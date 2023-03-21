For Madison Chock, Evan Bates, an ice dance to seize, at long last, at figure skating worlds

By Mar 21, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
When an 18-year-old Madison Chock went looking for a new ice dance partner in 2011, she already had a résumé that attracted plenty of candidates. She had won the 2009 World junior title and 2011 senior U.S. Championships bronze medal with Greg Zuerlein, who retired after the 2010-11 season.

Chock, speaking last week, remembered the names of several men with whom she tried out or who reached out to gauge her availability. Chock rattled off the list while sitting next to her fiancé, Evan Bates.

Weeks after Chock went partner-less in 2011, Bates and his 2010 Olympic teammate, Emily Samuelson, ended their partnership. They were unable to get back into a groove after he sat out the entire 2010-11 season after his Achilles tendon was severed by Samuelson’s skate blade in a freak training accident.

Samuelson and Bates announced their split on June 23, 2011. Chock tried out Bates, who was already a friend, and remembers “smiling ear to ear” the whole time. Chock and Bates were first reported to form a couple that June 29.

“Looking back on it, I can’t believe she picked me to skate together,” said Bates, who hadn’t tried out with anybody else. “I’m sure I would have kept skating [if Chock chose somebody else] because I loved it, but it worked out this way, gratefully.”

Nearly 12 years later, Chock and Bates go into this week’s world figure skating championships as the world’s top-ranked dance couple. In a sport where the elite often avoid stressing results (publicly, at least), they have not been shy about their goal all season — to win their first global title.

In 12 prior appearances between the Olympics and world championships, they finished in every place from second through ninth, including three previous world silver or bronze medals. They also competed at six Grand Prix Finals and won four medals — all silver.

Now they are in Japan on the brink of what could be a career-defining competition, coming off the best performances of a challenge-filled partnership. They can become, collectively, the oldest couple to win a world title at least since ice dance was added to the Olympic program in 1976 and possibly ever.

“All of our years of training and knowledge are kind of coming together and blending together seamlessly,” Chock said.

FIGURE SKATING WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule

Chock and Bates are one of the headliners at these world championships that carry emotional stories across the four disciplines.

The leading men’s singles skaters are Japan’s Shoma Uno and 18-year-old American Ilia Malinin, the first person to land a quadruple Axel in competition. The fight for another place on the podium could come down to a pair of beloved veterans — 31-year-old Canadian Keegan Messing in his final season and 28-year-old American Jason Brown in what could be his final competition.

In the women’s event, Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto is the alpha. There is also 16-year-old American Isabeau Levito. The crowd will no doubt root for Japan’s Mai Mihara, who won December’s Grand Prix Final, the biggest victory of her career, one which could have ended while she was hospitalized seven years ago.

It’s very likely that either a Japanese pair wins a world title for the first time (Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara), or defending champs Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier become the first Americans to win two world titles in the event. Knierim and Frazier, who may retire after this season, are competing three weeks after Todd Sand, one of their coaches, suffered a heart attack. Another medal possibility is a team that includes a 2000 World junior medalist in singles who came out of a 15-year retirement.

Chock and Bates look to join 2014 Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White as the lone Americans to win a senior world title in ice dance. In 2011, when they first partnered, Chock and Bates joined a training group that included all of the reigning world medalists, led by the reigning champions Davis and White.

“We were skating with people like Meryl and Charlie and [2010 and 2018 Olympic champs] Scott [Moir] and Tessa [Virtue] and the Shibutanis [Maia and Alex], who skated together since the dawn of time,” joked Bates, who at 6 feet, 1 inch, is listed 11 inches taller than Chock. “And we’re, like, kind of figuring it out, height difference and all this stuff.

“It was just a different feel, but the chemistry was there. The enjoyment was there. That was sort of the foundation of, I think, what brought us together, and that’s still a huge part of our relationship on and off the ice.”

Ice dance is often a wait-your-turn discipline. But, by their second season together, Chock and Bates displaced the Shibutanis as the No. 2 U.S. dance couple behind Davis and White. After Davis and White left competitive skating following their Olympic title, Chock and Bates ascended from eighth at the February 2014 Olympics to fifth at the March 2014 World Championships.

Then they led the 2015 World Championships after the short dance (now called the rhythm dance). Two days later, Chock and Bates delivered their best free dance score of the season and went into the lead over Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, to that point the only couple to beat them all season.

About 10 minutes later came the global arrival of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, a French couple that finished 13th at the previous year’s worlds and was fourth after the short dance.

Papadakis and Cizeron overtook Chock and Bates with the world’s highest-scoring free dance of the season, becoming the youngest world champions in ice dance in 40 years and earning the first of their five world titles.

With silver, Chock and Bates met their season goal of a world championships medal.

“I was like, OK, well, there’s only one way to go from here. It’s just one more step [to first place on the podium],” Chock recalled last week. “At that time, it seems a bit naive to just think it’s one step when it’s actually hundreds, thousands of little steps.”

Over the next seven years, Papadakis and Cizeron and Virtue and Moir, who had a comeback from 2016-18, were unbeatable. Chock and Bates, meanwhile, were passed domestically by the Shibutanis and then Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

At the 2018 Olympics, Chock aggravated an ankle injury in the short dance warm-up, getting her blade caught in the ice while practicing a lift. Then in the free dance, both fell on their combination spin. They finished ninth, and then Chock underwent ankle surgery.

“It felt like maybe the end of the road for us,” Bates said.

They changed coaches and moved from Michigan to Montreal. Chock said their signature has been an ability to reinvent themselves.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with how they’ve been able to do that time after time, and yet they still are able to keep the best of what they are,” 2006 Olympic silver medalist Ben Agosto said.

Stick with anything too long, especially in dance, and programs and reputations can become stale. Chock and Bates performed as a snake and a snake charmer, an alien and an astronaut and now fire and air. They’ve danced to Chopin and Gershwin and Elvis Presley and Daft Punk.

At the 2022 Olympics, they placed fourth, missing a medal by 3.35 points. They will have a medal, at some point, from the team event, be it gold or silver pending the resolution of Russian Kamila Valiyeva‘s doping case.

Chock and Bates were the top returning couple this season. Olympic gold medalists Papadakis and Cizeron are on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Silver medalists Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are banned until further notice, along with all other Russians, due to the war in Ukraine. Bronze medalists Hubbell and Donohue retired.

After an offseason filled with 40 skating shows, Chock and Bates didn’t have the start to this season that they wanted. They won October’s Skate America but were outscored in the free dance by Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker for the first time in 45 career head-to-head programs.

They improved with every competition in the fall, then won January’s U.S. Championships by the largest margin under a 13-year-old scoring system with what Bates called probably the best skating of their partnership.

Two weeks later, they won the Four Continents Championships in the stamina-sapping altitude of Colorado Springs with the world’s best total score this season.

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, the top couple in the fall Grand Prix Series, go into worlds having not competed since Gilles’ appendectomy in December. (Chock said that Gilles’ older brother, Todd, and Poirier reached out to her during her 2011 partner search, but neither worked out.)

In Agosto’s mind, the favorites are clear.

“Madi and Evan have the best free dance, I think they’re the best performers, and what they have this year is really special,” he said.

Chock, 30, and Bates, 34, have not decided whether they will continue competing next season. How they perform this week will factor into it, among many things. The fact that the 2024 World Championships are in their training base of Montreal is enticing.

They’re also planning a summer 2024 wedding and the rest of their lives together.

“As you get older and the goals get higher and higher, it takes more of you to even just maintain what you have, let alone to improve,” Bates said. “We’ve had to put so much into the season to get to where we are now, skating the way we are now with these programs. I think we just have to decide, are we still willing to pay that price to continue on?”

Mikaela Shiffrin finishes World Cup with one more win, two more records and a revelation

By Mar 21, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin finished a season defined by records with two more.

Shiffrin won the World Cup Finals giant slalom on the final day of the campaign, breaking her ties for the most career women’s giant slalom wins and most career podiums across all women’s World Cup races.

Shiffrin earned her record-extending 88th career World Cup victory, prevailing by six hundredths over Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway combining times from two runs in Andorra on Sunday.

An encore of Shiffrin’s record-breaking 87th World Cup win airs on NBC next Sunday from 12-1 p.m. ET.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP: Full Results

She won her 21st career GS, breaking her tie for the most all-time on the women’s World Cup with Vreni Schneider, a Swiss star of the 1980s and ’90s.

She made her 138th career World Cup podium across all events, breaking her tie for the most all-time on the women’s World Cup with Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin earned her 138th podium in her 249th start, meaning she has finished in the top three in 55 percent of her World Cup races dating to her debut at age 15 in 2011.

Earlier this season, Shiffrin passed Vonn and then Ingemar Stenmark, a Swede of the 1970s and ’80s, for the most career Alpine skiing World Cup victories. She won 14 times from November through March, her second-best season after her record 17-win campaign of 2018-19.

In those years in between, Shiffrin endured the most difficult times of her life, was supplanted as the world’s top slalom skier and questioned her skiing like never before.

On Saturday afternoon, Shiffrin was asked what made the difference this fall and winter. There were multiple factors. She detailed one important one.

“I had a lot of problems with my memory,” she said in a press conference. “Not this season, so much, but last season and the season before that. I couldn’t remember courses. And when I was kind of going through this, I couldn’t keep mental energy for the second runs.”

Pre-race course inspection and the ability to retain that knowledge for a minute-long run over an hour later is integral to success in ski racing. Shiffrin is so meticulous and methodical in her training, historically prioritizing it over racing in her junior days, that inspection would seem to fit into her all-world preparation.

She didn’t understand how she lost that ability until she began working with a new sports psychologist last summer.

“That was a little bit like less focus on sports psychology and more focus on, like, psychology psychology and a little bit more grief counseling style,” she said. “Explaining what was actually going on in my brain, like chemical changes in the brain because of trauma. Not just grief, but actually the traumatic experience itself of knowing what happened to my dad, seeing him in the hospital, touching him after he was dead. Those are things that you can’t get out of your head. It had an impact. Clearly, it still does.”

Shiffrin had a “weird a-ha moment” after her first course inspection this season in November in Finland.

“I didn’t take that long to inspect, and I remembered the whole course,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I was like coming out of a cloud that I had been in for over two years.”

What followed was a win, of course, and a season that approached Shiffrin’s unrivaled 2018-19. Fourteen wins in 31 World Cup starts, her busiest season ever, and bagging the season titles in the overall, slalom and GS in runaways.

“After last season, I didn’t feel like I could get to a level with my skiing again where it was actually contending for the slalom globe,” she said. “And GS, I actually had a little bit more hope for, but then at the beginning of the season, I kind of counted myself out.

“I feel like my highest level of skiing has been higher than the previous couple of seasons, maybe higher than my whole career. My average level of skiing has been also higher than previous seasons, and my lowest level of skiing has also been higher.”

There are other reasons for the revival of dominance, though Shiffrin was also the world’s best skier last season (Olympics aside). She went out of her way on Saturday afternoon to credit her head coach of seven years, Mike Day, who left the team during the world championships after he was told he would not be retained for next season.

“He is as much a part of the success this entire season as he’s ever been,” said Shiffrin, who parted with Day to bring aboard Karin Harjo, the first woman to be her head coach as a pro.

Shiffrin’s greatest success this season began around the time she watched a a mid-December chairlift interview between retired Liechtenstein skier Tina Weirather and Italian Sofia Goggia, the world’s top downhiller. Goggia spoke about her disdain for mediocrity.

“Ever since then, pretty much every time I put on my skis, I’m like, ‘OK, don’t be mediocre today,’” Shiffrin said in January.

During the highest highs of this season, Shiffrin felt like she did in 2018-19.

“It is mind-boggling to me to be in a position again where I got to feel that kind of momentum through a season because after that [2018-19] season, I was like, this is never going to happen again, and my best days of my career are really behind me, which it was kind of sad to feel that at this point four years ago,” said Shiffrin, who turned 28 years old last week. “This season, if anything, it just proved that, take 17 wins [from 2018-19] aside or the records or all those things, it’s still possible to feel that kind of momentum.”

After one last victory Sunday, Shiffrin sat in the winner’s chair with another crystal globe and took questions from an interviewer. It was her boyfriend, Norwegian Alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

“Excited to come back and do it again next year,” she replied to one question.

“Yeah,” he wittily replied. “You will.”

Russia ban runs through Olympic gymnastics team qualifying deadline

By Mar 21, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
Russia’s ban from international sport extended long enough that, as rules stand, its gymnasts cannot qualify to defend Olympic men’s and women’s team titles at the 2024 Paris Games, even if they are reinstated to compete elsewhere before the Games start.

Should the ban be lifted in time, they can still qualify for the Paris Games to compete in individual events.

Gymnasts from Russia, and other European nations not already qualified, need to compete at next month’s European Championships to stay on the path toward Olympic qualification in the men’s and women’s team events.

Earlier this month, the European Gymnastics Federation was asked by what date must bans on Russian athletes be lifted for them to be eligible to compete at the European Championships.

“According to our rules, changes can be made until the draw,” the federation’s head of media wrote in a March 8 email.

The draw for the European Championships was held Tuesday. Russian gymnasts, who are still banned from international competition for the war in Ukraine, were not included in the draw.

The 2024 Olympic team event fields will be filled by the top finishers at this fall’s world championships, plus the medalists from last year’s worlds. Teams can only qualify for worlds via continental championships, such as the European Championships, or the previous year’s world championships.

The International Gymnastics Federation, whose Olympic qualifying rules were published by the IOC last April, was asked if there is any other way that gymnasts from Russia could qualify for the Olympic team events. It responded by forwarding a March 3 press release that stated that Russia and Belarus gymnasts remain banned “until further notice.”

Russia’s gymnastics federation has not responded to a Monday morning request for comment.

Last December, the IOC said it planned to explore a possibility that Russian and Belarusian athletes could enter Asian competitions if and when they are reinstated. There have been no further updates on that front. The Asian Gymnastics Championships are in June.

In Tokyo, Russian women, competing as the Russian Olympic Committee rather than Russia due to the nation’s doping violations, won the team title over the heavily favored U.S. after Simone Biles withdrew after her opening vault with the twisties. It marked the first Olympic women’s team title for Russian gymnasts since the Soviet Union broke up.

At last year’s worlds, the U.S. won the women’s team title in the absence of the banned Russians.

Russian men won the Tokyo Olympic team title by 103 thousandths of a point over Japan, their first gold in the event since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

China won last year’s world men’s team title over Japan and Great Britain.

