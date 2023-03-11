Tyreek Hill races in first track meet since 2014

By Mar 11, 2023, 1:28 PM EST
Tyreek Hill
Getty
0 Comments

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ran 6.70 seconds in the 60m in his first track race since 2014 at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The time ranks Hill outside the top 200 men in the world this year in the event.

He reacted on Twitter.

Masters meets do not typically include active Olympic-level athletes and are for athletes ages 25 and up, separated by age groups and including some who are over 100 years old.

Earlier this week, Hill shared video on social media of him practicing a block start on a track that appeared to be at the University of Miami.

“Felt good to put the spikes back on !!!,” was the caption.

In January 2020, Hill said he was serious about trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic track and field team after playing in that year’s Super Bowl. Then the pandemic postponed the Tokyo Games by one year, and Hill never raced.

Hill was a world-class sprinter in high school. He ran the 200m in 20.14 seconds at age 18, ranking him sixth in the U.S. in 2012.

Hill easily qualified for 2012 Olympic Trials (the automatic qualifying time was 20.55), and 20.14 would have made the 2012 Olympic team. But Hill did not race trials. He ran junior nationals and the world junior championships instead.

His personal best in the 100m was 10.19 seconds. He also ran 9.98, but it came with a 5.0 meter/second tailwind, which is 2.5 times the maximum tailwind for record purposes.

In the indoor 60m, which is not an Olympic distance, Hill’s personal best is 6.64 from 2014. The world’s fastest men run between 6.40 and 6.50 seconds.

Two years ago, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has rivaled Hill for the title of NFL’s fastest man, ran the 100m in 10.37 seconds, finishing last in a nine-man field of otherwise elite but not Olympic medal-level sprinters.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches World Cup overall title; can he break points record?
Eric Frenzel
Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

By Mar 11, 2023, 9:25 AM EST
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin admitted she could have not cared at all about Saturday’s slalom. Her focus was Friday’s giant slalom and locking up the season title in that discipline.

Yet as she approached the start gate in the early afternoon in Åre, Sweden, a familiar uncomfortable nervousness fell over her heart.

Shiffrin focused, propelled herself down the course, and 50 precise seconds later, broke the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record with her 87th victory.

“I still had the same feeling in the start of this run that I have every race,” she told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

With wins on back-to-back days, Shiffrin tied and then passed Swede Ingemar Stenmark‘s record of 86 World Cup wins. Stenmark was a slalom and giant slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s and held the record since January 1982.

Shiffrin prevailed Saturday by 92 hundredths of a second over Swiss Wendy Holdener combining times from two runs. Shiffrin raced on the 12th anniversary of her World Cup debut at age 15.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Her celebration was trademark subdued. She took deep breaths, crouched and buried her head in her knees. Moments later, Swede Anna Swenn Larsson, who finished third, congratulated her.

“You are f—ing insane,” Swenn Larsson said.

Later on the podium, Holdener joked that she has finished in second place “25 times because of you.” Holdener has actually finished runner-up to Shiffrin in 12 World Cup races, but she summed up the reputation of quite a few excellent technical skiers over the last decade.

Shiffrin then looked over to her mom and coach, Eileen, who was with two at first unrecognizable people bundled up in winter clothing. It took Shiffrin a moment to realize it was her sibling, brother Taylor, and his wife, Kristiana Oslund, who flew to Sweden to surprise her.

Only recently did Stenmark’s wins record become a target. Breaking the record is great, but not a dream come true. She said that having her family there made the day among the most memorable of her career.

“It’s a little bit funny how something I never thought about can become important because of who’s talking about it,” she told Swiss broadcaster SRF. “Everyone’s talking about it, and it becomes important for the sport, or for the people who are around me, so that it becomes important for me, too. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Shiffrin is up to 13 World Cup wins this season, the most for any man or woman in one season since her record 17-victory campaign in 2018-19. She is expected to race three more times at next week’s World Cup Finals in Andorra, live on Peacock.

On Saturday, she became the third skier to eclipse 2,000 points in one World Cup season (Tina Maze scored 2,414 in 2013, and Shiffrin had 2,204 in 2019). Each race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale through one point for the 30th-place skier.

There is always another number to chase, and for Shiffrin, the obvious one is 100. She is expected to race at least through the next Winter Olympics in 2026, giving her at least three more World Cup seasons. She averaged eight wins per season since her first World Cup victory in December 2012.

Aside from that round number, these are the athletes with the most World Cup wins across Winter Olympic sports: Marit Bjørgen (114, cross-country skiing), Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (98, speed skating) and Ole Einar Bjørndalen (95, biathlon).

Perhaps the most wild part of all this isn’t that Shiffrin broke the record, but the idea that she may be nowhere close to done winning.

“It’s pretty hard to describe and not over yet, which is even more ridiculous,” she said. “I shouldn’t feel pressure, but somehow I feel something in my heartbeat. That’s the anticipation that we want to feel in ski racing. I have it. It’s stronger than ever.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill races in first track meet since 2014
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches World Cup overall title; can he break points record?
Eric Frenzel
Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement

Marco Odermatt clinches World Cup overall title; can he break points record?

By Mar 11, 2023, 7:28 AM EST
Marco Odermatt
Getty
0 Comments

Swiss Marco Odermatt mathematically clinched a repeat Alpine skiing World Cup overall title and has a chance to break the men’s record for most points in a single season.

Odermatt, 25, wrapped up the biggest annual prize in ski racing by winning a giant slalom on Saturday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

There are five races left in the 38-race season, including another GS in Kranjska Gora on Sunday, but Odermatt increased his lead over his closest challenger to an insurmountable 486 points. A race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale through the 30th-place finisher.

Since Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Odermatt’s closest pursuer, is skipping this weekend’s races, he cannot make up the gap on Odermatt even if he enters and wins all four of next week’s events at the World Cup Finals. Kilde is a downhill and super-G specialist and has never raced a World Cup slalom.

Last year, Odermatt became the youngest man to win the overall since Austrian Marcel Hirscher won the second of his record eight in a row in 2013.

Many believe Odermatt can have a streak that can rival the retired Hirscher’s.

Last year, he won the Olympic GS. This year, he won the world championships downhill and GS, showcasing a combination of speed and technical talent that no other male skier can currently rival.

It is reminiscent of Austrian Hermann Maier, who won world titles in the downhill, super-G and GS. In 2000, Maier set a then-record 2,000 points in one World Cup season. While women have surpassed that (Tina Maze and Mikaela Shiffrin), it remains the men’s record.

Odermatt is at 1,726 points. He ranks No. 1 in the world this season in GS and super-G and No. 3 in downhill. There are four races left this season among those disciplines, giving Odermatt a shot to break 2,000 at the World Cup Finals in Andorra.

There were 40 races in the 1999-00 season. Maier started 30 of them with 10 wins. Odermatt has started 22 races so far this season with 10 wins and 19 podiums.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill races in first track meet since 2014
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Eric Frenzel
Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement