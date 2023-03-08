U.S. men’s basketball team may play Giannis, Doncic, plus Spain before FIBA World Cup

By Mar 8, 2023, 8:23 AM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Getty
The U.S. men’s basketball team is ensuring it will be tested before this summer’s FIBA World Cup.

After scheduling pre-World Cup games against top-ranked Spain and Slovenia (possibly with Luka Doncic) this August, USA Basketball announced its men’s team will also play Greece (possibly with Giannis Antetokounmpo) and Germany leading up to the World Cup, which is Aug. 25-Sept. 10 and co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

The pre-World Cup schedule:

Aug. 12 — USA vs. Slovenia in Malaga, Spain
Aug. 13 — USA vs. Spain in Malaga
Aug. 18 — USA vs. Greece in Abu Dhabi
Aug. 20 — USA vs. Germany in Abu Dhabi

The U.S. will learn its group opponents for the 32-team World Cup in the April 29 draw. The U.S. roster for the World Cup will likely be named in the summer.

At the last men’s World Cup in 2019, the U.S. lost twice and finished seventh overall, its worst major tournament result ever. That team had just two reigning NBA All-Stars and one player with Olympic experience.

The U.S fielded a stronger roster for the Tokyo Olympics. Though it lost an Olympic game for the first time since 2004 (to France in group play), it still won a fourth consecutive Olympic title.

At the World Cup, the top two teams from North and South America will qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. The rest can still make it to Paris through one of four last-chance, winner-take-all qualifying tournaments, likely to take place in June 2024.

Steve Kerr succeeded Gregg Popovich as U.S. head coach following the Tokyo Games.

This past November, the U.S. men dropped out of the No. 1 spot in FIBA’s world rankings for the first time since 2010. Spain, coming off a European title, displaced the U.S. by a slim margin. The U.S. beat Spain in the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals.

Doncic led Slovenia to its first Olympic basketball berth in 2021. Slovenia, with a population of 2.1 million, became the smallest nation by current population to participate in an Olympic men’s basketball tournament since Estonia and Latvia in 1936.

The Slovenians beat Argentina and Spain in Olympic group play, then lost in the semifinals to France and the bronze-medal game to Australia.

Greece’s men’s basketball team last qualified for the Olympics in 2008, two years after beating the U.S. in the FIBA World Cup semifinals. In 2019, the U.S. beat an Antetokounmpo-led Greece team 69-53 at the World Cup.

In 2021, Greece, without Antetokounmpo as he was playing in the NBA playoffs, lost a winner-goes-to-the-Olympics game against the Czech Republic.

USOPC gets record $10 million donation for mental health

Associated PressMar 7, 2023, 6:34 PM EST
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is receiving a record $10 million donation to support its expanding mental-health programming.

The donation, which is the largest standalone gift in the 10-year history of the committee’s charitable arm, comes from the Rieschel Family Foundation headed by longtime supporters Yucca and Gary Rieschel.

“We strongly believe that our athletes engaging with their local communities will reduce the stigma associated with seeking help and create relevance for the Olympic and Paralympic movements in those communities,” Gary Rieschel said in a statement released Tuesday announcing the gift.

The USOPC said the gift will help bolster resources for the USOPC’s mental-health program, which is on a three-phase expansion scheduled to culminate with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Starting in 2020, when the USOPC expanded its focus on mental health, it says it has hired eight new licensed providers, logged 1,700 unique encounters with athletes and created a registry with more than 200 providers around the country.

Christine Walshe, the president of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, which will officially receive the money and allocate it to the USOPC programming, called the donation “truly game-changing for our athletes and the entire organization.”

The Rieschels sit on the board of the foundation, which received more than $53 million in donations in 2022. The foundation typically directs money to programs that support Olympic athletes and invests the rest in an endowment. Since this $10 million donation is a “directed gift,” it will all go toward the mental-health program.

Shohei Ono, Olympic judo champ undefeated for 6 years, steps away from competing

By Mar 7, 2023, 12:41 PM EST
Shohei Ono
Shohei Ono, a two-time Olympic judo champion who went six years between international losses, is leaving competition to pursue a two-year coaching program in England, according to media in his native Japan.

“I spent 10 years as a national team member … I had the pure desire to walk the high road, and fought thinking as though I was the last samurai,” Ono said, according to a Kyodo News translation. “I take pride in managing to express to the world what Japanese judo is, and winning back-to-back titles at the home Olympics is the most prestigious thing in my life.”

Ono, 31, capped his career by becoming the lone Japanese athlete in judo, a national sport, to win a repeat Olympic title at a home Games in Tokyo (others did so at previous Olympics). He hasn’t competed internationally since.

Some media outlets reported that Ono confirmed in a Tuesday press conference that he is retiring from competition, which was first reported in December.

Other media reported that Ono only said that, in general, judokas do not retire, and though he does not envision competing anytime soon, he could return to the mat.

If Ono sticks to the coaching program for the full two years, he will not compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Japan’s Tadahiro Nomura is the lone judoka to win three individual Olympic titles (1996, 2000, 2004).

After his first Olympic title in Rio, Ono went 18 months between international competitions. He went another 17 months between international competitions before the Tokyo Games, according to Judoinside.com.

Ono also won world championships in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

After a December 2014 loss, he went undefeated internationally until a 2021 defeat in the first Olympic team competition in the quarterfinals, according to JudoInside.com. Ono did lose domestically over that stretch.

