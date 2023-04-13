Mikaela Shiffrin, Brittney Griner among Olympians on Time 100 list

By Apr 13, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
Ski-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SWE
Getty
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin and Brittney Griner are among the Olympians on this year’s Time 100 Most Influential list.

Shiffrin made the list after a 14-win World Cup season that included breaking a 34-year-old record for career Alpine skiing World Cup victories. Shiffrin, 28, is up to 88 wins.

“Most people thought that record would never be broken, and having a female athlete do it is a really big deal,” fellow Olympic Alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn wrote for Time. “With Serena Williams stepping away from tennis, there’s room for another big female global sports superstar, and Mikaela can fill that opportunity. She’s really stepped into the spotlight and done a great job moving the needle for our sport. She’s competing against herself at this point — she could reach 100 wins. It’s just a matter of how long Mikaela Shiffrin wants to keep at it. The sky’s the limit for her.”

Griner, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in Russia in February 2023 on drug-related charges and later convicted and sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail. The State Department said that Griner was wrongfully detained until she was brought home in December on a prisoner swap.

Griner, 32, is expected to return to the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, which starts in May.

“BG’s wrongful detainment brought attention to issues like the inequities in pay for women athletes, which sometimes compel us to put ourselves in dangerous situations to maximize our financial worth,” Olympic champion teammate Sue Bird wrote for Time. “It brought to light the dozens of Americans wrongfully detained around the world, and BG continues to use her platform as a sports superstar to advocate for their release. It speaks to the power of the women who rallied around her — Black women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, our WNBA community — and who made certain her name was never forgotten, that she’d return home. These are the women who get sh-t done.”

The most influential list also included two-time Olympic refugee team swimmer Yusra Mardini and her sister, Sara. Mardini, 25, made her Olympic debut in 2016, about one year after the sisters swam for their lives for three hours in the Aegean Sea while fleeing Damascus for Europe.

Lionel Messi, a 2008 Olympic champion who last fall led Argentina to its first soccer World Cup title since 1986, and Iga Swiatek of Poland, the world’s top female tennis player, also made the list. Messi also made the list in 2011 and 2012.

At least one Olympian made each year’s Time 100 since it debuted in 2004. Listees are based on factors including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Olympians and Paralympians on Time 100 lists, counting only athletes who competed in the Games before being listed:

2023 — Brittney Griner, Yusra Mardini, Lionel MessiMikaela ShiffrinIga Swiatek
2022 — Nathan Chen, Eileen Gu, Alex Morgan, Rafael Nadal, Candace Parker, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Peng Shuai
2021 — Simone Biles, Allyson Felix, Suni Lee, Naomi Osaka
2020 — Allyson Felix, Maya Moore, Megan Rapinoe, Dwyane Wade
2019 — LeBron James, Alex MorganMo Salah, Caster Semenya
2018 — Kevin DurantRoger FedererChloe KimAdam Rippon
2017 — Simone Biles, LeBron James, Neymar
2016 — Usain BoltCaitlyn JennerKatie LedeckySania MirzaRonda Rousey
2015 — Abby Wambach
2014 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams
2013 — LeBron James, Li Na, Lindsey Vonn
2012 — Novak DjokovicLionel MessiOscar Pistorius
2011 — Lionel Messi
2010 — Yuna KimSerena Williams
2009 — Rafael Nadal
2008 — Andre Agassi, Lance Armstrong, Oscar Pistorius
2007 — Roger FedererChien Ming-Wang
2006 — Joey CheekSteve Nash
2005 — LeBron James
2004 — Lance Armstrong, Paula Radcliffe, Yao Ming
2000 (20th Century) — Muhammad Ali

More: Olympics

IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals
World Boxing
World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. leads figure skating’s world team trophy after first day

U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals

By Apr 13, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
Getty
0 Comments

The U.S. women’s hockey team beat Germany 3-0 to reach the world championship semifinals in Brampton, Ontario, on Thursday.

The Americans scored once in each period (Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy). Aerin Frankel got the shutout for the U.S., which made the final of each of the previous 21 world championships dating to the first edition in 1990.

The U.S. faces the Czech Republic in Saturday’s semifinals, barring a Sweden upset of Canada in a later Thursday quarterfinal.

Frankel has been the breakout American through the tournament’s first five games. She made the last two worlds, but played just 20 minutes total as the third goalie, and didn’t make the Olympic team in between.

Now she’s the No. 1 for coach John Wroblewski, overtaking the three Olympians Alex CavalliniMaddie Rooney (both cut in a tryout camp) and Nicole Hensley (No. 2 U.S. goalie in Brampton).

Forward Taylor Heise (who also didn’t make the Olympic team) and defender Caroline Harvey (the youngest 2022 U.S. Olympian at age 19) share the team lead with eight points.

Heise, who led last year’s worlds in points (and was named MVP), has emerged to help fill a playmaker void left by the retired Brianna Decker and Olympic captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who is missing worlds while pregnant.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to reach Sunday’s final. They met in 20 of the first 21 world championship finals, with Canada winning the last two, plus the 2022 Olympic final.

In group play, Canada beat the U.S. 4-3 on Monday after a nine-round shootout. Canada is on a five-game win streak over the U.S., its longest run in the rivalry in 13 years.

The U.S. last won a global title at the 2019 Worlds, making this its longest drought since winning its first world title in 2005.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

World Boxing
World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status
Ski-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SWE
Mikaela Shiffrin, Brittney Griner among Olympians on Time 100 list
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. leads figure skating’s world team trophy after first day

World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
World Boxing
Getty
0 Comments

American and British boxing officials are among the leaders of a breakaway group launched Thursday with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics.

The new federation, to be called World Boxing, is a rival to the 77-year-old International Boxing Association, which has been suspended from organizing the sport at the Olympics amid longstanding concerns about fair judging and the IBA’s ties to Russia.

“Amateur, Olympic-style boxing was facing elimination from the Olympic Games,” said USA Boxing president Tyson Lee, who is on the interim board of the new organization. “I can speak for the United States and many other national federations. We have a vested interest in maintaining a pathway to the Olympic movement and somewhere along the line that turned out to not be a priority for IBA.”

World Boxing will be based in Switzerland and have a board consisting of athletes and officials, including Lee and GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt. Lauren Price of Britain, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of the United States are on the board as athlete representatives.

Elections for a president and a new board are planned for November.

“This is about the future of the sport,” Holt said. “Our status on the Olympic program is on life support and we, as an organization, need to breathe new life into it. We want to operate in the best interests of the boxers.”

A standoff between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee meant boxing was left off the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles but can still be added later. Boxing is part of next year’s Paris Olympics, but it will be organized by the IOC.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 after years of concerns about its finances, governance and claims that fights at the 2016 Olympics were manipulated. Current IBA president Umar Kremlev took over in 2020, bringing financial backing from Russian state gas company Gazprom.

The IOC wants Russians to compete as neutral athletes in Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine, but Kremlev’s IBA has allowed them to fight at the world championships with national flags and anthems, drawing another rebuke from the IOC.

The United States and Britain were among more than 10 countries that announced boycotts of the recent women’s world championships and upcoming men’s world championships because of Russia’s position and wider concerns about the IBA. Kremlev said officials who backed a boycott were “worse than hyenas and jackals.”

World Boxing interim secretary general Simon Toulson said the new organization was operating with a budget of $994,000 this year, without naming any specific funding sources. That’s a small fraction of the resources at the IBA, which offers up to $200,000 for gold medalists at the traditionally amateur men’s world championships and $100,000 at the women’s world championships.

The new organization says it is reaching out to national boxing bodies around the world but is not taking on members yet. None of the national bodies whose members are involved have quit the IBA, they said.

Toulson added that “we’ve had no contact with the IOC regarding the setting up of this organization” but hoped to soon. The IOC told The Associated Press in a statement that it “takes note of the latest developments.”

The World Boxing board also includes Dutch official Boris van der Vorst, who challenged Kremlev for the IBA presidency last year but was barred from the vote for “prohibited collaboration” in his campaign. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that it had been wrong to bar him, but no new vote was held.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals
Ski-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SWE
Mikaela Shiffrin, Brittney Griner among Olympians on Time 100 list
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. leads figure skating’s world team trophy after first day