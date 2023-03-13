Vanessa Ferrari, after defying age in Tokyo, returns to gymnastics training

Vanessa Ferrari
Italian Vanessa Ferrari, who in Tokyo became the second woman in her 30s to win an Olympic artistic gymnastics medal in the last 50 years, recently returned to training and wants to reach a fifth Olympics in 2024.

Ferrari, 32, at first returned to the gym in September from February 2022 Achilles surgery, but she soon slowed the return because her foot bothered her, a representative for the gymnast said in an email on Monday. She is ramping back up now.

The rep confirmed reported comments about the comeback from her longtime coach on a broadcast last week.

“She is now back in the gym and will gradually intensify the workloads on her feet,” the representative said, noting it was Ferrari’s fifth foot surgery. “Clearly there are many unknowns, age, foot problems, but Vanessa wants to try and reach her fifth Olympics.”

Ferrari took floor exercise silver in Tokyo behind American Jade Carey, becoming the second-oldest women’s artistic gymnastics medalist in the last 50 years after Uzbek Oksana Chusovitina, according to Olympedia.org. Chusovitina is the lone female gymnast to compete in more than five Olympics.

Ferrari’s first Olympic medal came 15 years after she won the world all-around title, and it was Italy’s first women’s artistic gymnastics medal since 1928. She has not competed since the Tokyo Games.

Ferrari has multiple nicknames, including “The Cannibal” and “The Lioness” for her competitive drive.

The Italian women’s team finished fourth in Tokyo with Ferrari and fifth at last year’s worlds without her (and without 2022 European all-around champion Asia D’Amato). Team event sizes went from four gymnasts back up to five after Tokyo.

Come the 2024 Paris Games, Ferrari will be older than any female Olympic medalist in any gymnastics discipline since the 1956 Melbourne Games, when Hungarian Ágnes Keleti won four golds and two silvers at 35.

Dick Fosbury, Olympic champion who revolutionized high jump, dies at 76

Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury, who won the 1968 Olympic high jump title using a new, back-first high jump technique known as the Fosbury Flop, died Sunday morning at age 76.

Fosbury died peacefully after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma, according to Schulte Sports Marketing & Public Relations, which had represented him.

Fosbury was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

Fosbury began working on his “flop” high jump technique as a high school sophomore in Medford, Oregon, and had it fully developed by graduation.

“I converted the old ‘scissors’ style, where a jumper would hurdle over the bar, and their legs would do a scissor kick,” he said in a 2017 interview for the NBC Sports film “1968” on the Mexico City Olympics. “I changed that style and modernized it to make it more efficient.”

He said he first used it an April 1963 meet, soon after turning 16 years old.

“Up until that time, my coach had been trying to teach me to use the straddle technique. My results were terrible. I was the worst guy in the entire district in the high jump,” Fosbury said. “I improved a half a foot that day just by changing my body position from sitting over the bar into a back layout.”

In the mid-1960s, Fosbury estimated that 95% of high jumpers used the western roll or straddle technique, where an athlete would throw an arm and a leg over the bar and go over on their belly.

“When we first saw him [doing the flop], we were saying, ‘Oh man, what a nutcase here with this guy,'” 1968 Olympic silver medalist Ed Caruthers said in 2017. “I’ve seen some unorthodox styles of jumping before, and none of them panned out.”

Fosbury said he was the only person doing the flop at the 1968 Olympics. He broke the Olympic record with it, clearing 2.24 meters for gold.

“When we were going for a medal, the crowd was completely silent and focused on my attempts each time that I jumped,” Fosbury said. “That was the best day of my life.

“The crowd loved [the flop]. The coaches hated it. Especially the ones that had adopted the straddle and really worked to train and coach their athletes to use it. So they didn’t like some guy coming in with something that was different and beat them.”

The technique has since become standard in the event.

“I introduced the entire world to a different way to clear the bar,” Fosbury said.

A statue depicting Fosbury performing his flop was unveiled at Oregon State, his alma mater, in 2018.

Fosbury was part of a legendary 1968 U.S. Olympic track and field team that also included 200m gold and bronze medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos, plus gold medalists Bob Beamon (long jump), Al Oerter (discus), Wyomia Tyus and Jim Hines (100m), Lee Evans (400m), Madeline Manning Mims (800m), Willie Davenport (110m hurdles), Bob Seagren (pole vault), Randy Matson (shot put), Bill Toomey (decathlon) and the men’s and women’s 4x100m and men’s 4x400m relays.

 

Mikaela Shiffrin gets new head coach, an Alpine skiing trailblazer

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has a new head coach starting after this season — Karin Harjo, who as of last year as the Canadian women’s head coach was the only woman leading a national Alpine skiing team on the World Cup.

Harjo, who has coached for 23 years, including with the U.S. women’s team from 2015 to 2022, replaces Mike Day, who worked with Shiffrin from 2016 until last month.

Harjo will start in her new role next month, after this week’s season-ending World Cup Finals. Shiffrin, who in her most recent race on Saturday broke the career Alpine World Cup wins record, is expected to race a super-G on Thursday, a slalom on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday (broadcast schedule here).

“I’m really looking forward to working with Karin again, this time more directly as my new head coach,” Shiffrin said in a press release. “For a large part of my career, I’ve gotten to work with her here and there with her positions on the women’s tech team and then speed team in more recent years. I’ve witnessed her exceptional work ethic, her ability to work well with other coaches, and most importantly her connection and dedication to her athletes. I believe she can add a huge benefit to my program in the coming years and will provide a fresh and new way of thinking as we move forward.”

Harjo led a Canadian women’s team that last season earned its first world championships medal in 20 years (Laurence St-Germain‘s slalom gold over Shiffrin) and first World Cup win in seven years (Valerie Grenier in a giant slalom).

Before that, Harjo was an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s technical program (slalom and giant slalom) from 2015-17 and an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s speed program (downhill and super-G) from 2017 to 2022.

“I am beyond excited and humbled by the opportunity to work with Mikaela in this capacity,” Harjo said in a press release. “I started my World Cup coaching career working with the U.S. women’s tech team, and have always been impressed with Mikaela’s focus, resilience and dedication to the process. Her work ethic is second to none, and I’m looking forward to working with her in this next stage of her career. The thing that strikes me the most about Mikaela is that she has already achieved so much, but she still knows there’s still room for betterment. I like to think I approach my coaching career in this way, and I’m so looking forward to working together with Mikaela and the team.”

In 2016, Harjo became the first woman to set a women’s World Cup technical course for the first slalom run in Flachau, Austria. In 2022, she became the second woman to be a national team head coach on the World Cup after Marie-Theres Nadig, the Swiss women’s head coach in 2004-05.

Shiffrin told Day during February’s worlds that she planned to take a new direction with her staff at the end of the season, and Day decided to leave immediately, Shiffrin’s publicist said. Day did not publicly comment.

Shiffrin has also been coached through her career by her mom, Eileen.

