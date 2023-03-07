USOPC gets record $10 million donation for mental health

Associated PressMar 7, 2023, 6:34 PM EST
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is receiving a record $10 million donation to support its expanding mental-health programming.

The donation, which is the largest standalone gift in the 10-year history of the committee’s charitable arm, comes from the Rieschel Family Foundation headed by longtime supporters Yucca and Gary Rieschel.

“We strongly believe that our athletes engaging with their local communities will reduce the stigma associated with seeking help and create relevance for the Olympic and Paralympic movements in those communities,” Gary Rieschel said in a statement released Tuesday announcing the gift.

The USOPC said the gift will help bolster resources for the USOPC’s mental-health program, which is on a three-phase expansion scheduled to culminate with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Starting in 2020, when the USOPC expanded its focus on mental health, it says it has hired eight new licensed providers, logged 1,700 unique encounters with athletes and created a registry with more than 200 providers around the country.

Christine Walshe, the president of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, which will officially receive the money and allocate it to the USOPC programming, called the donation “truly game-changing for our athletes and the entire organization.”

The Rieschels sit on the board of the foundation, which received more than $53 million in donations in 2022. The foundation typically directs money to programs that support Olympic athletes and invests the rest in an endowment. Since this $10 million donation is a “directed gift,” it will all go toward the mental-health program.

Shohei Ono, Olympic judo champ undefeated for 6 years, steps away from competing

Shohei Ono
Shohei Ono, a two-time Olympic judo champion who went six years between international losses, is leaving competition to pursue a two-year coaching program in England, according to media in his native Japan.

“I spent 10 years as a national team member … I had the pure desire to walk the high road, and fought thinking as though I was the last samurai,” Ono said, according to a Kyodo News translation. “I take pride in managing to express to the world what Japanese judo is, and winning back-to-back titles at the home Olympics is the most prestigious thing in my life.”

Ono, 31, capped his career by becoming the lone Japanese athlete in judo, a national sport, to win a repeat Olympic title at a home Games in Tokyo (others did so at previous Olympics). He hasn’t competed internationally since.

Some media outlets reported that Ono confirmed in a Tuesday press conference that he is retiring from competition, which was first reported in December.

Other media reported that Ono only said that, in general, judokas do not retire, and though he does not envision competing anytime soon, he could return to the mat.

If Ono sticks to the coaching program for the full two years, he will not compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Japan’s Tadahiro Nomura is the lone judoka to win three individual Olympic titles (1996, 2000, 2004).

After his first Olympic title in Rio, Ono went 18 months between international competitions. He went another 17 months between international competitions before the Tokyo Games, according to Judoinside.com.

Ono also won world championships in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

After a December 2014 loss, he went undefeated internationally until a 2021 defeat in the first Olympic team competition in the quarterfinals, according to JudoInside.com. Ono did lose domestically over that stretch.

Irina Viner, Russian gymnastics coach who criticized Olympic judges, is banned

Associated PressMar 7, 2023, 7:47 AM EST
Irina Viner
A top Russian gymnastics coach whose athletes won numerous Olympic gold medals has been suspended following vehement criticism of judges who ended Russia’s winning streak in rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, which handles international disciplinary cases, barred Irina Viner from coaching or officiating at any competitions in international gymnastics for two years, in a decision published late Monday.

That followed an investigation into statements made after Russian gymnasts took the silver medal in the individual and team all-around rhythmic competitions in Tokyo in 2021. Those were surprise defeats which ended a streak of gold medals for Russia going back to 2000 in both events.

In comments to Russian media, Viner suggested the judges were motivated by anti-Russian prejudice and called the situation a “disgrace.” Viner also allegedly retaliated against an International Gymnastics Federation official from Russia who oversaw the judging at the Olympics by blocking her from running for re-election, and allegedly failed to cooperate with the inquiry.

A summary of the ruling on the FIG website didn’t specify exactly which of the accusations were upheld but said Viner was found “liable for breach of the FIG rules”. Her comments after the Olympics were “deemed abusive and in violation of FIG rules,” the statement said.

Viner’s two-year suspension won’t begin until current measures excluding Russia and its ally Belarus from international gymnastics over the invasion of Ukraine are lifted, or else five years pass.

Viner, who was formerly married to billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov, is head of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and widely seen as a leading powerbroker in Russian sports. She raised the issue of the Olympic judging at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in 2021, Russian state news agencies reported at the time.

Responding to the decision to suspend Viner, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko accused the FIG of “discriminatory policy against Russia,” in comments to the Tass state news agency. Viner can appeal the ruling.

Viner’s coaching style came under scrutiny in a documentary, “Over The Limit,” which followed her and gymnast Margarita Mamun ahead of the 2016 Olympics, where Mamun won gold. The documentary showed Viner repeatedly criticizing Mamun in stark personal terms.

