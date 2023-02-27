11-year-old finishes second in Dew Tour snowboard halfpipe

By Feb 27, 2023, 8:51 AM EST
Patti Zhou
Getty
0 Comments

Patti Zhou, an 11-year-old snowboarder from China who is too young for the next Olympics, finished runner-up in the Dew Tour halfpipe in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Saturday.

Zhou’s 90.66-point run included a switch backside 900, cab 720, frontside 540 and backside 540, according to contest organizers.

Zhou finished second behind another phenom — 14-year-old South Korean Gaon Choi, who last month broke her mentor Chloe Kim‘s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion.

The five-woman final had zero Olympians.

Kim hasn’t competed since last year’s Olympics but said in April that she plans to return for a 2026 Winter Games bid.

Unless rules are changed, Zhou cannot compete at the next Olympics because, traditionally, the Olympic age minimum in snowboarding has been 15. Kim missed the 2014 Sochi Games because she was 13 at the time.

Raised in China, Zhou and her family settled into Silverthorne, Colorado. She jokes that she tells people she’s from, “Beijing, Colorado.”

In 2020, an 8-year-old Zhou posted video of her landing a 720 in a halfpipe, according to the International Ski Federation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-SUI-MEN-DOWNHILL
Steven Nyman, U.S. Olympic Alpine skier, sets retirement
Bob Richards
Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic pole vault gold medals, dies
Facundo Campazzo Argentina Basketball
Argentina men’s basketball team fails to qualify for FIBA World Cup

Steven Nyman, U.S. Olympic Alpine skier, sets retirement

By Feb 27, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-SUI-MEN-DOWNHILL
Getty
0 Comments

Steven Nyman, an American Alpine skier who raced at three Olympics, announced he will retire after Saturday’s World Cup downhill in Aspen, Colorado, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

He has been sidelined since December with a shattered right hand, an injury that convinced him that he was done at age 41.

“My love for the sport of Alpine ski racing burns strong, but I have taken it to my limits physically and cannot compete on the highest stage anymore,” Nyman said, according to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release. “I am happy to say my last run will be this weekend in Aspen on home snow.”

Nyman plans to race in a comfortable pair of jeans instead of a speed suit and a sleeveless denim vest that’s been decorated over the years by the “American Downhiller” crew.

There will be frequent stops during Saturday’s run, for hugs and fist bumps with friends, coaches, competitors and anyone else who wants one. He’s expected to race during a TV break to not interfere with other racers.

Nyman made Olympic teams in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, though he did not race at the 2018 PyeongChang Games after tearing his right ACL in downhill training two weeks beforehand. His best Olympic finish was 19th in the downhill in 2006.

Last year, he had the inside track to the sixth and final Olympic men’s spot as the U.S.’ third-ranked super-G skier, barring another skier’s successful petition.

Instead, the spot went to Tommy Ford, the U.S.’ top male giant slalom skier in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Ford, a 2010 and 2018 Olympian, had not competed since a race crash on Jan. 9, 2021, when he was knocked unconscious, suffered a concussion and torn ligaments in his knee and hand. But Ford had the ability to petition for a spot on the team.

Nyman also raced at five world championships with a best finish of fourth in the downhill in 2015. He won three World Cup races, the last in 2014.

Though his career, Nyman came back from major injuries, including two Achilles tears, broken legs, hand surgery and blown knees.

“I’ve loved every second of it — through the ups and the downs, through the injuries and the victories,” he said. “I’ve lived an incredible ski life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Bob Richards
Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic pole vault gold medals, dies
Patti Zhou
11-year-old finishes second in Dew Tour snowboard halfpipe
Facundo Campazzo Argentina Basketball
Argentina men’s basketball team fails to qualify for FIBA World Cup

Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic pole vault gold medals, dies

By Feb 27, 2023, 10:53 AM EST
Bob Richards
Getty
0 Comments

Bob Richards, the first person to win two Olympic pole vault gold medals, has died at age 97, according to USA Track and Field.

Richards “passed in his sleep peacefully surrounded by loved ones,” according to a Sunday social media post attributed to his son Brandon.

Richards earned bronze in his Olympic debut in 1948 in London, then gold in 1952 in Helsinki and in 1956 in Melbourne, part of a streak of Americans winning the men’s pole vault at the first 16 editions of the modern Olympics from 1896 through 1968.

He also competed in the decathlon in 1956 but did not finish.

Russian Yelena Isinbayeva is the only other person to win two Olympic pole vault titles, doing so in 2004 and 2008. Richards and Isinbayeva are also the only athletes to win three Olympic pole vault medals.

In 1958, Richards became the first athlete to appear on the front of a Wheaties box, according to General Mills. Many other athletes previously appeared on the box, but not the front.

Richards was the oldest living Olympic track and field champion before his death, according to Paul Tchir of the OlyMADMen. The oldest is now 96-year-old Jamaican George Rhoden, who won 400m and 4x400m titles in 1952.

The oldest living U.S. Olympian is 102-year-old swimmer Iris Cummings, believed to be the last living Olympian from the 1936 Berlin Games. She’s followed by Herb Douglas, the 1948 Olympic long jump bronze medalist, with Gordy Giovanelli, a rower from the 1948 Games, the oldest living U.S. Olympic gold medalist.