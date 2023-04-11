Ryan Crouser’s farthest shot put in history doesn’t count as world record

Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser‘s 23.38-meter shot put from February, the farthest throw in history, is not being recognized as a world record.

Crouser’s throw, farther than his world indoor record of 22.82 meters, has not been ratified for record purposes by World Athletics because the indoor shot put ring in Pocatello, Idaho, was too large and the landing area was too downhill from the ring.

A World Athletics spokesperson said that the facility was not certified. The ring was found after a post-competition survey report through USA Track and Field to not be in compliance with World Athletics rules.

From a World Athletics spokesperson on Tuesday:

The diameter of the circle was larger at every measuring point than the allowed. (Allowed range: 2.130-2.140. Actual measured size was: 2.161-2.188). The downward inclination of the landing area was more than the allowed at every measuring point between 10m and 25m. The meaning of TR32.11 (“The maximum overall downward inclination of the landing sector, in the throwing direction, shall not exceed 1:1000 (0.1%)”) is that the allowable sloping is 1mm per each metre, that is 1cm per every 10m. When the level of the middle of the circle is taken as the datum (0.000m), the level of the landing sector at 10m can be no more than 10mm lower than that (was reported as 42mm lower at the lowest point of the 10m arc), at 15m no more than 15mm lower (was 44mm lower), at 20m no more than 20mm lower (was 47mm lower), at 25m no more than 25mm lower (was 47mm lower).

Crouser’s 23.38-meter throw is listed on his World Athletics biography page, but not on the lists of the world’s farthest throws this year and all-time. The throw was also one centimeter farther than Crouser’s outdoor world record from 2021.

On his bio page, his win at the February meet with a 23.38-meter throw has the abbreviation IRM next to it, indicating an irregularity.

More than a week ago, Crouser said he was confused by the ruling in an Instagram comment on a post indicating that the throw would not count as a world record because the throwing circle created too much of a downhill to the landing area.

“The ring was a 3/4” plywood on turf with rubber matting around but not under it,” Crouser posted. “The rule is 1:1000 for a level field meaning 1m drop at 1,000m or less is legal. 3/4inch=1.9cm=0.019m elevation of the ring following the 1:1000 rule gives 19m. So a throw under 19m would not count but 23m>19m so there is less than 1:1000 elevation change so legal under the WA rules.

“This isn’t a new issue, it’s the reason we have to put mats down to throw off a double plywood ring because then it is an 1.5” elevated ring and breaks the 1:1000 rule. So I really don’t understand where this ruling is coming from.”

