Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

By Mar 10, 2023, 9:33 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
0 Comments

Since before this season started, Mikaela Shiffrin eschewed talk about the career World Cup wins record of 86, which has stood since 1989, believing it was too far away. Shiffrin, who began the October-to-March campaign with 74 wins, dismissed any chase storylines while racking up victories at her best clip since her record 17-win season in 2018-19.

Shiffrin remained pessimistic about catching Ingemar Stenmark this season, through breaking Lindsey Vonn‘s female wins record of 82 in January, becoming the most decorated skier in modern world championships history in February and last week clinching a fifth World Cup overall title, which crowns the world’s best all-around Alpine skier.

Nor did she waver in the minutes before her deciding run of Friday’s giant slalom in Åre, Sweden, a venue that carries so much career significance for her.

For the first time in her career, Shiffrin said she scanned live race results from the contenders who went before her. It wasn’t about learning how much of a lead she’d carry into her run after having the fastest first run by 58 hundredths of a second.

Rather, she was doing the math to learn whether or not she had clinched the season title in the GS.

The numbers spit out that Shiffrin had clinched the GS title — which she called her third “dream” for the season, after the overall and slalom titles; again note no mention of wins records. An emotion fell over Shiffrin as she readied for one of the defining runs of her career. I have nothing to lose.

“I have everything that I can gain from this if I just take a little bit of extra risk,” she later told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Shiffrin was sixth-fastest in the second run, and it was enough to prevail by 64 hundredths over Italian Federica Brignone. Shiffrin’s reaction in the finish area was typically subdued. She put her gloves on top of her helmet, then slid them down over her goggles and finally over her mouth.

Then Brignone and third-place Sara Hector of Sweden congratulated her. “You and Ingemar are the same,” one said.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

With her 86th career World Cup win, she tied Stenmark, a Swedish giant slalom and slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s, at the site of her first World Cup win at age 17 in December 2012.

“No matter what I do, it’s never going to be actually beating [Stenmark],” Shiffrin said, continuing another of her refrains over this season. “The number, OK, whatever, the numbers are the numbers.”

Shiffrin, at 27, is five years younger than Stenmark was when he reached 86. Stenmark held the wins record outright since passing Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll in January 1982.

Shiffrin’s first chance to break the record comes in a slalom, her best event, on Saturday in Åre, live on Peacock. That’s followed by next week’s season-ending World Cup Finals in Andorra, with one race in each of the four primary disciplines: downhill, super-G, GS and slalom.

“Now everyone’s going to ask about 87,” she said, laughing. “It’s a pretty spectacular position to be in. I mean, we talked at the beginning of the season, like I don’t take it for granted to be in this place where people ask me about when am I going to win 86 or when I’m going to win 87. That’s, like, a pretty cool place to be, even though it can be difficult to focus sometimes. But today I felt like the focus was there when I needed it to be, so then it was just really fun to ski. And that’s how I hoped it would be.”

Shiffrin has a tour-leading 12 World Cup victories this season and last week clinched her fifth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, with seven races left on the 38-race schedule.

Also Friday, Shiffrin tied the female record with her 20th World Cup win in giant slalom, matching Vreni Schneider, a Swiss star of the 1980s and ’90s, and clinched her first season title in GS since 2019. Shiffrin’s 52 World Cup slalom wins are the most for any Alpine skier in any discipline.

Shiffrin has said she has produced, at times, the best skiing of her career this season. She did so without making 86 the priority.

“86 has a mind of its own,” she told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Friday. “I just need to take care of my skiing.”

She can also recognize the gravity of the accomplishment.

“For everybody else, it was done,” or inevitable, she said. “For me, it was like, it never should have happened in the first place.

“It’s like a dream. If you told me this when I was 7 years old, I’d be freaking out, running around the house all night long.”

Kaylee McKeown breaks world record in 200m backstroke

By Mar 10, 2023, 6:40 AM EST
Kaylee McKeown
Getty
0 Comments

Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia broke the 200m backstroke world record, taking the American women off the record books in the backstroke altogether.

McKeown clocked 2 minutes, 3.14 seconds at the New South Wales State Open Championships on Friday, shaving 21 hundredths off American Regan Smith‘s record from the 2019 World Championships.

“After the Olympics I found it hard to get up behind the blocks again,” the 21-year-old McKeown said, according to New South Wales Swimming. “I found a new love for the sport, and it just goes to show that a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer. I haven’t necessarily changed anything in my program or training-wise. It’s just that I’m happier.”

In 2021, McKeown took the 100m back world record from Smith at Australia’s Olympic Trials, then swept the backstrokes at the Tokyo Games.

Last year, she won the 200m back at the world championships (long course and short course) and the Commonwealth Games. She didn’t race the 100m back at last year’s worlds, and Smith won it.

McKeown is the first non-American to own the women’s 200m back world record since Missy Franklin unseated Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry at the 2012 Olympics.

Gable Steveson hopes to unretire from wrestling, eyes 2024 Olympics

By Mar 9, 2023, 4:03 PM EST
Gable Steveson
Getty
0 Comments

Tokyo Olympic champion Gable Steveson said he hopes to unretire from wrestling and bid for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the WWE is his priority right now, according to a report.

“I miss being on the mats,” Steveson said, according to an MMAFighting.com article that was also shared on Steveson’s social media. “I miss showcasing my skills every year and going out there and putting on a good show and going out there and winning the national tournament. I miss it. I still have that competitive fighter and hope to get back out there really soon.

“I know the Olympics is next year, and I hope to be a part of that and keep moving forward and keep winning big titles for the USA also.”

A message was sent to Steveson’s representative seeking confirmation that he plans to end a year-plus break from competition and enter the Olympic Trials, which have not been scheduled yet but were in April of the Olympic year for the last three Games.

USA Wrestling has not announced the qualifying procedures to be eligible to compete at trials, so it’s possible that Steveson may have to compete before trials to earn his way in.

Steveson last competed in March 2022, repeating as NCAA heavyweight champion for the University of Minnesota and then leaving his shoes on the mat in the symbolic act of retirement in the sport.

“I’m done,” he said in a post-match ESPN interview that day. “I did what I came to do. I was going to win the Olympic gold and win the national tournament again.”

Steveson then joined the WWE and made an appearance at WrestleMania last April. He has yet to have his debut match on the circuit’s top level. Steveson said his WWE obligations may impact his availability to return to Olympic-style wrestling, according to MMAFighting.com.

In the Tokyo Olympic super heavyweight freestyle final, Steveson beat world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia with a takedown in the final second to become the second-youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalist in history at age 21.

He joined Bruce Baumgartner, a star of the 1980s and ’90s, as the lone U.S. men to win an Olympic title in that division. Baumgartner is one of three U.S. wrestlers to win multiple Olympic titles (George MehnertJohn Smith).

“I feel I have a lot more left in the tank to showcase,” Steveson said, according to MMAFighting.com. “I want to prove USA right and keep moving forward overall and become one of the best American amateur wrestlers ever, and I hope I can achieve the Bruce Baumgartner status of having a bunch of medals and having the accolades to show and be a part of WWE and be an entertainer, too.”

Last year, 30-year-old American Hayden Zillmer, a longtime training partner of Steveson’s, finished seventh at worlds in Steveson’s 125kg freestyle division.

