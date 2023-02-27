Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. snowboarder Chris Corning earned a record third world championships medal in slopestyle, taking bronze in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Monday.

Norway’s Marcus Kleveland repeated as world champ with an 87.23-point first run. He was followed by Japanese Ryoma Kimata (83.45) and Corning (82.18).

The competition lacked all three 2022 Olympic medalists — Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris and China’s Su Yiming — as top snowboarders in halfpipe, slopestyle and big air often skip worlds. Parrot is taking this whole season off from competition.

Corning, the 2019 World champion, became the first man to win three world championships medals in slopestyle, which debuted at worlds in 2011.

He also has one in big air and is the only U.S. male or female snowboarder to win four world championships medals among the freestyle events of halfpipe, slopestyle and big air.

Other Americans who competed in snowboard cross and parallel giant slalom have won four or more individual medals, topped by Lindsey Jacobellis‘ five medals (all gold).

Earlier Monday, 16-year-old Brit Mia Brookes won the women’s slopestyle title with a 91.38-run. She beat a stronger field, relegating Olympic champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand to silver (88.78). Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuka took bronze (83.05).

No Americans made the women’s final. Neither 2022 Olympic silver medalist Julia Marino nor two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson was in the field. Anderson is expecting her first child.

Peacock airs live coverage of the world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships. The next finals are in ski slopestyle on Tuesday.

