Jordan Stolz becomes first man to win three individual golds at a speed skating worlds

By Mar 5, 2023, 7:23 AM EST
Jordan Stolz
American Jordan Stolz became the first male speed skater to earn three individual gold medals at a world single distances championships.

Stolz, an 18-year-old who honed his skating on the pond behind his family’s Wisconsin house, won the 1500m on the last day of the four-day championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

He clocked 1 minute, 43.59 seconds to beat two-time Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands by 23 hundredths.

On Friday, Stolz won the 500m to become the youngest gold medalist since the world single distances championships started in 1996.

On Saturday, he won the 1000m. In both the 500m and 1000m, he skated the second-fastest time in history at a sea level venue. Most of the fastest times in history are set at high elevation in Salt Lake City or Calgary.

German women Anni Friesinger (2003) and Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (1997) also won three events at a single worlds.

Skaters have also won three or more distances at the world allround championships, which crown one champion combining results from sprint and distance races and date officially to 1893.

Earlier this season, Stolz became the youngest man to win a World Cup race, then won three more and last month swept the 500m, 1000m and 1500m at the world junior championships.

The two other skaters to win world junior and senior titles in the same year are also from Wisconsin: siblings Eric Heiden and Beth Heiden.

Last year, Stolz made his Olympic debut with 13th- and 14th-place finishes.

Nina Ortlieb wins Kvitfjell super-G; Mikaela Shiffrin’s chase moves to Sweden

Associated PressMar 5, 2023, 6:55 AM EST
Nina Ortlieb
Mikaela Shiffrin finished in seventh position at a World Cup super-G affected by changing weather conditions Sunday as the American skier missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory.

Shiffrin was among the early starters when low clouds caused flat light and snowfall slowed most racers before later starters benefited from improved conditions when skies cleared.

Wearing bib 31, Nina Ortlieb led an Austrian sweep of the podium ahead of Stephanie Venier, who started 29th, and Franziska Gritsch, who started 26th.

“It’s slow with the snow on the flat part,” Shiffrin said. “But I also felt very strong down there pushing the limits, so I’m super happy with my run.”

Shiffrin’s next races are in her best events — a giant slalom and slalom in Are, Sweden on Friday and Saturday, site of her first World Cup win in 2012. She needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark‘s total on the all-time overall winners list – between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with Lindsey Vonn in January. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

Shiffrin finished fourth in a super-G Friday and fifth in a downhill the following day to lock up her fifth World Cup overall title.

On Sunday, Sofia Goggia of Italy was the first racer from the top 20-ranked skiers in fourth position, trailing Ortlieb by 0.69 seconds.

Ortlieb acknowledged the conditions gave her an advantage.

“I have to be honest, I definitely had better conditions than early starters, the snowfall got less,” the Austrian said after her second career win.

“I’m sorry it was not fair for all, but for me it was a huge improvement. It’s relief and happiness, but a bit of luck was involved, too.”

Ortlieb’s win marked only the second victory for the Austrian women’s team this season after Cornelia Huetter triumphed in Friday’s super-G.

Ortlieb became the seventh different winner in seven World Cup super-G races this season.

It was the first Austrian sweep in a women’s super-G since Alexandra Meissnitzer, Andrea Fischbacher and Michaela Dorfmeister finished on the podium in Lake Louise, Alberta in December 2005.

The race was interrupted after Alice Robinson crashed and slid into the safety nets on a tricky passage near the end of her run but the New Zealand racer appeared unhurt.

Alicia Monson shatters American record in 10,000m

By Mar 5, 2023, 6:50 AM EST
Alicia Monson
Alicia Monson shattered the American women’s 10,000m record by 9.35 seconds in a race in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Saturday night.

Monson, a 24-year-old who placed 13th at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s world championships, ran 30 minutes, 3.82 seconds. That broke the American record of 30:13.17 set by Molly Huddle at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Monson placed second in Saturday’s race to Eilish McColgan, who clocked 30:00.87 to beat Paula Radcliffe’s British record of 30:01.09 from August 2002.

Monson lowered her personal best from last year by 47.27 seconds, doing so with rain picking up during the 25-lap race.

“It was definitely aggressive, but training said that I could do it,” she told DyeStat. “Once it started raining harder, I kind of had to try to relax my face just because the rain pelting in your face can be a bit distracting, but I just had to tell myself I’ve run in these conditions before and I’m ready to go.”

Monson became the 14th-fastest woman in history in the event. Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey has the world record of 29:01.03.

On Feb. 11, Monson ran the fastest-ever 3000m by an American woman at the indoor Millrose Games (8:25.05). The 3000m is not on the program for August’s world outdoor championships nor the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Monson is also the third-fastest American woman in history in the 5000m and won the 2022 USA Track and Field Cross Country Championships.

Her coach, three-time Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein, has said he could see her becoming a marathoner in the future.

