He broke it Saturday on his third and final attempt at the height without touching the bar. Lavillenie watched it trackside, sprinted to Duplantis and was the first person to embrace him, bowling him over.

“I wanted to do it for Renaud,” said Duplantis, who looked at Lavillenie as a role model growing up. “This is really special.”

Ukrainian Sergey Bubka broke the outdoor world record 17 times and indoor world record 18 times in the 1980s and ’90s, including by one centimeter on many occasions, taking advantage of bonus money each time he raised it. It has since been changed to one world record combining indoors and outdoors.

Last year, Duplantis raised his world record three times, swept the world indoor and outdoor and Diamond League titles and was named Male Athlete of the Year across the sport.

“It’s probably been by far the best year that I’ve ever had,” Duplantis said after his season.

The next significant milestone is 6.25 meters, or 20 feet, 6 inches.

“We’ll so how high, but I want to push it higher than people think is even possible,” he said last year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern earn team sprint bronze at cross-country skiing...
Jaelin Kauf
Jaelin Kauf ends U.S. moguls medal drought at worlds, Mikael Kingsbury breaks...
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics training, coach confirms