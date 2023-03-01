U.S. hockey captain Kendall Coyne Schofield is pregnant, plans return to national team

By Mar 1, 2023, 5:46 PM EST
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Kendall Coyne Schofield, the U.S. hockey captain at last year’s Olympics and world championship, announced she is pregnant and due with her first child this summer.

“She has plans to return to the national team when the time is right,” a representative said.

Coyne Schofield, 30 and a three-time Olympic medalist, will presumably miss the world championship in April in Canada, where the U.S. will look to win a global tournament for the first time since the 2019 Worlds. Canada is the reigning Olympic champion and two-time reigning world champion.

Coyne Schofield is married to Chicago Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

Other U.S. hockey stars have come back from childbirth to play for the national team, including fellow 2018 Olympic champions Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, plus Jenny Potter, who played through the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympics as a mom, including the 2007 Worlds less than three months after childbirth.

Coyne Schofield is the latest U.S. Winter Olympic star to announce a pregnancy.

Teammate Alex Cavallini, the No. 1 U.S. goalie at last year’s Olympics, had a daughter on Christmas. Cavallini planned to return to the national team after childbirth, her agent said when she announced her pregnancy in August.

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated U.S. Olympic bobsledder in history with medals in all five of her Olympic events, announced in November that she had her second son, Noah.

Meyers Taylor, 38, said before announcing her pregnancy that she hoped to return to competition but didn’t know whether she would make a 2026 Winter Games bid.

Jamie Anderson, a two-time Olympic champion in snowboard slopestyle, is due with her first child. Anderson, 32, plans to return to competition in late 2023 and try for one more Olympics, a fourth for her, in 2026, according to People.

Lindsey Jacobellis becomes oldest world championships medalist in snowboard cross

By Mar 1, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
Lindsey Jacobellis
Lindsey Jacobellis became the oldest world championships medalist in snowboard cross, one year after becoming the oldest individual Olympic medalist and gold medalist in all of snowboarding.

Jacobellis, 37, took bronze at worlds in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Wednesday. Czech Eva Adamczyková (née Samková) earned her second world title, while Australian Josie Baff, who was two years from being born when Jacobellis made her X Games debut in 2001, bagged silver.

“I was really excited after training because I was putting down some really great times. The only thing is everyone can then study your lines!” Jacobellis said with a laugh, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “I was really excited to be able to get on the podium here, it’s always a big challenge just to make it into finals, so I’m very happy with myself.”

Jacobellis made her first podium of any kind since sweeping the individual and Olympic team golds last February. In four World Cups in the last year, her best finish was fifth.

Jacobellis added to her unparalleled record in major championships.

She owns 16 individual gold medals and 19 individual medals overall among the biennial world championships (the last in 2017), the annual X Games, which stopped holding snowboard cross competitions after 2016, and the Olympics.

Her five career world championships gold medals in snowboard cross were already a record for total medals of any color in a single snowboard event at worlds.

If Jacobellis continues through 2026, she can break the U.S. female record of five Winter Olympic appearances that she shares with four others, according to Olympedia.org.

In Wednesday’s men’s snowboard cross at worlds, Austrian Jakob Dusek prevailed over German Martin Nörl and Italian Omar Visintin. Olympic champion Alessandro Hämmerle of Austria was last in the four-man final.

The top American men were Nick Baumgartner and Senna Leith, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Mick Dierdorff, a two-time U.S. Olympian who won the 2019 World title, raced for the last time in his career at age 31.

Peacock airs live coverage of the world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships. The next finals are Friday’s men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe.

Lindsey Jacobellis
20th — 2001 X Games
21st — 2002 X Games
Gold — 2003 X Games
Gold — 2004 X Games
Gold — 2005 Worlds
Gold — 2005 X Games
*** Skipped 2006 X Games
Silver — 2006 Olympics
Silver — 2007 X Games
Gold — 2007 Worlds
Gold — 2008 X Games
Gold — 2009 X Games
*** Skipped 2009 Worlds
Gold — 2010 X Games
Fifth — 2010 Olympics
Gold — 2011 Worlds
Gold — 2011 X Games
*** Tore ACL/meniscus in 2012 X Games training run
Gold — 2014 X Games
Seventh — 2014 Olympics
Gold — 2015 Worlds
Gold — 2015 X Games
Gold — 2016 X Games
Gold — 2017 Worlds
Fourth — 2018 Olympics
Fifth — 2019 Worlds
Ninth — 2021 Worlds
Gold — 2022 Olympics
Bronze — 2023 Worlds

Mikaela Shiffrin resumes World Cup wins record chase this weekend

By Mar 1, 2023, 11:36 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin, fresh off a successful world championships, returns to racing this weekend, one victory shy of the career Alpine skiing World Cup wins record of 86, one of the greatest records in the sport.

In Kvitfjell, Norway, Shiffrin is expected to race a super-G on Friday, a downhill on Saturday and another super-G on Sunday. Skiandsnowboard.live streams the action.

In all, there are nine women’s World Cup races left this season. Kvitfjell is followed by a giant slalom and slalom in Åre, Sweden, from March 10-11 and then the World Cup Finals in Andorra from March 15-19, which include a downhill, super-G, slalom and giant slalom.

An up-to-date World Cup broadcast schedule is here, including live coverage of men’s races this weekend in Aspen, Colorado, on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Shiffrin’s best events are slalom and GS. But she also has recent success in super-G and downhill, making it possible that she can match Swede Ingemar Stenmark‘s wins record this weekend. Stenmark, a Swedish slalom and GS star of the 1970s and ’80s, has held the record since January 1982.

Stenmark has repeated in interviews that he believes the 27-year-old Shiffrin will eventually win at least 100 World Cup races. Shiffrin reciprocated the praise.

“I would say the name means more than the number [86],” she said of Stenmark in January. “His name is in history as a legend of the sport that people will remember forever. Maybe they’ll remember him longer than they will remember me, and that’s because we still do [talk about Stenmark]. … That’s a pretty incredible mark to leave on the sport.”

On Wednesday, Shiffrin posted the fastest run in downhill training, though many skiers save their top speeds for race day. Italian Sofia Goggia, the world’s top-ranked downhiller (by a wide margin), slowed considerably near the end of the course.

In her most recent races, Shiffrin won one gold medal and two silvers in four starts at February’s world championships, giving her 14 world medals in 17 career individual races, the most by any Alpine skier since World War II.

Back in October, before this season began, Shiffrin called the pursuit of Stenmark’s record “a large mountain to climb.” At the time, she was 12 wins shy of the record (and eight wins shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s female record).

She has since won 11 times in 23 World Cup starts, showcasing what she called, at times, the best skiing of her career to rack up her most wins in a single season since her record 17-victory campaign in 2018-19.

Shiffrin has been so dominant that a secondary storyline is in play this weekend. Shiffrin can clinch this season’s World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, as early as Friday’s super-G.

Often, the overall is not clinched until the World Cup Finals, but Shiffrin’s standings lead (counting results from every World Cup race) is greater than the margin separating second place from 26th place.

Shiffrin is on the verge of her fifth World Cup overall title, which would break her tie with Vonn for second on the women’s all-time list behind Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who won six in the 1970s.

