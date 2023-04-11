2023 World Team Trophy figure skating broadcast schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly all of the medalists from last month’s world figure skating championships return for the season-ending world team trophy, live on Peacock from Thursday through Saturday.

At the biennial world team trophy, which has always been in Japan, the top six figure skating nations compete in a format similar to the Olympic team event that debuted in 2014.

This year’s event includes, in order of ranking, Japan, the U.S., Canada, South Korea, Italy and France.

Russia, which won the last world team trophy in 2021, is not entered due to its suspension for the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. took silver at the last edition in 2021 and before that won in 2019. The U.S., Russia and Japan made up the podium at each of the last four editions dating to 2015.

This year’s U.S. roster includes all of the American medalists from last month’s worlds: Ilia Malinin (bronze), pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (silver) and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates (gold).

Japan boasts world champions Kaori Sakamoto and pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara. It is without Shoma Uno, the two-time reigning world champion who withdrew due to an ankle injury.

2023 World Team Trophy Broadcast Schedule