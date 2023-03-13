Jasmine Moore records farthest triple jump in U.S. history, and then jumps farther

By Mar 13, 2023, 8:30 AM EDT
Jasmine Moore
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The best U.S. track and field performances usually come at the Olympics or world championships. Jasmine Moore did it at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Moore, a Tokyo Olympian and University of Florida junior, recorded the best triple jump by an American woman — indoors or outdoors — and then broke her new record later in the competition.

Moore triple jumped 15.08 meters and then 15.12 meters through the thin air of Albuquerque on Saturday, becoming the first U.S. woman to break the 15-meter barrier indoors or outdoors. Her five fair triple jumps were the five farthest indoor triple jumps in American history.

She also won Friday’s long jump with a collegiate indoor record 7.03-meter leap. Her results would have earned a silver medal in each event at last year’s world outdoor championships.

“Coach Nic [Petersen] and Coach [Mike] Holloway have been calling me 1-5-7 because they know the magic numbers are 15 meters and seven meters,” said Moore, who became the fourth woman to clear both barriers in a career (indoors or outdoors). “So, for me to break both of them this weekend, I’m just super emotional and very, very grateful.”

The previous U.S. indoor triple jump record of 14.64 meters was held by Tori Franklin, who last year earned bronze at the world outdoor championships, becoming the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic or outdoor world medal in the event.

Keturah Orji, who holds the outdoor U.S. record of 14.92 meters, owns the best U.S. Olympic finish of fourth place from 2016.

Moore, then 20, was 23rd at the Tokyo Games as the youngest U.S. Olympic female triple jumper in history, according to Olympedia.org. She was 13th at last year’s worlds in both the long jump and triple jump, missing each final by one spot.

She now ranks 17th on the world all-time triple jump list combining indoor and outdoor marks. Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas holds both world records — 15.74 meters indoors and 15.67 indoors.

“Of course you watch Rojas do it, and it looks so easy,” Moore said of triple jumping 15 meters. “Of course, I was just like, OK, this is my goal one day. So for it to happen here, indoors, was just crazy. Twice.”

Dick Fosbury, Olympic champion who revolutionized high jump, dies at 76

By Mar 13, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT
Dick Fosbury
USOPC Archives
Dick Fosbury, who won the 1968 Olympic high jump title using a new, back-first high jump technique known as the Fosbury Flop, died Sunday morning at age 76.

Fosbury died peacefully after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma, according to Schulte Sports Marketing & Public Relations, which had represented him.

Fosbury was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

Fosbury began working on his “flop” high jump technique as a high school sophomore in Medford, Oregon, and had it fully developed by graduation.

“I converted the old ‘scissors’ style, where a jumper would hurdle over the bar, and their legs would do a scissor kick,” he said in a 2017 interview for the NBC Sports film “1968” on the Mexico City Olympics. “I changed that style and modernized it to make it more efficient.”

He said he first used it an April 1963 meet, soon after turning 16 years old.

“Up until that time, my coach had been trying to teach me to use the straddle technique. My results were terrible. I was the worst guy in the entire district in the high jump,” Fosbury said. “I improved a half a foot that day just by changing my body position from sitting over the bar into a back layout.”

In the mid-1960s, Fosbury estimated that 95% of high jumpers used the western roll or straddle technique, where an athlete would throw an arm and a leg over the bar and go over on their belly.

“When we first saw him [doing the flop], we were saying, ‘Oh man, what a nutcase here with this guy,'” 1968 Olympic silver medalist Ed Caruthers said in 2017. “I’ve seen some unorthodox styles of jumping before, and none of them panned out.”

Fosbury said he was the only person doing the flop at the 1968 Olympics. He broke the Olympic record with it, clearing 2.24 meters for gold.

“When we were going for a medal, the crowd was completely silent and focused on my attempts each time that I jumped,” Fosbury said. “That was the best day of my life.

“The crowd loved [the flop]. The coaches hated it. Especially the ones that had adopted the straddle and really worked to train and coach their athletes to use it. So they didn’t like some guy coming in with something that was different and beat them.”

The technique has since become standard in the event.

“I introduced the entire world to a different way to clear the bar,” Fosbury said.

A statue depicting Fosbury performing his flop was unveiled at Oregon State, his alma mater, in 2018.

Fosbury was part of a legendary 1968 U.S. Olympic track and field team that also included 200m gold and bronze medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos, plus gold medalists Bob Beamon (long jump), Al Oerter (discus), Wyomia Tyus and Jim Hines (100m), Lee Evans (400m), Madeline Manning Mims (800m), Willie Davenport (110m hurdles), Bob Seagren (pole vault), Randy Matson (shot put), Bill Toomey (decathlon) and the men’s and women’s 4x100m and men’s 4x400m relays.

 

Vanessa Ferrari, after defying age in Tokyo, returns to gymnastics training

By Mar 13, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Vanessa Ferrari
Getty
Italian Vanessa Ferrari, who in Tokyo became the second woman in her 30s to win an Olympic artistic gymnastics medal in the last 50 years, recently returned to training and wants to reach a fifth Olympics in 2024.

Ferrari, 32, at first returned to the gym in September from February 2022 Achilles surgery, but she soon slowed the return because her foot bothered her, a representative for the gymnast said in an email on Monday. She is ramping back up now.

The rep confirmed reported comments about the comeback from her longtime coach on a broadcast last week.

“She is now back in the gym and will gradually intensify the workloads on her feet,” the representative said, noting it was Ferrari’s fifth foot surgery. “Clearly there are many unknowns, age, foot problems, but Vanessa wants to try and reach her fifth Olympics.”

Ferrari took floor exercise silver in Tokyo behind American Jade Carey, becoming the second-oldest women’s artistic gymnastics medalist in the last 50 years after Uzbek Oksana Chusovitina, according to Olympedia.org. Chusovitina is the lone female gymnast to compete in more than five Olympics.

Ferrari’s first Olympic medal came 15 years after she won the world all-around title, and it was Italy’s first women’s artistic gymnastics medal since 1928. She has not competed since the Tokyo Games.

Ferrari has multiple nicknames, including “The Cannibal” and “The Lioness” for her competitive drive.

The Italian women’s team finished fourth in Tokyo with Ferrari and fifth at last year’s worlds without her (and without 2022 European all-around champion Asia D’Amato). Team event sizes went from four gymnasts back up to five after Tokyo.

Come the 2024 Paris Games, Ferrari will be older than any female Olympic medalist in any gymnastics discipline since the 1956 Melbourne Games, when Hungarian Ágnes Keleti won four golds and two silvers at 35.

