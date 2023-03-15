Marte Olsbu Roeiseland leads group of biathlon stars to retire

By Mar 15, 2023, 2:53 PM EDT
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland
Getty
Norway’s Marte Olsbu Røiseland, who won five biathlon medals at last year’s Olympics, including two individual golds, announced she will retire after this weekend’s season-ending World Cup stop in Oslo.

“It’s the right time,” the 32-year-old Røiseland said, according to the International Biathlon Union (IBU). “I just feel it. It’s a feeling I had the whole year, actually.”

Røiseland was one of the most dominant athletes across all sports at the Olympics, tying the record for most medals won at one Winter Games, then missed the first month of this past season due to health issues.

She won one individual bronze medal and two relay golds at last month’s world championships, then earned her two World Cup wins this season two weeks ago.

“Last year was an incredible season, but I’m so glad I took another year,” she said, according to the IBU. “This year, it’s been tough, but it’s been so worth it. I’m just so happy with everything I have done. Now it’s time. I feel it, and I feel the life is so much more than biathlon.”

In 2020, Røiseland won medals in all seven events at the world championships — five gold and two bronze.

She was considered a late bloomer, competing in her first Olympics at age 27, earning her first of 19 World Cup wins at 29 and winning her World Cup overall title at 31.

Later Tuesday, German Denise Herrmann-Wick, a reigning individual Olympic and world champion, announced she will also end her career at the Oslo World Cup at age 34.

Then on Wednesday came more retirements: Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff, who won eight Olympic medals and 15 world championships medals, and Frenchwoman Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet, who won three Olympic medals and seven world championships medals.

France’s Julia Simon, who had a best individual 2022 Olympic finish of sixth, leads this season’s World Cup overall standings.

Raven Saunders, Olympic shot put medalist, banned until 2024

By Mar 15, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT
Athletics - Olympics: Day 7
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders accepted a ban until February 2024 for drug-testing whereabouts failures.

A suspension for whereabouts failures means any combination of three missed drug tests and/or filing failures in a 12-month period. A filing failure could mean incorrectly filling out forms to tell drug testers where an athlete can be found, or not submitting quarterly forms at all.

Saunders failed “to follow an administrative policy regarding updating her whereabouts,” according to a statement from her representative that stated she has never tested positive for any banned substances or performance-enhancing drugs.

She “has accepted full responsibility for her failure to update her whereabouts according to the prescribed procedure on multiple occasions. She will use the time during her suspension to focus on her mental health and intensify her training to prepare for the Paris Games.”

Saunders, 26, had whereabouts failures last year on Jan. 8, May 26 and Aug. 15, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

She was banned 18 months, backdated to Aug. 15, the day of her third whereabouts failure. Saunders will miss this year’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships and world championships but remains eligible for the next Olympics in 2024.

Saunders, who has been open about struggles with mental health, was one of the breakout track and field stars of the Tokyo Games. After receiving her medal, she crossed her arms above her head to form an “X,” which she said was “to try and bring the world together for all people who have felt left behind, for all people who have wanted to be loved but have been loved less.”

Two days after the final, Saunders received a phone call from the U.S. Her mother, Clarissa, suffered a seizure and was en route to a hospital, a doctor told her. Later, Saunders’ uncle called and told her that Clarissa had died.

Saunders underwent major hip surgery in fall 2021, then was fourth at last year’s USATF Outdoor Championships, missing the world team by one spot.

“Combined with recovery from a second major hip surgery in the fall of 2021 which affected her performance at the USA Team qualifier in 2022, and handling the estate of her mother and newfound responsibility for her sibling, Saunders came under a veritable mountain of additional life pressure alongside the pressures of being an elite athlete,” according to the statement. “Despite this tragic loss, Saunders remains committed to her athletic career and using her platform to raise awareness for mental health issues. She has expressed regret for failing to comply with the USADA policy and acknowledges the importance of upholding the integrity of sports and anti-doping efforts.”

Sanne Wevers, Olympic gymnastics champion, sets first competition since Tokyo

By Mar 15, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
Sanne Wevers
Getty
Sanne Wevers, the only woman to win a 2016 Olympic final over Simone Biles, will compete next week for the first time since the Tokyo Games and eyes the 2024 Paris Games, according to Dutch media.

The first major international competition of this year is the European Championships next month. The top 10 nations, other than the already qualified Great Britain, Italy and France, qualify for the team event at this fall’s world championships, where the last teams to qualify for the Olympics will be decided.

Nations that do not qualify teams for the Olympics can still qualify gymnasts for individual events.

Wevers, 31, can become the oldest female Dutch Olympic gymnast in history and the first to compete in three Olympics, according to Olympedia.org.

In 2016, a 24-year-old Wevers won the Olympic balance beam title, relegating Americans Laurie Hernandez and Biles to silver and bronze. Wevers, the lone Dutchwoman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics medal, is the oldest Olympic women’s artistic gymnastics champion since 1968.

In Tokyo, Wevers was 14th in balance beam qualifying, missing the eight-woman final.

