Tyreek Hill entered to race in first track meet since 2014

By Mar 10, 2023, 4:42 PM EST
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is entered to race the 60m at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hill, 29, is on the entry list to race in the 25-29 age division at 1:12 p.m. ET on USATF.TV. Masters meets do not typically include active Olympic-level athletes and are for athletes ages 25 and up, separated by age groups and including some who are over 100 years old.

Hill has not publicly announced that he will race on the track for the first time since 2014. On Friday afternoon, a USATF official said that he is planning to run when asked if the entry was the Dolphins wide receiver and if USATF expected him to race.

Three days ago, Hill shared video on social media of him practicing a block start on a track that appeared to be at the University of Miami.

“Felt good to put the spikes back on !!!,” was the caption.

In January 2020, Hill said he was serious about trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic track and field team after playing in that year’s Super Bowl. Then the pandemic postponed the Tokyo Games by one year, and Hill never raced.

Hill was a world-class sprinter in high school. He ran the 200m in 20.14 seconds at age 18, ranking him sixth in the U.S. in 2012.

Hill easily qualified for 2012 Olympic Trials (the automatic qualifying time was 20.55), and 20.14 would have made the 2012 Olympic team. But Hill did not race trials. He ran junior nationals and the world junior championships instead.

His personal best in the 100m was 10.19 seconds. He also ran 9.98, but it came with a 5.0 meter/second tailwind, which is 2.5 times the maximum tailwind for record purposes.

In the indoor 60m, which is not an Olympic distance, Hill’s personal best was 6.64 from 2014. The world’s fastest men run between 6.40 and 6.50 seconds.

Two years ago, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has rivaled Hill for the title of NFL’s fastest man, ran the 100m in 10.37 seconds, finishing last in a nine-man field of otherwise elite but not Olympic medal-level sprinters.

Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:31 PM EST
Eric Frenzel
German Eric Frenzel, the most decorated Nordic combined skier in history with seven Olympic medals, 18 world championships medals and five World Cup overall titles, announced he will retire at the end of this season.

Frenzel, 34, said he completed the circle of his career by winning his 18th world championships medal last week in Planica, Slovenia, the site of his first major international medals at the 2007 World Junior Championships, which took place two months after he became a father at age 18.

Frenzel won back-to-back Olympic normal hill titles in 2010 and 2014 and added five more Olympic medals, including four in the team event.

At worlds, he won three individual titles from 2011 through 2019, two more individual medals and 13 medals in team events.

On the World Cup, he won five consecutive overall titles from 2013 through 2017.

Frenzel tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of last year’s Olympics and missed both individual events. He came back to be part of Germany’s silver-medal team, tying Austrian Felix Gottwald for the most career Olympic Nordic combined medals. Frenzel has a better medal collection with three gold, two silver and two bronze to Gottwald’s three gold, one silver and three bronze.

This season, Frenzel ranks 18th in the World Cup with a best finish of fifth and placed 10th in his individual start at the world championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:02 PM EST
Since before this season started, Mikaela Shiffrin eschewed talk about the career World Cup wins record of 86, which has stood since 1989, believing it was too far away. Shiffrin, who began the October-to-March campaign with 74 wins, dismissed any chase storylines while racking up victories at her best clip since her record 17-win season in 2018-19.

Shiffrin remained pessimistic about catching Ingemar Stenmark this season, through breaking Lindsey Vonn‘s female wins record of 82 in January, becoming the most decorated skier in modern world championships history in February and last week clinching a fifth World Cup overall title, which crowns the world’s best all-around Alpine skier.

Nor did she waver in the minutes before her deciding run of Friday’s giant slalom in Åre, Sweden, a venue that carries so much career significance for her.

For the first time in her career, Shiffrin said she scanned live race results from the contenders who went before her. It wasn’t about learning how much of a lead she’d carry into her run after having the fastest first run by 58 hundredths of a second.

Rather, she was doing the math to learn whether or not she had clinched the season title in the GS.

The numbers spit out that Shiffrin had clinched the GS title — which she called her third “dream” for the season, after the overall and slalom titles; again note no mention of wins records. An emotion fell over Shiffrin as she readied for one of the defining runs of her career. I have nothing to lose.

“I have everything that I can gain from this if I just take a little bit of extra risk,” she later told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Shiffrin was sixth-fastest in the second run, and it was enough to prevail by 64 hundredths over Italian Federica Brignone. Shiffrin’s reaction in the finish area was typically subdued. She put her gloves on top of her helmet, then slid them down over her goggles and finally over her mouth.

Then Brignone and third-place Sara Hector of Sweden congratulated her. “You and Ingemar are the same,” one said.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

With her 86th career World Cup win, she tied Stenmark, a Swedish giant slalom and slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s, at the site of her first World Cup win at age 17 in December 2012.

“No matter what I do, it’s never going to be actually beating [Stenmark],” Shiffrin said, continuing another of her refrains over this season. “The number, OK, whatever, the numbers are the numbers.”

Shiffrin, at 27, is five years younger than Stenmark was when he reached 86. Stenmark held the wins record outright since passing Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll in January 1982.

Shiffrin’s first chance to break the record comes in a slalom, her best event, on Saturday in Åre, live on Peacock. That’s followed by next week’s season-ending World Cup Finals in Andorra, with one race in each of the four primary disciplines: downhill, super-G, GS and slalom (though Shiffrin plans to skip the downhill).

“Now everyone’s going to ask about 87,” she said, laughing. “It’s a pretty spectacular position to be in. I mean, we talked at the beginning of the season, like I don’t take it for granted to be in this place where people ask me about when am I going to win 86 or when I’m going to win 87. That’s, like, a pretty cool place to be, even though it can be difficult to focus sometimes. But today I felt like the focus was there when I needed it to be, so then it was just really fun to ski. And that’s how I hoped it would be.”

Shiffrin has a tour-leading 12 World Cup victories this season and last week clinched her fifth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, with seven races left on the 38-race schedule.

Also Friday, Shiffrin tied the female record with her 20th World Cup win in giant slalom, matching Vreni Schneider, a Swiss star of the 1980s and ’90s, and clinched her first season title in GS since 2019. Shiffrin’s 52 World Cup slalom wins are the most for any Alpine skier in any discipline.

Shiffrin has said she has produced, at times, the best skiing of her career this season. She did so without making 86 the priority.

“86 has a mind of its own,” she told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Friday. “I just need to take care of my skiing.”

She can also recognize the gravity of the accomplishment.

“For everybody else, it was done,” or inevitable, she said. “For me, it was like, it never should have happened in the first place.

“It’s like a dream. If you told me this when I was 7 years old, I’d be freaking out, running around the house all night long.”

