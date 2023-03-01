Lindsey Jacobellis becomes oldest world championships medalist in snowboard cross

By Mar 1, 2023, 6:34 AM EST
Lindsey Jacobellis
Getty
0 Comments

Lindsey Jacobellis became the oldest world championships medalist in snowboard cross, one year after becoming the oldest individual Olympic medalist and gold medalist in all of snowboarding.

Jacobellis, 37, took bronze at worlds in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Wednesday. Czech Eva Adamczyková (née Samková) earned her second world title, while Australian Josie Baff, who was two years from being born when Jacobellis made her X Games debut in 2001, bagged silver.

Jacobellis made her first podium of any kind since sweeping the individual and Olympic team golds last February. In four World Cups in the last year, her best finish was fifth.

Jacobellis added to her unparalleled record in major championships.

She owns 16 individual gold medals and 19 individual medals overall among the biennial world championships (the last in 2017), the annual X Games, which stopped holding snowboard cross competitions after 2016, and the Olympics.

Her five career world championships gold medals in snowboard cross were already a record for total medals of any color in a single snowboard event at worlds.

If Jacobellis continues through 2026, she can break the U.S. female record of five Winter Olympic appearances that she shares with four others, according to Olympedia.org.

In Wednesday’s men’s snowboard cross at worlds, Austrian Jakob Dusek prevailed over German Martin Nörl and Italian Omar Visintin. Olympic champion Alessandro Hämmerle of Austria was last in the four-man final.

The top American men were Nick Baumgartner and Senna Leith, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Peacock airs live coverage of the world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships. The next finals are Friday’s men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe.

Lindsey Jacobellis
20th — 2001 X Games
21st — 2002 X Games
Gold — 2003 X Games
Gold — 2004 X Games
Gold — 2005 Worlds
Gold — 2005 X Games
*** Skipped 2006 X Games
Silver — 2006 Olympics
Silver — 2007 X Games
Gold — 2007 Worlds
Gold — 2008 X Games
Gold — 2009 X Games
*** Skipped 2009 Worlds
Gold — 2010 X Games
Fifth — 2010 Olympics
Gold — 2011 Worlds
Gold — 2011 X Games
*** Tore ACL/meniscus in 2012 X Games training run
Gold — 2014 X Games
Seventh — 2014 Olympics
Gold — 2015 Worlds
Gold — 2015 X Games
Gold — 2016 X Games
Gold — 2017 Worlds
Fourth — 2018 Olympics
Fifth — 2019 Worlds
Ninth — 2021 Worlds
Gold — 2022 Olympics
Bronze — 2023 Worlds

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin resumes World Cup wins record chase this weekend
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins is first U.S. cross-country skier to win individual world...
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh headline Pro Series swimming stop; broadcast...

Mikaela Shiffrin resumes World Cup wins record chase this weekend

By Mar 1, 2023, 11:36 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin, fresh off a successful world championships, returns to racing this weekend, one victory shy of the career Alpine skiing World Cup wins record of 86, one of the greatest records in the sport.

In Kvitfjell, Norway, Shiffrin is expected to race a super-G on Friday, a downhill on Saturday and another super-G on Sunday. Skiandsnowboard.live streams the action.

In all, there are nine women’s World Cup races left this season. Kvitfjell is followed by a giant slalom and slalom in Åre, Sweden, from March 10-11 and then the World Cup Finals in Andorra from March 15-19, which include a downhill, super-G, slalom and giant slalom.

An up-to-date World Cup broadcast schedule is here, including live coverage of men’s races this weekend in Aspen, Colorado, on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Shiffrin’s best events are slalom and GS. But she also has recent success in super-G and downhill, making it possible that she can match Swede Ingemar Stenmark‘s wins record this weekend. Stenmark, a Swedish slalom and GS star of the 1970s and ’80s, has held the record since January 1982.

Stenmark has repeated in interviews that he believes the 27-year-old Shiffrin will eventually win at least 100 World Cup races. Shiffrin reciprocated the praise.

“I would say the name means more than the number [86],” she said of Stenmark in January. “His name is in history as a legend of the sport that people will remember forever. Maybe they’ll remember him longer than they will remember me, and that’s because we still do [talk about Stenmark]. … That’s a pretty incredible mark to leave on the sport.”

On Wednesday, Shiffrin posted the fastest run in downhill training, though many skiers save their top speeds for race day. Italian Sofia Goggia, the world’s top-ranked downhiller (by a wide margin), slowed considerably near the end of the course.

In her most recent races, Shiffrin won one gold medal and two silvers in four starts at February’s world championships, giving her 14 world medals in 17 career individual races, the most by any Alpine skier since World War II.

Back in October, before this season began, Shiffrin called the pursuit of Stenmark’s record “a large mountain to climb.” At the time, she was 12 wins shy of the record (and eight wins shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s female record).

She has since won 11 times in 23 World Cup starts, showcasing what she called, at times, the best skiing of her career to rack up her most wins in a single season since her record 17-victory campaign in 2018-19.

Shiffrin has been so dominant that a secondary storyline is in play this weekend. Shiffrin can clinch this season’s World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, as early as Friday’s super-G.

Often, the overall is not clinched until the World Cup Finals, but Shiffrin’s standings lead (counting results from every World Cup race) is greater than the margin separating second place from 26th place.

Shiffrin is on the verge of her fifth World Cup overall title, which would break her tie with Vonn for second on the women’s all-time list behind Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who won six in the 1970s.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Lindsey Jacobellis
Lindsey Jacobellis becomes oldest world championships medalist in snowboard...
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins is first U.S. cross-country skier to win individual world...
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh headline Pro Series swimming stop; broadcast...

Jessie Diggins is first U.S. cross-country skier to win individual world title

By Feb 28, 2023, 4:24 PM EST
0 Comments

As Jessie Diggins skied to the first individual world title in U.S. cross-country skiing history on Tuesday, she noticed all of the American wax technicians dart out to the course to cheer for her. There were so many that she didn’t recognize at least one of the voices.

“I remember at one point thinking, I don’t even know who that was,” Diggins, who did interview after interview in tears of joy afterward, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “They were just going crazy, and it was just such a good feeling. When you’re in really good shape, it still hurts, but you feel like you can just push so hard.”

In her trademark style, Diggins skied an all-guts race for 23 minutes, 40 seconds to win the world championships 10km freestyle in Planica, Slovenia. She prevailed by 14 seconds over Swede Frida Karlsson. Another Swede, Ebba Andersson, took bronze in an event where skiers went out at 30-second intervals, making it an individual test against the clock.

Diggins, two days after dragging Norwegian and Sweden skiers behind her in the team sprint, where she earned bronze with Julia Kern, began her 10km one minute after Karlsson, who took silver at the last worlds in 2021.

Within the first four minutes, Diggins had opened up a three-second lead on Karlsson. Diggins held a similar lead at each split through 7.7 kilometers, keeping it suspenseful. But in the final six minutes, she put the hammer down, leaving no doubt as she skied to the finish and collapsed onto the snow, gasping for breath right next to Karlsson.

“I couldn’t stop crying after the race,” said Diggins, who over 6.25 miles climbed 1,263 feet, roughly the height of the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘I can’t even enjoy this because I can’t even see. I’m crying the whole time.’ But it was so special.”

U.S. cross-country skiers previously won 13 Olympic or world championships medals dating to 1976, but Tuesday marked the first gold medal in an individual event.

Diggins, already the U.S. cross-country skiing record holder for Olympic medals (one of every color), world championships medals (now six) and individual World Cup wins (14), added another feather to her cap.

“It’s wonderful to have a monkey off your back, even for an athlete as decorated as Jessie,” U.S. coach Matt Whitcomb told NRK. “She probably couldn’t tell you all the stats about herself. All she can tell you is that you give her a course like this, and she knows she can at least be tied for the lead with regards to going the hardest. That’s really the attribute of Jessie that’s most admirable. She can just go out there and suffer.”

It was historic. It was also emotional.

Diggins attributed the tears not only to the team effort of wax techs, coaches, physios, nutritionists and massage therapists. But also because she has been away from home, and largely away from her newlywed husband, all season.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love to do what I do because it’s not easy,” she said.

Diggins called this a season of ups and downs. In December, she tied and broke retired Olympic champion teammate Kikkan Randall‘s U.S. record for World Cup wins.

But before the World Cup circuit began, teammates woke to find her curled up in a ball on the bathroom floor in November. Diggins believed she caught a 24-hour flu bug after traveling to Europe.

Then at the Tour de Ski, a Tour de France-like stage race that wraps around New Year’s, she had finishes of 40th, 30th and 40th. Scandinavian media recommended she withdraw from the Tour, which she won in 2021.

Diggins kept racing, skiing the fastest time in a pursuit and then capping the Tour with a fifth-place result in the grueling final stage, a 10km climb up Alpe Cermis in Italy.

“I knew I was in good shape, especially because of [the pursuit],” Diggins said Tuesday. “But, to be honest, we struggled with the wax on my skis, and you have to have everything to have a competitive race. That’s why when we win, we win as a team.”

Diggins continued building with three podiums in her last five individual races before worlds, then an impressive display in Sunday’s team sprint.

Next, she bids for more history, looking to help the U.S. to its first medal in a relay on Thursday. Diggins was part of U.S. relays that finished fourth or fifth at each of the last five world championships.

Tuesday “might have been” the perfect race, she said.

“All the pieces came together — your body and your brain and your pacing and your technique and the skis and the weather,” she said. “That was very special.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin resumes World Cup wins record chase this weekend
Lindsey Jacobellis
Lindsey Jacobellis becomes oldest world championships medalist in snowboard...
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh headline Pro Series swimming stop; broadcast...