Paris’ Seine River, forbidden for swimmers for 100 years, gets Olympic reboot

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 8:17 AM EDT
Paris Olympics Seine River
Getty
Even before he has dipped his toes into the murky waters of Paris’ famous but forbidden River Seine, French triathlete Thibaut Rigaudeau is already fielding questions from disbelieving friends.

“Are you scared of swimming in the Seine?” he says they ask him. “It looks disgusting.'”

For decades, it was. Though immortalized in art, literature and song, and cherished by lovers who whisper sweet nothings or tearfully part on the privacy of its banks, the river was ecologically dying. It was too toxic for most fish and for swimmers, largely useful only as a waterway for goods and people or as a watery grave for discarded bicycles and other trash. Swimming in the Seine has, with some exceptions, been off-limits since 1923.

Now, however, its admittedly unappetizing green-brown waters hide a tale of rebirth.

A costly and complex cleanup is resuscitating the Seine just in time for it to play a starring role in the 2024 Paris Olympics and, after that, for it to genuinely live up to its billing as the world’s most romantic river, one that’s actually fit again for people. And in a warming world, a renewed ability to take cooling dips in the river should help France’s capital remain liveable during increasingly frequent heat waves. It possibly might also inspire other cities to invest in reclaiming their waterways.

“It will create waves, so to speak, across the world because a lot of cities are watching Paris,” says Dan Angelescu, a scientist who is tracking the Seine’s water quality for City Hall, with regular sampling.

“It’s the beginning of a movement,” he says. “We hope so, at least.”

The Olympic deadline has supercharged a cleanup that has been decades in the making. Without the imperative of having to be ready for 10,500 Olympians in July and August next year, followed by 4,400 Paralympians, City Hall officials say it would have taken many more years to fund the multi-pronged, $1.5 billion effort. Because as well as hosting outdoor swim races, the Seine is going to be the centerpiece of Paris’ unprecedented Olympic Opening Ceremony. For the first time, it will take place not in a stadium setting but along the river and its banks.

So it needs to be ready. Officials have been going after homes upstream of Paris and houseboats on the Seine that were emptying their sewage and wastewater directly into the river. An Olympic law adopted in 2018 gave moored boats two years to hook up to Paris’ sewage network. Sewage treatment plants on the Seine and its tributary, the Marne, are also being improved.

And more than half a billion dollars is going into huge storage basins and other public works that will reduce the need to spill bacteria-laden wastewater into the Seine untreated when it rains. One storage facility is being dug next to Paris’ Austerlitz train station. The giant hole will hold the equivalent of 20 Olympic swimming pools of dirty water that will now be treated rather than being spat raw through storm drains in the river.

City Hall says the water quality is already improving and that there are many more types of fish than the two or three species that were the only ones hardy enough to survive in the filth a few decades ago. It says samples taken daily last July and August in the stretch of river where Olympians and Paralympians will compete showed the water quality was overwhelmingly “good.” By their sports’ standards, that means acceptable.

Setting off from the Seine’s ornate Alexandre III bridge, triathletes will race first in 2024, with men on July 30, followed by women the next day. Then come marathon swimmers, on Aug. 8 and 9, and para-triathletes on Sept. 1 and 2.

Rigaudeau, who competed in para-triathlon at the Tokyo Games, is thrilled by the prospect. He’s hoping for an early taste of the experience when Paris hosts warm-up swims in the Seine this summer to hone its readiness for 2024. It will be Rigaudeau’s first-ever dip in his home river.

“We will be the ‘testers,’” he says. “I hope we don’t get sick.”

After the Games, the river should then reopen to everyone — in the summer of 2025. City Hall says five potential bathing spots are being studied within Paris itself, with others a bit further afield.

Officials hope that after so many years where swimming in the Seine was unthinkable, Parisians will start to feel that it’s safe to go back in the water when they see Olympians and Paralympians leading the way.

“It’s going to change our lives,” Rigaudeau says. “But it’s also true that because everyone thinks that it’s really very dirty, I’m not sure if people will go of their own accord, at least at first.”

U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals

By Apr 13, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
Getty
The U.S. women’s hockey team beat Germany 3-0 to reach the world championship semifinals in Brampton, Ontario, on Thursday.

The Americans scored once in each period (Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy). Aerin Frankel got the shutout for the U.S., which made the final of each of the previous 21 world championships dating to the first edition in 1990.

The U.S. faces the Czech Republic in Saturday’s semifinals, barring a Sweden upset of Canada in a later Thursday quarterfinal.

Frankel has been the breakout American through the tournament’s first five games. She made the last two worlds, but played just 20 minutes total as the third goalie, and didn’t make the Olympic team in between.

Now she’s the No. 1 for coach John Wroblewski, overtaking the three Olympians Alex CavalliniMaddie Rooney (both cut in a tryout camp) and Nicole Hensley (No. 2 U.S. goalie in Brampton).

Forward Taylor Heise (who also didn’t make the Olympic team) and defender Caroline Harvey (the youngest 2022 U.S. Olympian at age 19) share the team lead with eight points.

Heise, who led last year’s worlds in points (and was named MVP), has emerged to help fill a playmaker void left by the retired Brianna Decker and Olympic captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who is missing worlds while pregnant.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to reach Sunday’s final. They met in 20 of the first 21 world championship finals, with Canada winning the last two, plus the 2022 Olympic final.

In group play, Canada beat the U.S. 4-3 on Monday after a nine-round shootout. Canada is on a five-game win streak over the U.S., its longest run in the rivalry in 13 years.

The U.S. last won a global title at the 2019 Worlds, making this its longest drought since winning its first world title in 2005.

World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
World Boxing
Getty
American and British boxing officials are among the leaders of a breakaway group launched Thursday with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics.

The new federation, to be called World Boxing, is a rival to the 77-year-old International Boxing Association, which has been suspended from organizing the sport at the Olympics amid longstanding concerns about fair judging and the IBA’s ties to Russia.

“Amateur, Olympic-style boxing was facing elimination from the Olympic Games,” said USA Boxing president Tyson Lee, who is on the interim board of the new organization. “I can speak for the United States and many other national federations. We have a vested interest in maintaining a pathway to the Olympic movement and somewhere along the line that turned out to not be a priority for IBA.”

World Boxing will be based in Switzerland and have a board consisting of athletes and officials, including Lee and GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt. Lauren Price of Britain, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of the United States are on the board as athlete representatives.

Elections for a president and a new board are planned for November.

“This is about the future of the sport,” Holt said. “Our status on the Olympic program is on life support and we, as an organization, need to breathe new life into it. We want to operate in the best interests of the boxers.”

A standoff between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee meant boxing was left off the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles but can still be added later. Boxing is part of next year’s Paris Olympics, but it will be organized by the IOC.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 after years of concerns about its finances, governance and claims that fights at the 2016 Olympics were manipulated. Current IBA president Umar Kremlev took over in 2020, bringing financial backing from Russian state gas company Gazprom.

The IOC wants Russians to compete as neutral athletes in Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine, but Kremlev’s IBA has allowed them to fight at the world championships with national flags and anthems, drawing another rebuke from the IOC.

The United States and Britain were among more than 10 countries that announced boycotts of the recent women’s world championships and upcoming men’s world championships because of Russia’s position and wider concerns about the IBA. Kremlev said officials who backed a boycott were “worse than hyenas and jackals.”

World Boxing interim secretary general Simon Toulson said the new organization was operating with a budget of $994,000 this year, without naming any specific funding sources. That’s a small fraction of the resources at the IBA, which offers up to $200,000 for gold medalists at the traditionally amateur men’s world championships and $100,000 at the women’s world championships.

The new organization says it is reaching out to national boxing bodies around the world but is not taking on members yet. None of the national bodies whose members are involved have quit the IBA, they said.

Toulson added that “we’ve had no contact with the IOC regarding the setting up of this organization” but hoped to soon. The IOC told The Associated Press in a statement that it “takes note of the latest developments.”

The World Boxing board also includes Dutch official Boris van der Vorst, who challenged Kremlev for the IBA presidency last year but was barred from the vote for “prohibited collaboration” in his campaign. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that it had been wrong to bar him, but no new vote was held.

