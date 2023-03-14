Michael Phelps leads 2023 International Swimming Hall of Fame class

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Phelps will be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in September, leading a class that also includes his career-long coach Bob Bowman, plus Trischa Zorn-Hudson, the most decorated Paralympian in history with 55 medals.

They’re joined in the class of 2023 by fellow swimmers Missy Franklin, Kirsty Coventry, Kosuke Kitajima and Cesar Cielo, diver Wu Minxia, artistic swimmer Natalia Ischenko, water polo player Heather Petri, open-water swimmer Stèphane Lecat, coach Chris Carver and special contributor Sam Ramsamy.

The Hall of Fame is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Athletes become eligible for induction after being retired for four years or at least one Olympic quadrennial.

Those 30 and older who have not officially retired may be considered for induction if they otherwise meet eligibility requirements.

Phelps retired after the 2016 Rio Games with Olympic records of 28 medals and 23 gold medals. He was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame last year.

Zorn-Hudson, the first Paralympian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, won her 55 medals from 1980 through 2004. She was also inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame last year.

Franklin, a backstroker and freestyler who retired in 2018, won four gold and one bronze at the 2012 Olympics as a rising high school senior. She followed that with a female record six golds at the 2013 Worlds, then began dealing with injury setbacks.

Coventry, a five-time Olympian and fellow backstroker, became the first and so for lone individual Olympic medalist for Zimbabwe, taking seven medals between the 2004 and 2008 Games. She has been an IOC member since 2013.

Kitajima is considered by many the greatest backstroker in history. The Japanese megastar swept the 100m and 200m events at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics among seven total medals in four Olympic appearances.

Cielo won Brazil’s first and so far lone Olympic swimming gold medal, taking the 50m freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Games. He remains the world record holder.

China’s Wu is one of two divers to win five Olympic gold medals.

The Russian Ishchenko won gold in all five of her Olympic events from 2008 through 2016.

Petri was on the first four U.S. Olympic women’s water polo teams, earning four medals, including gold in 2012, her final Games.

The Frenchman Lecat took bronze in the open-water 25km at the 2001 World Championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!