Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanne Wevers, the only woman to win a 2016 Olympic final over Simone Biles, will compete next week for the first time since the Tokyo Games and eyes the 2024 Paris Games, according to Dutch media.

The first major international competition of this year is the European Championships next month. The top 10 nations, other than the already qualified Great Britain, Italy and France, qualify for the team event at this fall’s world championships, where the last teams to qualify for the Olympics will be decided.

Nations that do not qualify teams for the Olympics can still qualify gymnasts for individual events.

Wevers, 31, can become the oldest female Dutch Olympic gymnast in history and the first to compete in three Olympics, according to Olympedia.org.

In 2016, a 24-year-old Wevers won the Olympic balance beam title, relegating Americans Laurie Hernandez and Biles to silver and bronze. Wevers, the lone Dutchwoman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics medal, is the oldest Olympic women’s artistic gymnastics champion since 1968.

In Tokyo, Wevers was 14th in balance beam qualifying, missing the eight-woman final.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!