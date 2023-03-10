Pat McCormick, Olympic legend and greatest U.S. female diver, dies at 92

By Mar 10, 2023, 12:54 PM EST
Pat McCormick
Getty
0 Comments

Pat McCormick, the lone female diver to sweep the individual springboard and platform golds at multiple Olympics, has died at age 92, according to USA Diving.

McCormick died in an assisted living home on Tuesday in Orange County, California, according to the Seal Beach Sun.

McCormick won both individual diving events at the Olympics in 1952 and 1956, doing so the second time after the birth of son Tim earlier that year.

As a young teen, McCormick would dive off the Naples Canal Bridge in Southern California, aiming to splash people on boats, which led to phone calls to the police, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

In structured diving, she performed dives disallowed in women’s competition due to their perceived level of difficulty, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

McCormick said she was motivated by missing the 1948 Olympic team by a small margin at age 18.

“From that moment on, I knew I wanted to not [only] go on to the next Olympics, but I knew I wanted to do something that no one has ever done, and that’s to try to compete in two Olympics and win the double-double,” she said.

As the 1952 Helsinki Games approached, McCormick gained more competitive drive. She said others tapped Zoe Ann Olsen, the 1948 Olympic springboard silver medalist, as the event favorite after Olsen unretired.

“That just made me furious,” McCormick said.

After winning both golds in Finland, McCormick continued her training — 100 dives per day, six days per week — and also swam a half-mile per day until two days before her son was born in 1956.

“When I first saw Pat McCormick dive, I said, oh boy, that gal will never make it,” fellow Olympic diving champion Sammy Lee said, pointing out several flaws in her technique. “But that girl, she worked so hard, and she was so determined. That’s what makes her great. She has determination, and she was one tremendous competitor.

“The only problem with Pat is if everybody dived lousy, Pat dived lousy. If everybody dived like an Olympic champion, Pat dived better. She’s got that kind of competitive instinct. She’s not going to let anybody beat her.”

As the 1956 Melbourne Games approached, McCormick juggled motherhood with Olympic prep. Her husband and coach, Glenn, also began coaching other members of the U.S. team who had come to train with them.

“It was really difficult because here I was, training for the Olympics myself,” she said. “I had a small child. I was fixing breakfast for [the other divers], and I thought to myself, ‘Hey, wait a minute. I’m the star, supposedly. Something’s got to be done about this. They should be helping me.'”

In her final Olympic event, McCormick rallied from fourth place going into the finals, the last two of five platform dives.

“I’ll never forget riding back in the bus [going into the finals], I had tears in my eyes,” she said. “The girl that was in first place was my teammate. I really had to make peace with myself, and I had to feel that whatever happened, I would be happy with the result. Well I went into the competition, and I did two of the best dives I’ve ever done.

“I realized that I had won everything there is to win.”

In retirement, she traveled the world with fellow Olympic champions like Jesse Owens, modeled, earned a nursing degree, traversed the Amazon River and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

She also established a non-profit foundation to help high-risk children stay in school and attend college.

McCormick held the U.S. female record of four career Olympic gold medals for 36 years until sprinter Evelyn Ashford and swimmer Janet Evans matched her in 1992. Speed skater Bonnie Blair broke the record in 1994.

McCormick and countryman Greg Louganis are the only divers to win the springboard and the platform at multiple Olympics.

McCormick held the Olympic record of four diving gold medals alone until Louganis tied it in 1988.

They shared the record until synchronized diving events were added to the Olympic program in 2000, increasing the number of diving events from two to four.

McCormick’s daughter, Kelly, won Olympic springboard diving silver and bronze medals in 1984 and 1988.

Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:31 PM EST
Eric Frenzel
Getty
0 Comments

German Eric Frenzel, the most decorated Nordic combined skier in history with seven Olympic medals, 18 world championships medals and five World Cup overall titles, announced he will retire at the end of this season.

Frenzel, 34, said he completed the circle of his career by winning his 18th world championships medal last week in Planica, Slovenia, the site of his first major international medals at the 2007 World Junior Championships, which took place two months after he became a father at age 18.

Frenzel won back-to-back Olympic normal hill titles in 2010 and 2014 and added five more Olympic medals, including four in the team event.

At worlds, he won three individual titles from 2011 through 2019, two more individual medals and 13 medals in team events.

On the World Cup, he won five consecutive overall titles from 2013 through 2017.

Frenzel tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of last year’s Olympics and missed both individual events. He came back to be part of Germany’s silver-medal team, tying Austrian Felix Gottwald for the most career Olympic Nordic combined medals. Frenzel has a better medal collection with three gold, two silver and two bronze to Gottwald’s three gold, one silver and three bronze.

This season, Frenzel ranks 18th in the World Cup with a best finish of fifth and placed 10th in his individual start at the world championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Fencing
Fencing body votes to lift ban on Russia, Belarus athletes
Pat McCormick
Pat McCormick, Olympic legend and greatest U.S. female diver, dies at 92

Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:02 PM EST
0 Comments

Since before this season started, Mikaela Shiffrin eschewed talk about the career World Cup wins record of 86, which has stood since 1989, believing it was too far away. Shiffrin, who began the October-to-March campaign with 74 wins, dismissed any chase storylines while racking up victories at her best clip since her record 17-win season in 2018-19.

Shiffrin remained pessimistic about catching Ingemar Stenmark this season, through breaking Lindsey Vonn‘s female wins record of 82 in January, becoming the most decorated skier in modern world championships history in February and last week clinching a fifth World Cup overall title, which crowns the world’s best all-around Alpine skier.

Nor did she waver in the minutes before her deciding run of Friday’s giant slalom in Åre, Sweden, a venue that carries so much career significance for her.

For the first time in her career, Shiffrin said she scanned live race results from the contenders who went before her. It wasn’t about learning how much of a lead she’d carry into her run after having the fastest first run by 58 hundredths of a second.

Rather, she was doing the math to learn whether or not she had clinched the season title in the GS.

The numbers spit out that Shiffrin had clinched the GS title — which she called her third “dream” for the season, after the overall and slalom titles; again note no mention of wins records. An emotion fell over Shiffrin as she readied for one of the defining runs of her career. I have nothing to lose.

“I have everything that I can gain from this if I just take a little bit of extra risk,” she later told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Shiffrin was sixth-fastest in the second run, and it was enough to prevail by 64 hundredths over Italian Federica Brignone. Shiffrin’s reaction in the finish area was typically subdued. She put her gloves on top of her helmet, then slid them down over her goggles and finally over her mouth.

Then Brignone and third-place Sara Hector of Sweden congratulated her. “You and Ingemar are the same,” one said.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

With her 86th career World Cup win, she tied Stenmark, a Swedish giant slalom and slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s, at the site of her first World Cup win at age 17 in December 2012.

“No matter what I do, it’s never going to be actually beating [Stenmark],” Shiffrin said, continuing another of her refrains over this season. “The number, OK, whatever, the numbers are the numbers.”

Shiffrin, at 27, is five years younger than Stenmark was when he reached 86. Stenmark held the wins record outright since passing Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll in January 1982.

Shiffrin’s first chance to break the record comes in a slalom, her best event, on Saturday in Åre, live on Peacock. That’s followed by next week’s season-ending World Cup Finals in Andorra, with one race in each of the four primary disciplines: downhill, super-G, GS and slalom (though Shiffrin plans to skip the downhill).

“Now everyone’s going to ask about 87,” she said, laughing. “It’s a pretty spectacular position to be in. I mean, we talked at the beginning of the season, like I don’t take it for granted to be in this place where people ask me about when am I going to win 86 or when I’m going to win 87. That’s, like, a pretty cool place to be, even though it can be difficult to focus sometimes. But today I felt like the focus was there when I needed it to be, so then it was just really fun to ski. And that’s how I hoped it would be.”

Shiffrin has a tour-leading 12 World Cup victories this season and last week clinched her fifth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, with seven races left on the 38-race schedule.

Also Friday, Shiffrin tied the female record with her 20th World Cup win in giant slalom, matching Vreni Schneider, a Swiss star of the 1980s and ’90s, and clinched her first season title in GS since 2019. Shiffrin’s 52 World Cup slalom wins are the most for any Alpine skier in any discipline.

Shiffrin has said she has produced, at times, the best skiing of her career this season. She did so without making 86 the priority.

“86 has a mind of its own,” she told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Friday. “I just need to take care of my skiing.”

She can also recognize the gravity of the accomplishment.

“For everybody else, it was done,” or inevitable, she said. “For me, it was like, it never should have happened in the first place.

“It’s like a dream. If you told me this when I was 7 years old, I’d be freaking out, running around the house all night long.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Eric Frenzel
Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement
Fencing
Fencing body votes to lift ban on Russia, Belarus athletes
Pat McCormick
Pat McCormick, Olympic legend and greatest U.S. female diver, dies at 92