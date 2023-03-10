Fencing body votes to lift ban on Russia, Belarus athletes

By Mar 10, 2023, 2:38 PM EST
Fencing
Getty
The International Fencing Federation (FIE) voted to lift its ban on fencers from Russia and Belarus next month.

In an extraordinary congress, 89 out of 136 FIE delegates from 136 different national federations voted to reinstate fencers from Russia and Belarus into international competition starting in the second half of April.

The reinstatement is “subject to possible future IOC recommendations/decisions, and in compliance with conditions of neutrality and individual eligibility,” according to a USA Fencing list of questions that were voted on.

It is unclear if the ban will be lifted while the IOC is still recommending athletes from Russia and Belarus be banned across Olympic sports. The FIE has not commented on the vote, but the U.S., British and Ukrainian federations all issued statements indicating that they expect Friday’s vote will result in reinstatement.

It is also unclear if the Russia and Belarus fencers would return as “neutral” athletes without their flags and anthems.

“There was no definition of neutrality given within the proposals by the FIE, and the IOC has yet to make its recommendations in this regard,” according to British Fencing.

The IOC has recommended to international sports federations since last February that athletes from Russia and Belarus be banned from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine. The vast majority of federations followed that recommendation.

While the IOC has in recent months looked for possible ways that Russia and Belarus athletes could be reinstated in the future, it has not shifted from its recommendation.

Before Friday’s congress, USA Fencing announced that it planned to vote “no” on all questions of reinstatement for fencers and officials from Russia and Belarus.

“As long as this war continues, our stance on the participation of athletes from these countries must not change,” USA Fencing CEO Phil Andrews said in a Thursday press release. “Allowing the participation of those from these nations in any form, even under a so-called neutral status while still being funded by and supported by the Russian government is unacceptable. We look forward to a time when we can welcome our Russian colleagues back to the piste in peace, but that time is not today.”

Andrews issued another statement after Friday’s congress.

“USA Fencing is disappointed, frustrated and disturbed — though not all that surprised — at the outcome of today’s vote, wherein more than 62% of nations voted to allow fencers and officials from Russia and Belarus to return to international fencing competition,” he said. “This vote comes just over 100 days after 77% of the members of this same body voted to extend the ban. What has changed in those 104 days? Many will speculate, but one thing is painfully clear: Russia has not ended its unlawful and immoral assault on Ukraine — an invasion that has resulted in thousands of senseless deaths, an unprecedented refugee crisis and the destruction of Ukraine’s sporting infrastructure, notably including the evacuation of its fencing athletes.”

Russian fencers topped the Tokyo Olympic standings with eight medals and three golds, competing under the Russian Olympic Committee name. Belarus, which has zero Olympic fencing medals, had no fencers at the Tokyo Games and one fencer at the Rio Games.

The FIE is believed to be the first international federation recognized by the IOC to vote to lift its ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus.

In October, the International Boxing Association (IBA) lifted its ban on amateur boxers from Russia and Belarus, but the IOC stripped that organization of its Olympic recognition in 2019 following an inquiry committee report into finance, governance, refereeing and judging.

Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:31 PM EST
Eric Frenzel
Getty
German Eric Frenzel, the most decorated Nordic combined skier in history with seven Olympic medals, 18 world championships medals and five World Cup overall titles, announced he will retire at the end of this season.

Frenzel, 34, said he completed the circle of his career by winning his 18th world championships medal last week in Planica, Slovenia, the site of his first major international medals at the 2007 World Junior Championships, which took place two months after he became a father at age 18.

Frenzel won back-to-back Olympic normal hill titles in 2010 and 2014 and added five more Olympic medals, including four in the team event.

At worlds, he won three individual titles from 2011 through 2019, two more individual medals and 13 medals in team events.

On the World Cup, he won five consecutive overall titles from 2013 through 2017.

Frenzel tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of last year’s Olympics and missed both individual events. He came back to be part of Germany’s silver-medal team, tying Austrian Felix Gottwald for the most career Olympic Nordic combined medals. Frenzel has a better medal collection with three gold, two silver and two bronze to Gottwald’s three gold, one silver and three bronze.

This season, Frenzel ranks 18th in the World Cup with a best finish of fifth and placed 10th in his individual start at the world championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:02 PM EST
Since before this season started, Mikaela Shiffrin eschewed talk about the career World Cup wins record of 86, which has stood since 1989, believing it was too far away. Shiffrin, who began the October-to-March campaign with 74 wins, dismissed any chase storylines while racking up victories at her best clip since her record 17-win season in 2018-19.

Shiffrin remained pessimistic about catching Ingemar Stenmark this season, through breaking Lindsey Vonn‘s female wins record of 82 in January, becoming the most decorated skier in modern world championships history in February and last week clinching a fifth World Cup overall title, which crowns the world’s best all-around Alpine skier.

Nor did she waver in the minutes before her deciding run of Friday’s giant slalom in Åre, Sweden, a venue that carries so much career significance for her.

For the first time in her career, Shiffrin said she scanned live race results from the contenders who went before her. It wasn’t about learning how much of a lead she’d carry into her run after having the fastest first run by 58 hundredths of a second.

Rather, she was doing the math to learn whether or not she had clinched the season title in the GS.

The numbers spit out that Shiffrin had clinched the GS title — which she called her third “dream” for the season, after the overall and slalom titles; again note no mention of wins records. An emotion fell over Shiffrin as she readied for one of the defining runs of her career. I have nothing to lose.

“I have everything that I can gain from this if I just take a little bit of extra risk,” she later told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Shiffrin was sixth-fastest in the second run, and it was enough to prevail by 64 hundredths over Italian Federica Brignone. Shiffrin’s reaction in the finish area was typically subdued. She put her gloves on top of her helmet, then slid them down over her goggles and finally over her mouth.

Then Brignone and third-place Sara Hector of Sweden congratulated her. “You and Ingemar are the same,” one said.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

With her 86th career World Cup win, she tied Stenmark, a Swedish giant slalom and slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s, at the site of her first World Cup win at age 17 in December 2012.

“No matter what I do, it’s never going to be actually beating [Stenmark],” Shiffrin said, continuing another of her refrains over this season. “The number, OK, whatever, the numbers are the numbers.”

Shiffrin, at 27, is five years younger than Stenmark was when he reached 86. Stenmark held the wins record outright since passing Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll in January 1982.

Shiffrin’s first chance to break the record comes in a slalom, her best event, on Saturday in Åre, live on Peacock. That’s followed by next week’s season-ending World Cup Finals in Andorra, with one race in each of the four primary disciplines: downhill, super-G, GS and slalom (though Shiffrin plans to skip the downhill).

“Now everyone’s going to ask about 87,” she said, laughing. “It’s a pretty spectacular position to be in. I mean, we talked at the beginning of the season, like I don’t take it for granted to be in this place where people ask me about when am I going to win 86 or when I’m going to win 87. That’s, like, a pretty cool place to be, even though it can be difficult to focus sometimes. But today I felt like the focus was there when I needed it to be, so then it was just really fun to ski. And that’s how I hoped it would be.”

Shiffrin has a tour-leading 12 World Cup victories this season and last week clinched her fifth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, with seven races left on the 38-race schedule.

Also Friday, Shiffrin tied the female record with her 20th World Cup win in giant slalom, matching Vreni Schneider, a Swiss star of the 1980s and ’90s, and clinched her first season title in GS since 2019. Shiffrin’s 52 World Cup slalom wins are the most for any Alpine skier in any discipline.

Shiffrin has said she has produced, at times, the best skiing of her career this season. She did so without making 86 the priority.

“86 has a mind of its own,” she told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Friday. “I just need to take care of my skiing.”

She can also recognize the gravity of the accomplishment.

“For everybody else, it was done,” or inevitable, she said. “For me, it was like, it never should have happened in the first place.

“It’s like a dream. If you told me this when I was 7 years old, I’d be freaking out, running around the house all night long.”

