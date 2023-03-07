Irina Viner, Russian gymnastics coach who criticized Olympic judges, is banned

Associated PressMar 7, 2023, 7:47 AM EST
Irina Viner
Getty
0 Comments

A top Russian gymnastics coach whose athletes won numerous Olympic gold medals has been suspended following vehement criticism of judges who ended Russia’s winning streak in rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, which handles international disciplinary cases, barred Irina Viner from coaching or officiating at any competitions in international gymnastics for two years, in a decision published late Monday.

That followed an investigation into statements made after Russian gymnasts took the silver medal in the individual and team all-around rhythmic competitions in Tokyo in 2021. Those were surprise defeats which ended a streak of gold medals for Russia going back to 2000 in both events.

In comments to Russian media, Viner suggested the judges were motivated by anti-Russian prejudice and called the situation a “disgrace.” Viner also allegedly retaliated against an International Gymnastics Federation official from Russia who oversaw the judging at the Olympics by blocking her from running for re-election, and allegedly failed to cooperate with the inquiry.

A summary of the ruling on the FIG website didn’t specify exactly which of the accusations were upheld but said Viner was found “liable for breach of the FIG rules”. Her comments after the Olympics were “deemed abusive and in violation of FIG rules,” the statement said.

Viner’s two-year suspension won’t begin until current measures excluding Russia and its ally Belarus from international gymnastics over the invasion of Ukraine are lifted, or else five years pass.

Viner, who was formerly married to billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov, is head of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and widely seen as a leading powerbroker in Russian sports. She raised the issue of the Olympic judging at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in 2021, Russian state news agencies reported at the time.

Responding to the decision to suspend Viner, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko accused the FIG of “discriminatory policy against Russia,” in comments to the Tass state news agency. Viner can appeal the ruling.

Viner’s coaching style came under scrutiny in a documentary, “Over The Limit,” which followed her and gymnast Margarita Mamun ahead of the 2016 Olympics, where Mamun won gold. The documentary showed Viner repeatedly criticizing Mamun in stark personal terms.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Shohei Ono
Shohei Ono, Olympic judo champ undefeated for 6 years, steps away from competing
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin’s wins record quest takes her back to where it all...
Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season

Shohei Ono, Olympic judo champ undefeated for 6 years, steps away from competing

By Mar 7, 2023, 12:41 PM EST
Shohei Ono
Getty
0 Comments

Shohei Ono, a two-time Olympic judo champion who went six years between international losses, is leaving competition to pursue a two-year coaching program in England, according to media in his native Japan.

“I spent 10 years as a national team member … I had the pure desire to walk the high road, and fought thinking as though I was the last samurai,” Ono said, according to a Kyodo News translation. “I take pride in managing to express to the world what Japanese judo is, and winning back-to-back titles at the home Olympics is the most prestigious thing in my life.”

Ono, 31, capped his career by becoming the lone Japanese athlete in judo, a national sport, to win a repeat Olympic title at a home Games in Tokyo (others did so at previous Olympics). He hasn’t competed internationally since.

Some media outlets reported that Ono confirmed in a Tuesday press conference that he is retiring from competition, which was first reported in December.

Other media reported that Ono only said that, in general, judokas do not retire, and though he does not envision competing anytime soon, he could return to the mat.

If Ono sticks to the coaching program for the full two years, he will not compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Japan’s Tadahiro Nomura is the lone judoka to win three individual Olympic titles (1996, 2000, 2004).

After his first Olympic title in Rio, Ono went 18 months between international competitions. He went another 17 months between international competitions before the Tokyo Games, according to Judoinside.com.

Ono also won world championships in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

After a December 2014 loss, he went undefeated internationally until a 2021 defeat in the first Olympic team competition in the quarterfinals, according to JudoInside.com. Ono did lose domestically over that stretch.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Irina Viner
Irina Viner, Russian gymnastics coach who criticized Olympic judges, is banned
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin’s wins record quest takes her back to where it all...
Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season

Mikaela Shiffrin’s wins record quest takes her back to where it all began, live on Peacock

By Mar 6, 2023, 2:21 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s pursuit of the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record brings her to the place where she earned her first World Cup victory in December 2012.

Shiffrin races live on Peacock in a giant slalom on Friday (4 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET) and a slalom on Saturday (4:30 and 7:30 ET) in Åre, Sweden.

Highlights air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. A full Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule is here.

Shiffrin began the season with 74 World Cup victories and has since won a tour-leading 11 times.

She broke Lindsey Vonn‘s women’s career wins record (82) and is now one shy of the overall record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark, a Swedish giant slalom and slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s.

Shiffrin already accomplished her primary goal this season, winning her fifth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. It’s given to the skier who accumulates the most points over the entire World Cup season, and Shiffrin clinched it with seven races left in a 38-race campaign.

“At the start of the season, I didn’t think I was coming close to this 86 number [this year], so my goal was the overall globe,” she said this past weekend. “Now that I’m so close, the unfortunate thing is if I don’t get it [the record] this season, it could be that many people say it’s disappointing, but for me, I’m trying to keep everything realistic and maybe not get so greedy about it, because it might not happen this season.”

In December 2012, a 17-year-old Shiffrin earned her first World Cup victory under the lights in Åre. She became the second-youngest American to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race (Jody Nagel, 1969).

Stunned, she reportedly said then, “I don’t really like the success. … I like to sleep at night, and I like to hang around the hotel room with my mom. I’m afraid there might be a little hype with this. But I’ll take it. This is what I love to do.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Shohei Ono
Shohei Ono, Olympic judo champ undefeated for 6 years, steps away from competing
Irina Viner
Irina Viner, Russian gymnastics coach who criticized Olympic judges, is banned
Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season