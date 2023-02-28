Six companies charged in Tokyo Olympic bid investigation

Associated PressFeb 28, 2023, 6:21 AM EST
The Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal widened Tuesday with Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies charged by Tokyo district prosecutors.

Executives or management-level officials at each of the accused companies, and a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee official, were charged with violating anti-monopoly laws.

No trial dates have been set.

The charges center around the companies and individuals illegally colluding in assigning contracts for the Games, and test events that came before the Games, according to prosecutors.

Among the companies facing charges are Dentsu Group, Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency and Cerespo. All deal with event organizing, sports promotion or marketing.

Yasuo Mori, a senior Olympic official, and Koji Henmi, who headed the sports division at Dentsu, were among the seven people charged. Both Mori and Henmi were arrested earlier this month.

Dentsu was a key force in landing the Olympics for Tokyo in 2013. French prosecutors have looked into allegations that International Olympic Committee members may have been bribed to vote for Tokyo.

Once the Olympics landed in Tokyo, Dentsu became the chief marketing arm of the Games and raised a record of $3.3 billion in local sponsorship. That was at least twice as large as any previous Olympics.

Tokyo organizers say they spent $13 billion to organize the 2020 Olympics, which were delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a government audit suggests the expenditure might have been twice that. At least 60% was public money.

The Tokyo scandal has soured the chances of the northern city of Sapporo of landing the 2030 Olympics. It was the early favorite. The IOC has recently sought out Stockholm, Sweden, as a potential candidate.

Prosecutors have also been investigating a separate bribery scandal centered around Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Dentsu executive.

Takahashi was a member of the Olympic organizing committee and wielded tremendous influence over the Olympic business.

The scandal involving Takahashi involves bribery allegations over Olympic sponsorships that were won by companies such as Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that dressed Japan’s Olympic team, and Sun Arrow, which produced the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic mascots.

The maximum penalty for a company convicted of bid-rigging is a fine of up to 500 million yen ($3.7 million). An individual, if found guilty, faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 5 million yen ($37,000).

Takahashi was released on bail late last year after more than four months in detention.

Trials have begun for officials at Aoki and ADK Holdings, a major advertising company, in the bribery cases.

Jessie Diggins is first U.S. cross-country skier to win individual world title

By Feb 28, 2023, 10:19 AM EST
As Jessie Diggins skied to the first individual gold medal in U.S. cross-country skiing history on Tuesday, she noticed all of the American wax technicians dart out to the course to cheer for her. There were so many that she didn’t recognize at least one of the voices.

“I remember at one point thinking, I don’t even know who that was,” Diggins, who did interview after interview in tears of joy afterward, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “They were just going crazy, and it was just such a good feeling. When you’re in really good shape, it still hurts, but you feel like you can just push so hard.”

In her trademark style, Diggins skied an all-guts race for 23 minutes, 40 seconds to win the world championships 10km freestyle in Planica, Slovenia. She prevailed by 14 seconds over Swede Frida Karlsson. Another Swede, Ebba Andersson, took bronze in an event where skiers went out at 30-second intervals, making it an individual test against the clock.

Diggins, two days after dragging Norwegian and Sweden skiers behind her in the team sprint, where she earned bronze with Julia Kern, began her 10km one minute after Karlsson, who took silver at the last worlds in 2021.

Within the first four minutes, Diggins had opened up a three-second lead on Karlsson. Diggins held a similar lead at each split through 7.7 kilometers, keeping it suspenseful. But in the final six minutes, she put the hammer down, leaving no doubt as she skied to the finish and collapsed onto the snow, right in front of Karlsson.

“I couldn’t stop crying after the race,” said Diggins, who raced with gold glitter on her cheeks. “I was like, ‘I can’t even enjoy this because I can’t even see. I’m crying the whole time.’ But it was so special.”

U.S. cross-country skiers previously won 13 Olympic or world championships medals dating to 1976, but Tuesday marked the first gold medal in an individual event.

Diggins, already the U.S. cross-country skiing record holder for Olympic medals (one of every color), world championships medals (now six) and individual World Cup wins (14), added another feather to her cap.

“It’s wonderful to have a monkey off your back, even for an athlete as decorated as Jessie,” U.S. coach Matt Whitcomb told NRK. “She probably couldn’t tell you all the stats about herself. All she can tell you is that you give her a course like this, and she knows she can at least be tied for the lead with regards to going the hardest. That’s really the attribute of Jessie that’s most admirable. She can just go out there and suffer.”

It was historic. It was also emotional.

Diggins attributed the tears not only to the team effort of wax techs, coaches, physios, nutritionists and massage therapists. But also because she has been away from home, and largely away from her newlywed husband, all season.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love to do what I do because it’s not easy,” she said.

Diggins called this a season of ups and downs. In December, she tied and broke retired Olympic champion teammate Kikkan Randall‘s U.S. record for World Cup wins.

But before the World Cup circuit began, teammates woke to find her curled up in a ball on the bathroom floor in November. Diggins believed she caught a 24-hour flu bug after traveling to Europe.

Then at the Tour de Ski, a Tour de France-like stage race that wraps around New Year’s, she had finishes of 40th, 30th and 40th. Scandinavian media recommended she withdraw from the Tour, which she won in 2021. Diggins kept racing and capped it with a fifth-place result in the grueling final stage, a 10km climb up Alpe Cermis in Italy.

Diggins continued building with three podiums in her last five individual races before worlds, then an impressive display in Sunday’s team sprint.

Next, she bids for more history, looking to help the U.S. to its first medal in a relay on Thursday. Diggins was part of U.S. relays that finished fourth or fifth at each of the last five world championships.

Steven Nyman, U.S. Olympic Alpine skier, sets retirement

By Feb 27, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
Steven Nyman, an American Alpine skier who raced at three Olympics, announced he will retire after Saturday’s World Cup downhill in Aspen, Colorado, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

He has been sidelined since December with a shattered right hand, an injury that convinced him that he was done at age 41.

“My love for the sport of Alpine ski racing burns strong, but I have taken it to my limits physically and cannot compete on the highest stage anymore,” Nyman said, according to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release. “I am happy to say my last run will be this weekend in Aspen on home snow.”

Nyman plans to race in a comfortable pair of jeans instead of a speed suit and a sleeveless denim vest that’s been decorated over the years by the “American Downhiller” crew.

There will be frequent stops during Saturday’s run, for hugs and fist bumps with friends, coaches, competitors and anyone else who wants one. He’s expected to race during a TV break to not interfere with other racers.

Nyman made Olympic teams in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, though he did not race at the 2018 PyeongChang Games after tearing his right ACL in downhill training two weeks beforehand. His best Olympic finish was 19th in the downhill in 2006.

Last year, he had the inside track to the sixth and final Olympic men’s spot as the U.S.’ third-ranked super-G skier, barring another skier’s successful petition.

Instead, the spot went to Tommy Ford, the U.S.’ top male giant slalom skier in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Ford, a 2010 and 2018 Olympian, had not competed since a race crash on Jan. 9, 2021, when he was knocked unconscious, suffered a concussion and torn ligaments in his knee and hand. But Ford had the ability to petition for a spot on the team.

Nyman also raced at five world championships with a best finish of fourth in the downhill in 2015. He won three World Cup races, the last in 2014.

Though his career, Nyman came back from major injuries, including two Achilles tears, broken legs, hand surgery and blown knees.

“I’ve loved every second of it — through the ups and the downs, through the injuries and the victories,” he said. “I’ve lived an incredible ski life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

