Michael Phelps leads 2023 International Swimming Hall of Fame class

By Mar 14, 2023, 12:03 PM EDT
Michael Phelps
Getty
Michael Phelps will be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in September, leading a class that also includes his career-long coach Bob Bowman, plus Trischa Zorn-Hudson, the most decorated Paralympian in history with 55 medals.

They’re joined in the class of 2023 by fellow swimmers Missy Franklin, Kirsty Coventry, Kosuke Kitajima and Cesar Cielo, diver Wu Minxia, artistic swimmer Natalia Ischenko, water polo player Heather Petri, open-water swimmer Stèphane Lecat, coach Chris Carver and special contributor Sam Ramsamy.

The Hall of Fame is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Athletes become eligible for induction after being retired for four years or at least one Olympic quadrennial.

Those 30 and older who have not officially retired may be considered for induction if they otherwise meet eligibility requirements.

Phelps retired after the 2016 Rio Games with Olympic records of 28 medals and 23 gold medals. He was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame last year.

Zorn-Hudson, the first Paralympian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, won her 55 medals from 1980 through 2004. She was also inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame last year.

Franklin, a backstroker and freestyler who retired in 2018, won four gold and one bronze at the 2012 Olympics as a rising high school senior. She followed that with a female record six golds at the 2013 Worlds, then began dealing with injury setbacks.

Coventry, a five-time Olympian and fellow backstroker, became the first and so for lone individual Olympic medalist for Zimbabwe, taking seven medals between the 2004 and 2008 Games. She has been an IOC member since 2013.

Kitajima is considered by many the greatest backstroker in history. The Japanese megastar swept the 100m and 200m events at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics among seven total medals in four Olympic appearances.

Cielo won Brazil’s first and so far lone Olympic swimming gold medal, taking the 50m freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Games. He remains the world record holder.

China’s Wu is one of two divers to win five Olympic gold medals.

The Russian Ishchenko won gold in all five of her Olympic events from 2008 through 2016.

Petri was on the first four U.S. Olympic women’s water polo teams, earning four medals, including gold in 2012, her final Games.

The Frenchman Lecat took bronze in the open-water 25km at the 2001 World Championships.

Associated PressMar 14, 2023, 1:58 PM EDT
USA Swimming Relay
Getty
USA Swimming will reward its athletes financially if the Americans sweep all seven relays at this summer’s world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The program announced Tuesday by the sport’s national governing body involves the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays, 4x100m freestyle relays, 4x200m free relays and mixed-gender 4x100m medley relay.

If the U.S. wins all seven of these relays at the world meet in Fukuoka, Japan, in July, all the pool and open-water world team members will split $500,000. If the Americans finish first, second or third in all the relays, they will split $150,000.

At the Paris Olympics, if the U.S. sweeps the relays, all the swimmers will split $1 million. If the team earns a medal in every relay, the athletes will share $250,000.

“This is an unprecedented incentive program with the ultimate goal of extraordinary relay success,” national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said. ”While many might see swimming as an individual sport, we at USA Swimming know that a team focus is the very core of our success. We have a proud tradition in Olympic and World Championship relays, and we hope to foster that culture and camaraderie in the next wave of athletes.”

To qualify for a relay at the Olympics, a country needs to finish in the top three at the world championships. The other way in is to post a top-13 time among countries in combined results from this summer’s world meet and the February 2024 Worlds in Qatar.

The U.S. won two of the seven relays at the Tokyo Olympics, its fewest relay titles since 1956, when there were two relays on the Olympic program.

It last swept the Olympic relays in 1996, when there were six.

It won five of eight relays at the 2022 World Championships.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, biathlon star from Norway, sets retirement

By Mar 14, 2023, 1:47 PM EDT
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland
Getty
Norway’s Marte Olsbu Røiseland, who won five biathlon medals at last year’s Olympics, including two individual golds, announced she will retire after this weekend’s season-ending World Cup stop in Oslo.

“It’s the right time,” the 32-year-old Røiseland said, according to the International Biathlon Union (IBU). “I just feel it. It’s a feeling I had the whole year, actually.”

Røiseland was one of the most dominant athletes across all sports at the Olympics, tying the record for most medals won at one Winter Games, then missed the first month of this past season due to health issues.

She won one individual bronze medal and two relay golds at last month’s world championships, then earned her two World Cup wins this season two weeks ago.

“Last year was an incredible season, but I’m so glad I took another year,” she said, according to the IBU. “This year, it’s been tough, but it’s been so worth it. I’m just so happy with everything I have done. Now it’s time. I feel it, and I feel the life is so much more than biathlon.”

In 2020, Røiseland won medals in all seven events at the world championships — five gold and two bronze.

She was considered a late bloomer, competing in her first Olympics at age 27, earning her first of 19 World Cup wins at 29 and winning her World Cup overall title at 31.

Later Tuesday, German Denise Herrmann-Wick, a reigning individual Olympic and world champion, announced she will also end her career at the Oslo World Cup at age 34.

France’s Julia Simon, who had a best individual 2022 Olympic finish of sixth, leads this season’s World Cup overall standings.

