Tyreek Hill races in first track meet since 2014

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ran 6.70 seconds in the 60m in his first track race since 2014 at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
The time ranks Hill outside the top 200 men in the world this year in the event.
He reacted on Twitter.
Masters meets do not typically include active Olympic-level athletes and are for athletes ages 25 and up, separated by age groups and including some who are over 100 years old.
Earlier this week, Hill shared video on social media of him practicing a block start on a track that appeared to be at the University of Miami.
“Felt good to put the spikes back on !!!,” was the caption.
In January 2020, Hill said he was serious about trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic track and field team after playing in that year’s Super Bowl. Then the pandemic postponed the Tokyo Games by one year, and Hill never raced.
Hill was a world-class sprinter in high school. He ran the 200m in 20.14 seconds at age 18, ranking him sixth in the U.S. in 2012.
Hill easily qualified for 2012 Olympic Trials (the automatic qualifying time was 20.55), and 20.14 would have made the 2012 Olympic team. But Hill did not race trials. He ran junior nationals and the world junior championships instead.
His personal best in the 100m was 10.19 seconds. He also ran 9.98, but it came with a 5.0 meter/second tailwind, which is 2.5 times the maximum tailwind for record purposes.
In the indoor 60m, which is not an Olympic distance, Hill’s personal best is 6.64 from 2014. The world’s fastest men run between 6.40 and 6.50 seconds.
Two years ago, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has rivaled Hill for the title of NFL’s fastest man, ran the 100m in 10.37 seconds, finishing last in a nine-man field of otherwise elite but not Olympic medal-level sprinters.
