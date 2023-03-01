Lindsey Jacobellis became the oldest world championships medalist in snowboard cross, one year after becoming the oldest individual Olympic medalist and gold medalist in all of snowboarding.
Jacobellis, 37, took bronze at worlds in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Wednesday. Czech Eva Adamczyková (née Samková) earned her second world title, while Australian Josie Baff, who was two years from being born when Jacobellis made her X Games debut in 2001, bagged silver.
Jacobellis made her first podium of any kind since sweeping the individual and Olympic team golds last February. In four World Cups in the last year, her best finish was fifth.
Jacobellis added to her unparalleled record in major championships.
She owns 16 individual gold medals and 19 individual medals overall among the biennial world championships (the last in 2017), the annual X Games, which stopped holding snowboard cross competitions after 2016, and the Olympics.
Her five career world championships gold medals in snowboard cross were already a record for total medals of any color in a single snowboard event at worlds.
If Jacobellis continues through 2026, she can break the U.S. female record of five Winter Olympic appearances that she shares with four others, according to Olympedia.org.
In Wednesday’s men’s snowboard cross at worlds, Austrian Jakob Dusek prevailed over German Martin Nörl and Italian Omar Visintin. Olympic champion Alessandro Hämmerle of Austria was last in the four-man final.
The top American men were Nick Baumgartner and Senna Leith, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Peacock airs live coverage of the world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships. The next finals are Friday’s men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe.
Lindsey Jacobellis
20th — 2001 X Games
21st — 2002 X Games
Gold — 2003 X Games
Gold — 2004 X Games
Gold — 2005 Worlds
Gold — 2005 X Games
*** Skipped 2006 X Games
Silver — 2006 Olympics
Silver — 2007 X Games
Gold — 2007 Worlds
Gold — 2008 X Games
Gold — 2009 X Games
*** Skipped 2009 Worlds
Gold — 2010 X Games
Fifth — 2010 Olympics
Gold — 2011 Worlds
Gold — 2011 X Games
*** Tore ACL/meniscus in 2012 X Games training run
Gold — 2014 X Games
Seventh — 2014 Olympics
Gold — 2015 Worlds
Gold — 2015 X Games
Gold — 2016 X Games
Gold — 2017 Worlds
Fourth — 2018 Olympics
Fifth — 2019 Worlds
Ninth — 2021 Worlds
Gold — 2022 Olympics
Bronze — 2023 Worlds
