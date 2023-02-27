11-year-old finishes second in Dew Tour snowboard halfpipe

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Nyman, an American Alpine skier who raced at three Olympics, announced he will retire after Saturday’s World Cup downhill in Aspen, Colorado, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

He has been sidelined since December with a shattered right hand, an injury that convinced him that he was done at age 41.

“My love for the sport of Alpine ski racing burns strong, but I have taken it to my limits physically and cannot compete on the highest stage anymore,” Nyman said, according to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release. “I am happy to say my last run will be this weekend in Aspen on home snow.”

Nyman plans to race in a comfortable pair of jeans instead of a speed suit and a sleeveless denim vest that’s been decorated over the years by the “American Downhiller” crew.

There will be frequent stops during Saturday’s run, for hugs and fist bumps with friends, coaches, competitors and anyone else who wants one. He’s expected to race during a TV break to not interfere with other racers.

Nyman made Olympic teams in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, though he did not race at the 2018 PyeongChang Games after tearing his right ACL in downhill training two weeks beforehand. His best Olympic finish was 19th in the downhill in 2006.

Last year, he had the inside track to the sixth and final Olympic men’s spot as the U.S.’ third-ranked super-G skier, barring another skier’s successful petition.

Instead, the spot went to Tommy Ford, the U.S.’ top male giant slalom skier in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Ford, a 2010 and 2018 Olympian, had not competed since a race crash on Jan. 9, 2021, when he was knocked unconscious, suffered a concussion and torn ligaments in his knee and hand. But Ford had the ability to petition for a spot on the team.

Nyman also raced at five world championships with a best finish of fourth in the downhill in 2015. He won three World Cup races, the last in 2014.

Though his career, Nyman came back from major injuries, including two Achilles tears, broken legs, hand surgery and blown knees.

“I’ve loved every second of it — through the ups and the downs, through the injuries and the victories,” he said. “I’ve lived an incredible ski life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

