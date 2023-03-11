Marco Odermatt clinches World Cup overall title; can he break points record?

By Mar 11, 2023, 7:28 AM EST
Swiss Marco Odermatt mathematically clinched a repeat Alpine skiing World Cup overall title and has a chance to break the men’s record for most points in a single season.

Odermatt, 25, wrapped up the biggest annual prize in ski racing by winning a giant slalom on Saturday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

There are five races left in the 38-race season, including another GS in Kranjska Gora on Sunday, but Odermatt increased his lead over his closest challenger to an insurmountable 486 points. A race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale through the 30th-place finisher.

Since Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Odermatt’s closest pursuer, is skipping this weekend’s races, he cannot make up the gap on Odermatt even if he enters and wins all four of next week’s events at the World Cup Finals. Kilde is a downhill and super-G specialist and has never raced a World Cup slalom.

Last year, Odermatt became the youngest man to win the overall since Austrian Marcel Hirscher won the second of his record eight in a row in 2013.

Many believe Odermatt can have a streak that can rival the retired Hirscher’s.

Last year, he won the Olympic GS. This year, he won the world championships downhill and GS, showcasing a combination of speed and technical talent that no other male skier can currently rival.

It is reminiscent of Austrian Hermann Maier, who won world titles in the downhill, super-G and GS. In 2000, Maier set a then-record 2,000 points in one World Cup season. While women have surpassed that (Tina Maze and Mikaela Shiffrin), it remains the men’s record.

Odermatt is at 1,726 points. He ranks No. 1 in the world this season in GS and super-G and No. 3 in downhill. There are four races left this season among those disciplines, giving Odermatt a shot to break 2,000 at the World Cup Finals in Andorra.

There were 40 races in the 1999-00 season. Maier started 30 of them with 10 wins. Odermatt has started 22 races so far this season with 10 wins and 19 podiums.

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

By Mar 11, 2023, 8:19 AM EST
With wins on back-to-back days, Mikaela Shiffrin broke the career record for Alpine skiing World Cup victories, grabbing her 87th on Saturday in a slalom in Åre, Sweden.

Shiffrin prevailed by 92 hundredths of a second over Swiss Wendy Holdener combining times from two runs. Shiffrin raced on the 12th anniversary of her World Cup debut at age 15.

On Friday, she won a giant slalom in Åre to match Swede Ingemar Stenmark‘s record of 86 World Cup wins. Stenmark was a slalom and giant slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s and held the record since January 1982.

“After such an incredible day yesterday, I feel like no pressure [in the first run],” Shiffrin told Austrian broadcaster ORF between Saturday’s two runs.

Shiffrin is up to 13 World Cup wins this season, the most for any man or woman in one season since her record 17-victory campaign in 2018-19. She is expected to race three more times at next week’s World Cup Finals in Andorra, live on Peacock.

On Saturday, she became the third skier to eclipse 2,000 points in one World Cup season (Tina Maze scored 2,414 in 2013, and Shiffrin had 2,204 in 2019). Each race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale through one point for the 30th-place skier.

There is always another number to chase, and for Shiffrin, the obvious one is 100. She is expected to race at least through the next Winter Olympics in 2026, giving her at least three more World Cup seasons. She averaged eight wins per season since her first World Cup victory in December 2012.

Aside from that round number, these are the athletes with the most World Cup wins across Winter Olympic sports: Marit Bjørgen (114, cross-country skiing), Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (98, speed skating) and Ole Einar Bjørndalen (95, biathlon).

Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches World Cup overall title; can he break points record?
Tyreek Hill entered to race in first track meet since 2014

By Mar 10, 2023, 4:42 PM EST
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is entered to race the 60m at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hill, 29, is on the entry list to race in the 25-29 age division at 1:12 p.m. ET on USATF.TV. Masters meets do not typically include active Olympic-level athletes and are for athletes ages 25 and up, separated by age groups and including some who are over 100 years old.

Hill has not publicly announced that he will race on the track for the first time since 2014. On Friday afternoon, a USATF official said that he is planning to run when asked if the entry was the Dolphins wide receiver and if USATF expected him to race.

Three days ago, Hill shared video on social media of him practicing a block start on a track that appeared to be at the University of Miami.

“Felt good to put the spikes back on !!!,” was the caption.

In January 2020, Hill said he was serious about trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic track and field team after playing in that year’s Super Bowl. Then the pandemic postponed the Tokyo Games by one year, and Hill never raced.

Hill was a world-class sprinter in high school. He ran the 200m in 20.14 seconds at age 18, ranking him sixth in the U.S. in 2012.

Hill easily qualified for 2012 Olympic Trials (the automatic qualifying time was 20.55), and 20.14 would have made the 2012 Olympic team. But Hill did not race trials. He ran junior nationals and the world junior championships instead.

His personal best in the 100m was 10.19 seconds. He also ran 9.98, but it came with a 5.0 meter/second tailwind, which is 2.5 times the maximum tailwind for record purposes.

In the indoor 60m, which is not an Olympic distance, Hill’s personal best was 6.64 from 2014. The world’s fastest men run between 6.40 and 6.50 seconds.

Two years ago, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has rivaled Hill for the title of NFL’s fastest man, ran the 100m in 10.37 seconds, finishing last in a nine-man field of otherwise elite but not Olympic medal-level sprinters.

