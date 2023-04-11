Ryan Crouser’s farthest shot put in history doesn’t count as world record

By Apr 11, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Ryan Crouser
Getty
0 Comments

Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser‘s 23.38-meter shot put from February, the farthest throw in history, is not being recognized as a world record.

Crouser’s throw, farther than his world indoor record of 22.82 meters, has not been ratified for record purposes by World Athletics because the indoor shot put ring in Pocatello, Idaho, was too large and the landing area was too downhill from the ring.

A World Athletics spokesperson said that the facility was not certified. The ring was found after a post-competition survey report through USA Track and Field to not be in compliance with World Athletics rules.

From a World Athletics spokesperson on Tuesday:

  1. The diameter of the circle was larger at every measuring point than the allowed. (Allowed range: 2.130-2.140. Actual measured size was: 2.161-2.188).
  2. The downward inclination of the landing area was more than the allowed at every measuring point between 10m and 25m. The meaning of TR32.11 (“The maximum overall downward inclination of the landing sector, in the throwing direction, shall not exceed 1:1000 (0.1%)”) is that the allowable sloping is 1mm per each metre, that is 1cm per every 10m. When the level of the middle of the circle is taken as the datum (0.000m), the level of the landing sector at 10m can be no more than 10mm lower than that (was reported as 42mm lower at the lowest point of the 10m arc), at 15m no more than 15mm lower (was 44mm lower), at 20m no more than 20mm lower (was 47mm lower), at 25m no more than 25mm lower (was 47mm lower).

Crouser’s 23.38-meter throw is listed on his World Athletics biography page, but not on the lists of the world’s farthest throws this year and all-time. The throw was also one centimeter farther than Crouser’s outdoor world record from 2021.

On his bio page, his win at the February meet with a 23.38-meter throw has the abbreviation IRM next to it, indicating an irregularity.

More than a week ago, Crouser said he was confused by the ruling in an Instagram comment on a post indicating that the throw would not count as a world record because the throwing circle created too much of a downhill to the landing area.

“The ring was a 3/4” plywood on turf with rubber matting around but not under it,” Crouser posted. “The rule is 1:1000 for a level field meaning 1m drop at 1,000m or less is legal. 3/4inch=1.9cm=0.019m elevation of the ring following the 1:1000 rule gives 19m. So a throw under 19m would not count but 23m>19m so there is less than 1:1000 elevation change so legal under the WA rules.

“This isn’t a new issue, it’s the reason we have to put mats down to throw off a double plywood ring because then it is an 1.5” elevated ring and breaks the 1:1000 rule. So I really don’t understand where this ruling is coming from.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals
World Boxing
World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status
Ski-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SWE
Mikaela Shiffrin, Brittney Griner among Olympians on Time 100 list

U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals

By Apr 13, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
Getty
0 Comments

The U.S. women’s hockey team beat Germany 3-0 to reach the world championship semifinals in Brampton, Ontario, on Thursday.

The Americans scored once in each period (Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy). Aerin Frankel got the shutout for the U.S., which made the final of each of the previous 21 world championships dating to the first edition in 1990.

The U.S. faces the Czech Republic in Saturday’s semifinals, barring a Sweden upset of Canada in a later Thursday quarterfinal.

Frankel has been the breakout American through the tournament’s first five games. She made the last two worlds, but played just 20 minutes total as the third goalie, and didn’t make the Olympic team in between.

Now she’s the No. 1 for coach John Wroblewski, overtaking the three Olympians Alex CavalliniMaddie Rooney (both cut in a tryout camp) and Nicole Hensley (No. 2 U.S. goalie in Brampton).

Forward Taylor Heise (who also didn’t make the Olympic team) and defender Caroline Harvey (the youngest 2022 U.S. Olympian at age 19) share the team lead with eight points.

Heise, who led last year’s worlds in points (and was named MVP), has emerged to help fill a playmaker void left by the retired Brianna Decker and Olympic captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who is missing worlds while pregnant.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to reach Sunday’s final. They met in 20 of the first 21 world championship finals, with Canada winning the last two, plus the 2022 Olympic final.

In group play, Canada beat the U.S. 4-3 on Monday after a nine-round shootout. Canada is on a five-game win streak over the U.S., its longest run in the rivalry in 13 years.

The U.S. last won a global title at the 2019 Worlds, making this its longest drought since winning its first world title in 2005.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

World Boxing
World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status
Ski-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SWE
Mikaela Shiffrin, Brittney Griner among Olympians on Time 100 list
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. leads figure skating’s world team trophy after first day

World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
World Boxing
Getty
0 Comments

American and British boxing officials are among the leaders of a breakaway group launched Thursday with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics.

The new federation, to be called World Boxing, is a rival to the 77-year-old International Boxing Association, which has been suspended from organizing the sport at the Olympics amid longstanding concerns about fair judging and the IBA’s ties to Russia.

“Amateur, Olympic-style boxing was facing elimination from the Olympic Games,” said USA Boxing president Tyson Lee, who is on the interim board of the new organization. “I can speak for the United States and many other national federations. We have a vested interest in maintaining a pathway to the Olympic movement and somewhere along the line that turned out to not be a priority for IBA.”

World Boxing will be based in Switzerland and have a board consisting of athletes and officials, including Lee and GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt. Lauren Price of Britain, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of the United States are on the board as athlete representatives.

Elections for a president and a new board are planned for November.

“This is about the future of the sport,” Holt said. “Our status on the Olympic program is on life support and we, as an organization, need to breathe new life into it. We want to operate in the best interests of the boxers.”

A standoff between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee meant boxing was left off the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles but can still be added later. Boxing is part of next year’s Paris Olympics, but it will be organized by the IOC.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 after years of concerns about its finances, governance and claims that fights at the 2016 Olympics were manipulated. Current IBA president Umar Kremlev took over in 2020, bringing financial backing from Russian state gas company Gazprom.

The IOC wants Russians to compete as neutral athletes in Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine, but Kremlev’s IBA has allowed them to fight at the world championships with national flags and anthems, drawing another rebuke from the IOC.

The United States and Britain were among more than 10 countries that announced boycotts of the recent women’s world championships and upcoming men’s world championships because of Russia’s position and wider concerns about the IBA. Kremlev said officials who backed a boycott were “worse than hyenas and jackals.”

World Boxing interim secretary general Simon Toulson said the new organization was operating with a budget of $994,000 this year, without naming any specific funding sources. That’s a small fraction of the resources at the IBA, which offers up to $200,000 for gold medalists at the traditionally amateur men’s world championships and $100,000 at the women’s world championships.

The new organization says it is reaching out to national boxing bodies around the world but is not taking on members yet. None of the national bodies whose members are involved have quit the IBA, they said.

Toulson added that “we’ve had no contact with the IOC regarding the setting up of this organization” but hoped to soon. The IOC told The Associated Press in a statement that it “takes note of the latest developments.”

The World Boxing board also includes Dutch official Boris van der Vorst, who challenged Kremlev for the IBA presidency last year but was barred from the vote for “prohibited collaboration” in his campaign. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that it had been wrong to bar him, but no new vote was held.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals
Ski-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SWE
Mikaela Shiffrin, Brittney Griner among Olympians on Time 100 list
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. leads figure skating’s world team trophy after first day