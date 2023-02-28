Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh headline Pro Series swimming stop; broadcast schedule

By Feb 28, 2023, 2:37 PM EST
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh
Katie Ledecky and 16-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh are slated to go head-to-head at a Pro Series swim meet in Fort Lauderdale, airing on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock this week.

Ledecky and McIntosh are each entered in five events, but they share two of them: the 200m butterfly on Thursday and the 200m freestyle on Friday.

Peacock airs live finals coverage on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Highlights air Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Swimmers are preparing for the U.S. Championships in late June and the world championships in July in Fukuoka, Japan.

McIntosh is the reigning world champion in the 200m fly, which Ledecky does not swim at championship meets (which makes it possible that Ledecky does not qualify for Thursday’s A final).

Neither Ledecky nor McIntosh swam the 200m free at last June’s world championships, though Ledecky was fifth and McIntosh ninth at the Tokyo Olympics.

At last June’s worlds, Ledecky and McIntosh were the top female swimmers.

Ledecky swept her four races — 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, plus the 4x200m free relay. McIntosh won the 200m fly and 400m individual medley, both in world junior record times, and placed second to Ledecky in the 400m free.

They’ve since met at three more meets.

In October, McIntosh edged Ledecky in a 400m free in a Toronto short-course pool (25 meters, rather than Olympic-size 50-meter pools) by eight hundredths of a second.

In November, Ledecky returned the favor, breaking the 800m free world record for an Indianapolis short-course pool and defeating McIntosh by 10.3 seconds. They also met in a 200m free, with Ledecky placing second and McIntosh fifth.

In December, they returned to an Olympic-size pool at the U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina. Ledecky won the 400m free by eight hundredths over McIntosh to extend a decade-long win streak in freestyle races of 400 meters or longer in U.S. pools.

Also entered in this week’s meet: individual Olympic gold medalists Bobby FinkeChase Kalisz, Ryan MurphyLilly KingSimone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak.

Jessie Diggins is first U.S. cross-country skier to win individual world title

By Feb 28, 2023, 4:24 PM EST
As Jessie Diggins skied to the first individual world title in U.S. cross-country skiing history on Tuesday, she noticed all of the American wax technicians dart out to the course to cheer for her. There were so many that she didn’t recognize at least one of the voices.

“I remember at one point thinking, I don’t even know who that was,” Diggins, who did interview after interview in tears of joy afterward, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “They were just going crazy, and it was just such a good feeling. When you’re in really good shape, it still hurts, but you feel like you can just push so hard.”

In her trademark style, Diggins skied an all-guts race for 23 minutes, 40 seconds to win the world championships 10km freestyle in Planica, Slovenia. She prevailed by 14 seconds over Swede Frida Karlsson. Another Swede, Ebba Andersson, took bronze in an event where skiers went out at 30-second intervals, making it an individual test against the clock.

Diggins, two days after dragging Norwegian and Sweden skiers behind her in the team sprint, where she earned bronze with Julia Kern, began her 10km one minute after Karlsson, who took silver at the last worlds in 2021.

Within the first four minutes, Diggins had opened up a three-second lead on Karlsson. Diggins held a similar lead at each split through 7.7 kilometers, keeping it suspenseful. But in the final six minutes, she put the hammer down, leaving no doubt as she skied to the finish and collapsed onto the snow, right in front of Karlsson.

“I couldn’t stop crying after the race,” said Diggins, who raced with gold glitter on her cheeks. “I was like, ‘I can’t even enjoy this because I can’t even see. I’m crying the whole time.’ But it was so special.”

U.S. cross-country skiers previously won 13 Olympic or world championships medals dating to 1976, but Tuesday marked the first gold medal in an individual event.

Diggins, already the U.S. cross-country skiing record holder for Olympic medals (one of every color), world championships medals (now six) and individual World Cup wins (14), added another feather to her cap.

“It’s wonderful to have a monkey off your back, even for an athlete as decorated as Jessie,” U.S. coach Matt Whitcomb told NRK. “She probably couldn’t tell you all the stats about herself. All she can tell you is that you give her a course like this, and she knows she can at least be tied for the lead with regards to going the hardest. That’s really the attribute of Jessie that’s most admirable. She can just go out there and suffer.”

It was historic. It was also emotional.

Diggins attributed the tears not only to the team effort of wax techs, coaches, physios, nutritionists and massage therapists. But also because she has been away from home, and largely away from her newlywed husband, all season.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love to do what I do because it’s not easy,” she said.

Diggins called this a season of ups and downs. In December, she tied and broke retired Olympic champion teammate Kikkan Randall‘s U.S. record for World Cup wins.

But before the World Cup circuit began, teammates woke to find her curled up in a ball on the bathroom floor in November. Diggins believed she caught a 24-hour flu bug after traveling to Europe.

Then at the Tour de Ski, a Tour de France-like stage race that wraps around New Year’s, she had finishes of 40th, 30th and 40th. Scandinavian media recommended she withdraw from the Tour, which she won in 2021.

Diggins kept racing, skiing the fastest time in a pursuit and then capping the Tour with a fifth-place result in the grueling final stage, a 10km climb up Alpe Cermis in Italy.

“I knew I was in good shape, especially because of [the pursuit],” Diggins said Tuesday. “But, to be honest, we struggled with the wax on my skis, and you have to have everything to have a competitive race. That’s why when we win, we win as a team.”

Diggins continued building with three podiums in her last five individual races before worlds, then an impressive display in Sunday’s team sprint.

Next, she bids for more history, looking to help the U.S. to its first medal in a relay on Thursday. Diggins was part of U.S. relays that finished fourth or fifth at each of the last five world championships.

Tuesday “might have been” the perfect race, she said.

“All the pieces came together — your body and your brain and your pacing and your technique and the skis and the weather,” she said. “That was very special.”

Kerri Walsh Jennings, with new partner, sets first beach volleyball event in nearly 2 years

By Feb 28, 2023, 1:51 PM EST
Kerri Walsh Jennings
Kerri Walsh Jennings is entered to compete in her first beach volleyball events in 21 months, signing up with a new partner, Zana Muno.

Walsh Jennings, 44 and the most successful Olympic beach player with three golds and one bronze, and Muno, a 26-year-old former UCLA indoor standout, are entered in the Queen and King of the Court event in Miami next week, organizers announced last week.

They are also entered in an FIVB international tournament in Itapema, Brazil, in early April.

Walsh Jennings is still expected to play with 41-year-old former Stanford teammate Logan Tom, her previously announced new partner, later this year. For now, Walsh Jennings said that she and Muno paired to earn ranking points for their respective teams.

Walsh Jennings and Tom are limited in what events they can enter given their lack of points since Walsh Jennings last played in June 2021 and Tom last played on the beach in 2007.

Muno played four FIVB events last year, with three different partners, with a best finish of third.

“Logan and I are committed,” Walsh Jennings said Monday through a representative. “Zana is incredible and I’m excited to come back to competition with such a fiery and hungry competitor.”

Walsh Jennings, who missed qualifying for the Tokyo Games with partner Brooke Sweat by one spot, said last month that she is not yet committing to a 2024 Olympic bid.

“Paris is in the background, right?” Walsh Jennings said then. “That’s obviously out there. That would be the ultimate goal, but we’re really taking this one phase at a time.”

