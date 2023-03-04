Jordan Stolz wins 1000m at speed skating worlds, sets table for unprecedented feat

By Mar 4, 2023, 10:28 AM EST
American Jordan Stolz won his second title in as many days at the world speed skating championships. Next, he will try to become the first man to win three individual golds at a single distance worlds.

Stolz, an 18-year-old who honed his skating on a Wisconsin pond, won the 1000m in 1 minute, 7.11 seconds in Heerenveen, Netherlands. He prevailed by 67 hundredths over Olympic champion Thomas Krol of the Netherlands.

“I don’t expect to be skating that much faster than the best skaters in the world,” Stolz told Dutch broadcaster NOS, “but somehow I am.”

It marked the third-largest margin of victory in the event since the world single distance championships began in 1996, according to Speedskatingstats.com.

It was similar dominance to Friday, when Stolz won the 500m to become the youngest world champion in history. In both races, Stolz skated the second-fastest time in history for a sea level rink. Most of the fastest times in history are set at altitude — Calgary or Salt Lake City.

Stolz races the 1500m on Sunday at worlds, live on Peacock.

“I think I have a good chance in it,” Stolz said. “Hopefully [the 500m and 1000m] doesn’t take too much snap out of my legs. … If I can get three for three, that would be the end-of-the-season celebration.”

Stolz joined Shani Davis, who coached Stolz in the past, as the only American men to win two titles at one world single distance championships. More recently, Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe did it on the women’s side.

German women Anni Friesinger (2003) and Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (1997) won three events at a single worlds.

The world single distance championships began in 1996. Before that, skaters did win three or more events at the world allround championships, which crown one champion combining results from sprint and distance races and date officially to 1893.

Stolz has been the breakout story of the sport this season.

After placing 13th and 14th in his Olympic debut last year, he became the youngest man to win a World Cup race, then won three more World Cup races and swept the 500m, 1000m and 1500m at last month’s world junior championships.

Stolz is the third speed skater in history to win junior and senior world titles in the same season after fellow Wisconsin natives Eric Heiden and Beth Heiden.

“I’m a little bit tired, but nothing near what I can be,” he said.

Later Saturday, Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won the women’s 1000m, a year after taking Olympic silver. She prevailed by 1.23 seconds over countrywoman Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong.

Miho Takagi of Japan, the Olympic champion, was third. Americans Kimi Goetz and Bowe, the defending world champion, were fourth and fifth.

Hanna Faulhaber, Troy Podmilsak win titles as freestyle ski, snowboard worlds end

By Mar 4, 2023, 10:30 AM EST
Hanna Faulhaber became the first American woman to win a freeski world title, taking the halfpipe on the final day of the world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Saturday.

Later, fellow 18-year-old Troy Podmilsak became the first American man or woman to win a world title in ski big air, which made its Olympic debut last year.

Faulhaber, who was sixth in halfpipe at the Olympics, earned her first top-level victory with a 95.75-point third and final run to overtake X Games champion Zoe Atkin of Great Britain. She landed a 900 and back-to-back 720s. Canadian Rachael Karker took bronze.

“It’s unbelievable,” Faulhaber said, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “I’m really at a loss of words right now. I shed a couple tears, and wow. That is really the only word I can use to describe it right now — wow.”

China’s Eileen Gu, the Olympic and world champion the previous two years, missed worlds after suffering a season-ending MCL strain, ACL strain and bone bruise in a heavy training crash at X Games practice in January.

Faulhaber has been on skis since age 2 1/2, starting in moguls, then inspired to take up halfpipe by watching the X Games near her Colorado hometown.

Before Faulhaber, all nine U.S. women to win an individual freestyle skiing world title did it in aerials or moguls, the last being aerialist Ashley Caldwell in 2017. In the freeskiing events of halfpipe, slopestyle and big air, American woman racked up eight silver or bronze medals dating to 2005 before Faulhaber’s breakthrough.

Podmilsak scored 91.25 and 96.50 on his first two runs in the three-run big air final, enough for gold over Austrian Lukas Muellauer. Olympic champion Birk Ruud of Norway earned bronze. He landed a triple cork 2160, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

“Actually nothing was going through my head; I kind of went into this zone where I didn’t actually exist,” said Podmilsak, who made his major championships debut at last month’s X Games, finishing sixth. “I wasn’t nervous. I wasn’t angry. I wasn’t tired. I was just nothingness.”

Frenchwoman Tess Ledeux earned her second world title in ski big air in the absence of Olympic champion Gu.

In men’s ski halfpipe, American Alex Ferreira added his first world championships medal (bronze) to his Olympic silver and bronze and two X Games titles.

Canadian Brendan Mackay won with a 97.25-point third and final run that included a 1620, followed by Finland’s Jon Sallinen (95.75) and Ferreira (93.00). American David Wise, a two-time Olympic champ, was ninth.

Austrian Anna Gasser earned her second world title in snowboard big air to go along with her two Olympic gold medals and 2018 X Games crown. In January, Gasser, 31, withdrew moments before the X Games big air after suffering what she called a mild concussion in slopestyle the day before.

Japan’s Taiga Hasegawa, 17, won the men’s snowboard big air for his first global championships podium. Olympic champion Su Yiming of China didn’t enter worlds.

The ski and snowboard big air finals were moved up from Sunday to Saturday due to weather forecasts.

Mikaela Shiffrin clinches fifth World Cup overall title, wins record quest extended

By Mar 4, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin mathematically clinched her fifth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in Alpine skiing, with seven races still to go this season.

She tied for fifth in a downhill Saturday — her quest for a record-tying 86th World Cup win extended by at least another day — but it was enough to secure the overall title, given to the best skier over the course of the season combining results in all World Cup races.

“I know [the wins record] is what people will actually want to know, but my goal was really the overall globe; that’s what I talked about the whole beginning of the season,” said Shiffrin, who already clinched the slalom season title and is likely to clinch the GS season title next week. “My big goal this year was the overall globe, and then the slalom and GS globes were just under that.”

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin clinched the overall with seven races left in the 38-race season, or nearly 20% of the season still to go.

Shiffrin has 11 World Cup wins this season, most by any man or woman, and her most since her record 17-win campaign of 2018-19 (when she also clinched the overall with seven races left).

Shiffrin has said that she produced, at times, the best skiing of her career this season. She last won season titles in the slalom and GS in 2019.

“It’s quite special to have it [the overall] now already, and I can take a little bit of weight off my shoulders,” she said. “If I had, like, one final wish for the season, maybe it’s wishing for too much, but the GS globe.  … Those are kind of the final things that I would like to achieve, and then I can be pretty satisfied with the season.”

Shiffrin broke her tie with Lindsey Vonn for the second-most women’s overall titles in history behind Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who won six in the 1970s.

On Saturday, she was 79 hundredths behind Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, who earned her first World Cup win.

Shiffrin is one victory shy of the career World Cup record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark, a giant slalom and slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s.

Shiffrin’s next race is a super-G Sunday, followed by a giant slalom and slalom, her best events, next weekend.

“Now that I’m so close, the unfortunate thing is if I don’t get it [the record] this season, it could be that many people say it’s disappointing, but for me I’m trying to keep everything realistic and maybe not get so greedy about it,” she said, “because it might not happen this season.”

