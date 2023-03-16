2023 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Mar 16, 2023, 1:26 PM EDT
The world figure skating championships from Saitama, Japan, air live on USA Network and Peacock next week.

The U.S. has medal contenders in all four disciplines, one year after winning a medal in all four events for the first time since 1967 (note Russia’s ban, and China sent no skaters).

In the pairs’ event that starts Tuesday night (U.S. time), Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier can become the first U.S. duo to win multiple world titles, one year after becoming the first American pair to take gold since 1979.

They rank second in the world this season behind Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, last year’s silver medalists who look to earn Japan’s first pairs’ world title.

Japan has the world’s top two women’s singles skaters in reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto and Grand Prix Final winner Mai Mihara.

Isabeau Levito, a 16-year-old American who won last year’s world junior title, ranks fourth in the field by best score this season. She can become the youngest world medalist since 2014.

Ilia Malinin, an 18-year-old American who this season became the first skater to land a quadruple Axel, is seeded second in the men’s field behind Shoma Uno, the reigning world champion from Japan.

In ice dance, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates posted the world’s top score this season at last month’s Four Continents Championships in Colorado Springs. After 12 seasons together, their goal is to win their first world title after silver in 2015, bronze in 2016 and bronze in 2022.

2023 World Figure Skating Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Competition Time (ET) Network
Tuesday Pairs’ Short 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Wednesday Women’s Short 2:45-8 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Women’s Short 6-8 a.m. USA | LIVE STREAM
Pairs’ Free 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Thursday Men’s Short 2:45-8 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Men’s Short 6-8 a.m. USA | LIVE STREAM
Pairs’ Free 8-10 a.m.* USA | STREAM LINK
Rhythm Dance 10 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Friday Women’s Free 4:15-8:30 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Women’s Free 6:30-8:30 a.m. USA | LIVE STREAM
Free Dance 11:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Saturday Men’s Free 4:15-8:30 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM
Men’s Free 6:30-8:30 a.m. USA | LIVE STREAM
Highlights 8-10 p.m.* NBC | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast.

Galen Rupp hopes NYC Half begins build back up to marathon

By Mar 16, 2023, 8:29 AM EDT
Galen Rupp
NYRR
Galen Rupp enters Sunday’s NYC Half, his first race in four months, coming off what he called “a pretty rough” 2022.

The two-time Olympic medalist competed four times with two DNFs in the Big Apple (NYC Half and New York City Marathon) and, in the road events he did finish, results of seventh and 19th, all surrounded by neck and back pain.

Rupp’s New York City Marathon debut on Nov. 6 was his most recent race. His back began really bothering him after 10 miles. He dropped out around the 22nd mile after it “completely locked up.”

“Obviously, the marathon left a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth,” Rupp said by phone last week. “Even the half last year in New York was a little bit of a disaster. So, definitely wanted to go back, and I thought that a half marathon would be a good distance for where I’m at right now to kind of test myself and see where I’m at.”

Rupp, a 36-year-old from Oregon, has taken it slow over the last few months. He didn’t run for the first two or three weeks after the five-borough marathon. By late December, he was back to a reduced but “decent volume” of miles, training remotely from Arizona-based coach Mike Smith.

He said he has been pain-free for two months — “a huge blessing” — but his training load hasn’t been close to normal going into Sunday’s 13.1-mile race.

“I’m not expecting to be in top shape,” he said. “But I am hoping to be competitive here in the half coming up and keep building from here.”

Rupp had no plans for a spring marathon as of the interview, but he did not rule out a late entry. Recognizing a need for competition, he’s eyeing more shorter distances this spring and summer.

He said it’s possible he races on the track and in the 10,000m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in July. In his last track race, Rupp placed sixth in the Tokyo Olympic Trials 10,000m, having already made the team in the marathon.

He does expect to enter a marathon this fall, leading up to next February’s Olympic marathon trials, where the top three are in line to make the team for Paris. He can become the first man or woman to win three Olympic marathon trials since it became a one-event race in 1968.

Despite last year’s struggles, Rupp was still the fifth-fastest American male marathoner in 2022 from his 19th-place finish at the world championships. He ran 2:09:36, stopping four or five times in the last several miles after missing training time due to a herniated disk and pinched nerve in his back.

He is also the fastest American marathoner in this Olympic cycle by 101 seconds, courtesy of his runner-up in Chicago in October 2021 (2:06:35).

“I still feel like I could certainly PR and certainly run a lot faster than I have in a marathon,” said Rupp, the third-fastest American marathoner in history with a best of 2:06:07 from 2018. “I want to prove to myself, more than anything, that I can get back to the level that I was in and even exceed that level.”

Next year, Rupp will try to become the second U.S. male track and field athlete to compete in five Olympics, according to Olympedia.org. He believes he can continue beyond 2024.

“I know a lot of people talk about being older, but this is really the first time I’ve been hurt significantly for an extended period of time,” he said. “I believe, deep down in the core of my being, my heart of hearts, that I still have a lot left to give in the marathon.”

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland leads group of biathlon stars to retire

By Mar 15, 2023, 2:53 PM EDT
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland
Getty
Norway’s Marte Olsbu Røiseland, who won five biathlon medals at last year’s Olympics, including two individual golds, announced she will retire after this weekend’s season-ending World Cup stop in Oslo.

“It’s the right time,” the 32-year-old Røiseland said, according to the International Biathlon Union (IBU). “I just feel it. It’s a feeling I had the whole year, actually.”

Røiseland was one of the most dominant athletes across all sports at the Olympics, tying the record for most medals won at one Winter Games, then missed the first month of this past season due to health issues.

She won one individual bronze medal and two relay golds at last month’s world championships, then earned her two World Cup wins this season two weeks ago.

“Last year was an incredible season, but I’m so glad I took another year,” she said, according to the IBU. “This year, it’s been tough, but it’s been so worth it. I’m just so happy with everything I have done. Now it’s time. I feel it, and I feel the life is so much more than biathlon.”

In 2020, Røiseland won medals in all seven events at the world championships — five gold and two bronze.

She was considered a late bloomer, competing in her first Olympics at age 27, earning her first of 19 World Cup wins at 29 and winning her World Cup overall title at 31.

Later Tuesday, German Denise Herrmann-Wick, a reigning individual Olympic and world champion, announced she will also end her career at the Oslo World Cup at age 34.

Then on Wednesday came more retirements: Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff, who won eight Olympic medals and 15 world championships medals, and Frenchwoman Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet, who won three Olympic medals and seven world championships medals.

France’s Julia Simon, who had a best individual 2022 Olympic finish of sixth, leads this season’s World Cup overall standings.

