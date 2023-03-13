At short track worlds, the Dutch end a dynasty shared by rivals

By Mar 13, 2023, 7:52 AM EDT
Short Track Speed Skating
Getty
0 Comments

The Netherlands won all four women’s events at the world short track speed skating championships and became the first nation other than China and South Korea to top the gold-medal standings outright at a fully attended worlds in at least 25 years.

The Dutch, historically the most successful nation in long-track speed skating, were led on the smaller oval by Xandra Velzeboer, who won the 500m (in a Dutch medals sweep) and 1000m over the weekend.

Worlds were at Mokdong Ice Rink, the longtime hub of South Korean skating in Seoul.

Suzanne Schulting, the two-time reigning Olympic 1000m champion, won the 1500m. The Dutch also won the women’s relay and the mixed relay for five gold medals total.

“We dominated this competition,” Schulting said, according to the International Skating Union. “It’s very special to see how Xandra dealt with all the pressure here as well. To speak for myself, I’m just done and feeling empty.”

South Korea was second with two golds, both from Park Ji-Won (men’s 1000m and 1500m).

Park is unique. At 26, he has never competed in the Olympics, yet this World Cup season was the world’s top male skater after not competing on the top international level since February 2020.

“I’m the best out there, and I’ll try to keep this status for a long time,” Park said, according to the ISU. “I know the king’s crown weighs heavy, but I’m going to take on this burden and continue to race like nobody has ever done before.”

Come the next Olympics in 2026, Park will be older than any previous South Korean to compete in an individual short track event at a Winter Games, according to Olympedia.org.

Corinne Stoddard posted the top American finish at worlds — fifth in the 500m. The U.S. last won a world medal in 2014.

Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympic host, was without Arianna Fontana, the record 11-time Olympic short track medalist who took this season off. Fontana, who made her Olympic debut at the 2006 Torino Games at age 15, was expected to return for the 2023-24 season, her representative said in December.

In her absence, Pietro Sighel gave Italy its first Olympic or world title in a men’s event since 1999 (Fabio Carta), taking the 500m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury, Olympic champion who revolutionized high jump, dies at 76
Vanessa Ferrari
Vanessa Ferrari, after defying age in Tokyo, returns to gymnastics training
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin gets new head coach, an Alpine skiing trailblazer

Dick Fosbury, Olympic champion who revolutionized high jump, dies at 76

By Mar 13, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT
Dick Fosbury
USOPC Archives
0 Comments

Dick Fosbury, who won the 1968 Olympic high jump title using a new, back-first high jump technique known as the Fosbury Flop, died Sunday morning at age 76.

Fosbury died peacefully after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma, according to Schulte Sports Marketing & Public Relations, which had represented him.

Fosbury was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

Fosbury began working on his “flop” high jump technique as a high school sophomore in Medford, Oregon, and had it fully developed by graduation.

“I converted the old ‘scissors’ style, where a jumper would hurdle over the bar, and their legs would do a scissor kick,” he said in a 2017 interview for the NBC Sports film “1968” on the Mexico City Olympics. “I changed that style and modernized it to make it more efficient.”

He said he first used it an April 1963 meet, soon after turning 16 years old.

“Up until that time, my coach had been trying to teach me to use the straddle technique. My results were terrible. I was the worst guy in the entire district in the high jump,” Fosbury said. “I improved a half a foot that day just by changing my body position from sitting over the bar into a back layout.”

In the mid-1960s, Fosbury estimated that 95% of high jumpers used the western roll or straddle technique, where an athlete would throw an arm and a leg over the bar and go over on their belly.

“When we first saw him [doing the flop], we were saying, ‘Oh man, what a nutcase here with this guy,'” 1968 Olympic silver medalist Ed Caruthers said in 2017. “I’ve seen some unorthodox styles of jumping before, and none of them panned out.”

Fosbury said he was the only person doing the flop at the 1968 Olympics. He broke the Olympic record with it, clearing 2.24 meters for gold.

“When we were going for a medal, the crowd was completely silent and focused on my attempts each time that I jumped,” Fosbury said. “That was the best day of my life.

“The crowd loved [the flop]. The coaches hated it. Especially the ones that had adopted the straddle and really worked to train and coach their athletes to use it. So they didn’t like some guy coming in with something that was different and beat them.”

The technique has since become standard in the event.

“I introduced the entire world to a different way to clear the bar,” Fosbury said.

A statue depicting Fosbury performing his flop was unveiled at Oregon State, his alma mater, in 2018.

Fosbury was part of a legendary 1968 U.S. Olympic track and field team that also included 200m gold and bronze medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos, plus gold medalists Bob Beamon (long jump), Al Oerter (discus), Wyomia Tyus and Jim Hines (100m), Lee Evans (400m), Madeline Manning Mims (800m), Willie Davenport (110m hurdles), Bob Seagren (pole vault), Randy Matson (shot put), Bill Toomey (decathlon) and the men’s and women’s 4x100m and men’s 4x400m relays.

 

Vanessa Ferrari, after defying age in Tokyo, returns to gymnastics training

By Mar 13, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Vanessa Ferrari
Getty
0 Comments

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, who in Tokyo became the second woman in her 30s to win an Olympic artistic gymnastics medal in the last 50 years, recently returned to training and wants to reach a fifth Olympics in 2024.

Ferrari, 32, at first returned to the gym in September from February 2022 Achilles surgery, but she soon slowed the return because her foot bothered her, a representative for the gymnast said in an email on Monday. She is ramping back up now.

The rep confirmed reported comments about the comeback from her longtime coach on a broadcast last week.

“She is now back in the gym and will gradually intensify the workloads on her feet,” the representative said, noting it was Ferrari’s fifth foot surgery. “Clearly there are many unknowns, age, foot problems, but Vanessa wants to try and reach her fifth Olympics.”

Ferrari took floor exercise silver in Tokyo behind American Jade Carey, becoming the second-oldest women’s artistic gymnastics medalist in the last 50 years after Uzbek Oksana Chusovitina, according to Olympedia.org. Chusovitina is the lone female gymnast to compete in more than five Olympics.

Ferrari’s first Olympic medal came 15 years after she won the world all-around title, and it was Italy’s first women’s artistic gymnastics medal since 1928. She has not competed since the Tokyo Games.

Ferrari has multiple nicknames, including “The Cannibal” and “The Lioness” for her competitive drive.

The Italian women’s team finished fourth in Tokyo with Ferrari and fifth at last year’s worlds without her (and without 2022 European all-around champion Asia D’Amato). Team event sizes went from four gymnasts back up to five after Tokyo.

Come the 2024 Paris Games, Ferrari will be older than any female Olympic medalist in any gymnastics discipline since the 1956 Melbourne Games, when Hungarian Ágnes Keleti won four golds and two silvers at 35.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury, Olympic champion who revolutionized high jump, dies at 76
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin gets new head coach, an Alpine skiing trailblazer
Jasmine Moore
Jasmine Moore records farthest triple jump in U.S. history, and then jumps...