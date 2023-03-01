Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendall Coyne Schofield, the U.S. hockey captain at last year’s Olympics and world championship, announced she is pregnant and due with her first child this summer.

“She has plans to return to the national team when the time is right,” a representative said.

Coyne Schofield, 30 and a three-time Olympic medalist, will presumably miss the world championship in April in Canada, where the U.S. will look to win a global tournament for the first time since the 2019 Worlds. Canada is the reigning Olympic champion and two-time reigning world champion.

Coyne Schofield is married to Chicago Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

Other U.S. hockey stars have come back from childbirth to play for the national team, including fellow 2018 Olympic champions Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, plus Jenny Potter, who played through the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympics as a mom, including the 2007 Worlds less than three months after childbirth.

Coyne Schofield is the latest U.S. Winter Olympic star to announce a pregnancy.

Teammate Alex Cavallini, the No. 1 U.S. goalie at last year’s Olympics, had a daughter on Christmas. Cavallini planned to return to the national team after childbirth, her agent said when she announced her pregnancy in August.

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated U.S. Olympic bobsledder in history with medals in all five of her Olympic events, announced in November that she had her second son, Noah.

Meyers Taylor, 38, said before announcing her pregnancy that she hoped to return to competition but didn’t know whether she would make a 2026 Winter Games bid.

Jamie Anderson, a two-time Olympic champion in snowboard slopestyle, is due with her first child. Anderson, 32, plans to return to competition in late 2023 and try for one more Olympics, a fourth for her, in 2026, according to People.

